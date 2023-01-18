ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Student-Athlete of the Week: Liverpool’s Allie Cary

By Alex Sims
 3 days ago

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Allie Cary is a senior at Liverpool High school. Believe it or not, Cary just started throwing.

“We started on June 1. She had never thrown at all. She never had a competition of throwing at all. I would give her stuff to work on every week. She’d take it home and work on it,” says head coach Michael Cabrinha.

Cary has won almost every meet she’s competed in.

“Competitors never saw me throw a weight throw and I go and throw a practice throw and they were impressed.”

It’s hard to believe that Cary has only been throwing for seven months. She’s put in numerous hours of practice to get here.

“Cabrinha took his time out of his day over the summer. He saw the potential I had and he went with it and he definitely guided me through it all. Along with that, I tried getting into the weight room way more and I got a gym membership. So I’ve been trying to be consistent with that as well.”

Cary credits her coach for shaping her into the athlete and woman she is today.

“Definitely have to give it to Cabrihna for that one because he’s been one of the best coaches I have. He’s always there when you need it for guidance. He sends videos of what I need to work on and he’s going to walk you through it. You need something he’s going to be right there.”

WSYR NewsChannel 9

WSYR NewsChannel 9

