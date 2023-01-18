Community Focus: RI Governor Dan McKee

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Fresh off of his State of the State address , Gov. Dan McKee joined 12 News at 4 Wednesday to elaborate on his goals for his first full term in office.

McKee is proposing to freeze the state’s gas tax at 34 cents per gallon and bring the sales tax down to 6.85%, which would be a small decrease from the current 7%.

The governor said his goal is to make Rhode Island more competitive with neighboring states like Massachusetts and Connecticut.

His current hope is to incrementally decrease the state’s sales tax over the next four years, at which time he estimates it would be around 6.5%.

McKee said his proposal is possible due to the state’s current budget surplus.

The governor plans to unveil his 2023-24 budget proposal on Thursday.

