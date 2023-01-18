Ooh Las Vegas - The Caps are in Las Vegas, scene of their Stanley Cup triumph nearly five years ago, and they're seeking to build upon an excellent Thursday night performance in Arizona in the opener of their three-game western trip. Washington has never won a regular season game here in Vegas - it is 0-3-1 in its previous four visits - but it won two of three Stanley Cup Final games here to win the Cup in June of 2018.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 17 HOURS AGO