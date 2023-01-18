Trumbull County indictments: Jan. 18, 2023
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury returned the following indictments on Wednesday:Woman receives sentence for death of motorcyclist
Tamar Foreman: Possession of a deadly weapon while under detention
Jasmine L. Harmon: Illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of specified governmental facility
Antonio M. Jones: Felonious Assault
Rachelle Marbury: Illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of specified governmental facility
Corey D. McDew: Aggravated possession of drugs
Carl J. Purefoy: Assault
Frankie R. Roten: Possession of a deadly weapon while under detention
Lamar J. Russaw: Possession of a deadly weapon while under detention – 2 counts
Christopher A. Shiflett: Aggravated possession of drugs
Colby A. Snook: Harassment with a bodily substance
Ademilson J. Smith: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine
Cody Stokes: Rape, assault
Jalil I. Musa: Having weapons while under disability
Davian L. Bessard: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Austin M. Groff: Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs with forfeiture, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs
Ryan M. Gregory: Possession of fentanyl-related compound
Zachary J. Kozak: Failure to comply with order or signal of police officer
Lucas Wheatcroft : Arson
Kurtis R. Byrd: Tampering with evidence, possession of fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine, possession of heroin
Bertram L. Davis: Breaking and entering, petty theft
Sherriann L. Odem : Felonious assault, resisting arrest, vandalism, theft
Don. J. Hall: Theft
David J. Russell: Domestic violence
Preston Hines: Possession of fentanyl-related compound
Erica R. Williams : Endangering children – 4 counts, domestic violence – 2 counts
Dennis L. Williams : Endangering children – 2 counts, domestic violence
Lawrence Dunmire: Possession of fentanyl-related compound
Johnny R. Buckner: Possession of fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs – 2 counts
Marquis Gary: Receiving stolen property
Scott Simms: Possession of fentanyl-related compound
Alexandrea M. Kornegay: Possession of cocaine
Poorsha B. Cathey: Receiving stolen property
John T. Bollinger : Having weapons while under disability, domestic violence, using weapons while intoxicated
Kyle M. Lutz : Failure to comply with order of signal of police officer, robbery, petty theft
Lisa A. Judd: Possession of cocaine
Brian D. Bolger: Possession of cocaine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs
Johnathan T. Macrinos: Robbery
Johnathan T. Macrinos: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of fentanyl-related compound
Christopher M. Mercer: Felonious assault – 2 counts, domestic violence, domestic violence – 2 counts
Patricia Parsons: Possession of heroin
Kayla A. Mathey: Possession of fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine; aggravated possession of drugs
Michele R. Prater: Illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility or institution, aggravated possession of drugs
Chelsea C. Coe: Possession of fentanyl-related compound
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
