Trumbull County indictments: Jan. 18, 2023

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury returned the following indictments on Wednesday:

Tamar Foreman: Possession of a deadly weapon while under detention

Jasmine L. Harmon: Illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of specified governmental facility

Antonio M. Jones: Felonious Assault

Rachelle Marbury: Illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of specified governmental facility

Corey D. McDew: Aggravated possession of drugs

Carl J. Purefoy: Assault

Frankie R. Roten: Possession of a deadly weapon while under detention

Lamar J. Russaw: Possession of a deadly weapon while under detention – 2 counts

Christopher A. Shiflett: Aggravated possession of drugs

Colby A. Snook: Harassment with a bodily substance

Ademilson J. Smith: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine

Cody Stokes: Rape, assault

Jalil I. Musa: Having weapons while under disability

Davian L. Bessard: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Austin M. Groff: Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs with forfeiture, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs

Ryan M. Gregory: Possession of fentanyl-related compound

Zachary J. Kozak: Failure to comply with order or signal of police officer

Lucas Wheatcroft : Arson

Kurtis R. Byrd: Tampering with evidence, possession of fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine, possession of heroin

Bertram L. Davis: Breaking and entering, petty theft

Sherriann L. Odem : Felonious assault, resisting arrest, vandalism, theft

Don. J. Hall: Theft

David J. Russell: Domestic violence

Preston Hines: Possession of fentanyl-related compound

Erica R. Williams : Endangering children – 4 counts, domestic violence – 2 counts

Dennis L. Williams : Endangering children – 2 counts, domestic violence

Lawrence Dunmire: Possession of fentanyl-related compound

Johnny R. Buckner: Possession of fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs – 2 counts

Marquis Gary: Receiving stolen property

Scott Simms: Possession of fentanyl-related compound

Alexandrea M. Kornegay: Possession of cocaine

Poorsha B. Cathey: Receiving stolen property

John T. Bollinger : Having weapons while under disability, domestic violence, using weapons while intoxicated

Kyle M. Lutz : Failure to comply with order of signal of police officer, robbery, petty theft

Lisa A. Judd: Possession of cocaine

Brian D. Bolger: Possession of cocaine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs

Johnathan T. Macrinos: Robbery

Johnathan T. Macrinos: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of fentanyl-related compound

Christopher M. Mercer: Felonious assault – 2 counts, domestic violence, domestic violence – 2 counts

Patricia Parsons: Possession of heroin

Kayla A. Mathey: Possession of fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine; aggravated possession of drugs

Michele R. Prater: Illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility or institution, aggravated possession of drugs

Chelsea C. Coe: Possession of fentanyl-related compound

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.

