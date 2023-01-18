ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NHL

Penguins Announce Roster Moves

The Pittsburgh Penguins have activated defenseman Jeff Petry from long-term injured reserve and goaltender Tristan Jarry from injured reserve, it was announced today by General Manager Ron Hextall. Goaltender Dustin Tokarski and defenseman Taylor Fedun have been re-assigned to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League. Defenseman Kris Letang...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Recap: Oilers 5, Lightning 3

The Bolts suffer their first loss of the road trip on Thursday in Edmonton. The Lightning's five-game winning streak came to an end with a 5-3 loss to the Oilers at Rogers Place on Thursday. Playing in the second half of a back-to-back, the Bolts came out slow, trailing 2-0...
TAMPA, FL
NHL

BLOG: Kurashev Continues to Build Point Production

The 23-year-old forward produced five points (3G, 2A) in his last five games. In his last five games, Philipp Kurashev has produced five points (3G, 2A) after a low point production throughout the months of November and December. Kurshev produced a career-high three points (1G, 2A) during Tuesday's 4-3 overtime...
COLORADO STATE
NHL

Pacioretty Suffers Torn Achilles

RALEIGH, NC. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that forward Max Pacioretty suffered a torn Achilles in the third period of the Hurricanes' 5-2 win against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday. Pacioretty has been placed on injured reserve. Pacioretty, 34,...
RALEIGH, NC
NHL

PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Oilers

Tonight marks the third and final meeting between the Canucks and Oilers this season: Oct. 12 (5-3 L @ EDM), Dec. 23 (5-2 W @ EDM) and Jan. 21 (home). The Canucks are 109-121-19-15 all-time against Edmonton, including a 60-52-12-7 record at home. Vancouver is 3-4-3 in their last 10...
NHL

LA Kings @ Nashville Predators: How to Watch

The Kings kick off a six-game road trip beginning in Nashville. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Nashville Predators:. Where: Bridgestone Arena (Nashville, TN) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports +. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Team Records:. Predators: 21 - 18...
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

SKATE SHAVINGS - News and Notes From Caps' Morning Skate

Ooh Las Vegas - The Caps are in Las Vegas, scene of their Stanley Cup triumph nearly five years ago, and they're seeking to build upon an excellent Thursday night performance in Arizona in the opener of their three-game western trip. Washington has never won a regular season game here in Vegas - it is 0-3-1 in its previous four visits - but it won two of three Stanley Cup Final games here to win the Cup in June of 2018.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NHL

5 THINGS: Flyers @ Red Wings

Playing their fourth game in six nights, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (19-20-7) are in Motown on Saturday evening to take on Derek Lalonde's Detroit Red Wings (19-17-8). Game time at Little Caesars Arena is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 93.3...
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Caps Visit Vegas

Washington's three-game trip out west continues on Saturday night in Vegas when the Caps go up against the Golden Knights in the middle match of the trip. The Caps started out the trip in James Brown fashion, on the good foot, with a 4-0 whitewash of the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night at Tempe's Mullett Arena.
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

Avalanche Conclude Road Trip with 2-1 Shootout Win Over Kraken

The Colorado Avalanche concluded their three-game road trip with a solid 2-1 shootout win over the Seattle Kraken on Saturday night at Rogers Place. Colorado is now 25-17-3 on the season and has won five-straight games. For the Avalanche, Alex Newhook scored in regulation, while Nathan MacKinnon sealed the victory...
DENVER, CO
NHL

Projected Lineup: Wild at Panthers

SUNRISE, Fla. - Minnesota heads to Florida to face off against the Panthers at 5 p.m. at FLA Live Arena. The following is a projection and is subject to change:. Marcus Foligno - Joel Eriksson Ek - Jordan Greenway. Brandon Duhaime - Connor Dewar - Ryan Reaves. Defense. Jake Middleton...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NHL

Husso, Red Wings hold off Golden Knights, end 3-game skid

LAS VEGAS -- Ville Husso made 33 saves, and the Detroit Red Wings held on for a 3-2 victory against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday. It was Husso's first win against the Golden Knights, having gone 0-4-1 in his previous five starts. "I don't think we...
DETROIT, MI
NHL

FLA@MTL: Game recap

MONTREAL - The Canadiens were unable to secure a third straight win on Thursday, falling 6-2 to the Florida Panthers at the Bell Centre. Head coach Martin St-Louis iced the same lineup he used in Tuesday's win over the Jets. Sam Montembeault once again got the start in goal. The...
NHL

5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. LIGHTNING

FLAMES (21-16-9) vs. LIGHTNING (29-14-1) 1 p.m. MT | TV: CBC, Sportsnet | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (41) Goals - Nazem Kadri (17) Lightning:. Points - Nikita Kucherov (65) Goals - Brayden Point...
TAMPA, FL
NHL

LA Kings vs. Dallas Stars: How to Watch

What you need to know ahead of the game against the Dallas Stars:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Stars: 26 - 13 - 7 (59 pts) Kings: 25 - 15 - 6 (56 pts) The Kings are 6th in faceoff win percentage (52.9%). The Kings power play ranks 7th...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

Heika's Take: Stars earn three shutout victories in four games

The Stars are proving to be quite a team when it comes to defense and goaltending. On Saturday Jake Oettinger recorded his second shutout in three games, following a Scott Wedgewood shutout from Thursday. With Oettinger posting 33 saves to record his sixth career blank slate, the Stars took a...
DALLAS, TX
NHL

Recap: Aho's Hat Trick Pulls Slavin-less Canes By Islanders

ELMONT, NY. - Sebastian Aho produced his sixth career three-goal performance Saturday, paving the way for the Carolina Hurricanes' 5-2 victory over the New York Islanders. Returning to Long Island for their second and final time this season, the Canes announced just before puck drop that their second visit would come without defenseman Jaccob Slavin. Absent from Friday's practice, the team shared at the start of warm-ups that the trust defender is dealing with a lower-body injury stemming from Thursday's win over Minnesota.
RALEIGH, NC
NHL

Win, Place and 'Showcase'

Sunday's second annual Kraken Super Skills Showcase will feature players' wow-did-you-see-that talents plus lots of fun attractions and giveaways for fans, tickets still available. January 21, 2023. For fans wanting to get to know Kraken players better, one of the best opportunities is attending the team's 2023 Super Skills Showcase...
COLORADO STATE
NHL

McDavid scores 40th goal, Oilers defeat Canucks for 6th straight win

VANCOUVER -- Connor McDavid scored his 40th goal of the season and had an assist for the Edmonton Oilers in a 4-2 win against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on Saturday. With 40 goals in 48 games, McDavid became the fastest active player to reach the mark, passing Toronto...

Comments / 0

Community Policy