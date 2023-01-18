ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull County, OH

Trumbull County indictments: Jan. 18, 2023

By C. Aileen Blaine
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LssBs_0kJO3H3d00

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury returned the following indictments on Wednesday:

Woman receives sentence for death of motorcyclist

Tamar Foreman: Possession of a deadly weapon while under detention

Jasmine L. Harmon: Illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of specified governmental facility

Antonio M. Jones: Felonious Assault

Rachelle Marbury: Illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of specified governmental facility

Corey D. McDew: Aggravated possession of drugs

Carl J. Purefoy: Assault

Frankie R. Roten: Possession of a deadly weapon while under detention

Lamar J. Russaw: Possession of a deadly weapon while under detention – 2 counts

Christopher A. Shiflett: Aggravated possession of drugs

Colby A. Snook: Harassment with a bodily substance

Ademilson J. Smith: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine

Cody Stokes: Rape, assault

Jalil I. Musa: Having weapons while under disability

Davian L. Bessard: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Austin M. Groff: Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs with forfeiture, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs

Ryan M. Gregory: Possession of fentanyl-related compound

Zachary J. Kozak: Failure to comply with order or signal of police officer

Lucas Wheatcroft : Arson

Kurtis R. Byrd: Tampering with evidence, possession of fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine, possession of heroin

Bertram L. Davis: Breaking and entering, petty theft

Sherriann L. Odem : Felonious assault, resisting arrest, vandalism, theft

Don. J. Hall: Theft

David J. Russell: Domestic violence

Preston Hines: Possession of fentanyl-related compound

Erica R. Williams : Endangering children – 4 counts, domestic violence – 2 counts

Dennis L. Williams : Endangering children – 2 counts, domestic violence

Lawrence Dunmire: Possession of fentanyl-related compound

Johnny R. Buckner: Possession of fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs – 2 counts

Marquis Gary: Receiving stolen property

Scott Simms: Possession of fentanyl-related compound

Alexandrea M. Kornegay: Possession of cocaine

Poorsha B. Cathey: Receiving stolen property

John T. Bollinger : Having weapons while under disability, domestic violence, using weapons while intoxicated

Kyle M. Lutz : Failure to comply with order of signal of police officer, robbery, petty theft

Lisa A. Judd: Possession of cocaine

Brian D. Bolger: Possession of cocaine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs

Johnathan T. Macrinos: Robbery

Johnathan T. Macrinos: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of fentanyl-related compound

Christopher M. Mercer: Felonious assault – 2 counts, domestic violence, domestic violence – 2 counts

Patricia Parsons: Possession of heroin

Kayla A. Mathey: Possession of fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine; aggravated possession of drugs

Michele R. Prater: Illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility or institution, aggravated possession of drugs

Chelsea C. Coe: Possession of fentanyl-related compound

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WYTV.com

Man and woman facing multiple rape charges

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people from the area could be in court next week on child rape charges in Mahoning County. Christopher and Susan Figueroa, who we’re told are not married, are now in the Mahoning County Jail after being indicted Thursday by a grand jury. Christopher...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Police investigating child hit in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Warren police were called out to the city’s west side for reports of a child struck Saturday evening. Around 7:30 p.m., Warren police were called out to Parkman Road Northwest and Clemmens Avenue Northwest. Police could only told confirm that a juvenile was hit.
WARREN, OH
WYTV.com

Suspect in Rowan Sweeney murder arrested after years-long search

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – First News has confirmed that U.S. Marshals have found and arrested a suspect in Rowan Sweeney’s murder Saturday morning after a year’s search. Andre McCoy, 22, has been wanted since March 25, 2021, when he was indicted on charges of aggravated murder, attempted murder, felonious assault and aggravated burglary, all with firearms specifications. He is also wanted on a tampering with evidence charge.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

New Castle raids turn up drugs, 11 guns, $12K cash

Law enforcement raids on two New Castle homes turned up drugs, 11 guns, and mounds of cash. On Friday, detectives from the Lawrence County District Attorney's High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Group carried out coordinated searches with the help of the Lawrence County Critical Incident Response Team. According to the...
NEW CASTLE, PA
sciotopost.com

Owner of Two Ohio Businesses Sentenced to Prison for PPP Loan Fraud

CLEVELAND – The owner of two corporations in Solon and Highland Heights, Ohio, was sentenced on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, to 15 months in prison and ordered to pay $195,900.34 in restitution to the Small Business Administration (SBA) by U.S. District Judge Pamela A. Barker after he pleaded guilty to his role in a conspiracy to unlawfully obtain Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans.
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, OH
WFMJ.com

Grove City Police plan to charge teen with terroristic threats

Grove City Police plan to charge a 15-year-old male from Grove City for making threats against a student that caused Grove City Area Schools to close Wednesday, January 18. Grove City Middle School closed Wednesday after an alleged online threat of a gun being brought to the school. According to...
Cleveland.com

Heiresses to Youngstown’s Covelli family bring trust-fund fight to federal court

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Two heiresses to Youngstown’s Covelli family brought their infighting over a trust fund to federal court this week. The trust fund set-up by the late Albert Covelli, at one time one of the country’s largest McDonald’s franchisee owners, has caused friction between his daughter and granddaughter, according to the lawsuit filed in federal court in Cleveland.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Austintown woman charged in fatal Tippecanoe crash

An Austintown woman now faces charges in connection with a deadly head-on crash that state troopers say was a result of aggressive driving. The Mahoning County Grand Jury on Thursday handed up an indictment charging 25-year-old Waylynn Ward with aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, and endangering children. According to a...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
Cleveland.com

‘Superior Boys’ carried out violent armed robbery, carjacking spree across Cuyahoga County, prosecutors say

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Five men and two boys are charged with carrying out an armed robbery spree late last year that spanned five cities in Cuyahoga County. The group named in a 90-count indictment handed down Thursday committed a home invasion in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood, shot at a man after they carjacked him in Cleveland Heights’ Cedar-Lee neighborhood, choked an 18-year-old woman and pistol-whipped a man in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood, said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron police search for serial thief after community helps identify suspect

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are searching for a serial thief. 19 News spoke with his most recent victim. Lorenzo Butts said the crook hit his home in the middle of the day when he was at work. First, the man went onto Butt’s back porch and grabbed a hammer, and used it to break into his garage.
AKRON, OH
WKBN

WKBN

64K+
Followers
33K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy