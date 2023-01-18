ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton County, TX

Upcoming ONCOR transmission line causing concern among residents in potential path

By Andrew Greenstein
KRLD News Radio
 3 days ago

An upcoming ONCOR transmission line is creating great concern for one North Texas community.

To accommodate a rapidly-growing area, ONCOR is looking to construct a 20-mile transmission line from just south of Rhome in Wise County to the area of I-35W and 1171 in Denton County.

ONCOR is considering several options for where to route the line -- some of which are leaving some people nervous.

"Several of those alignments would create inexplicably harmful transmission line quarters, running east and west through the cities of Argyle, Northlake and possibly also Justin," says Argyle Mayor Bryan Livingston.

Plans that call for the lines to go through Argyle would end up costing some people their homes.

"There are up to a dozen homes on one of those segments that would be made unlivable because of the easements required from the 345 kilovolt monopole structures that would be passing through our town," says Mayor Livingston. "Those lines would also pass over or adjacent to schools, churches, and would probably cause the loss of irreplaceable old growth Post Oak forest that is really the heart of the identity of our town."

ONCOR reiterates that the planning is still in the very early stages.

"Anytime ONCOR builds a new transmission line, we follow a very thorough, carefully developed and regulated process, which includes engaging with local communities," says Kerri Dunn, ONCOR spokeswoman. "Our team remains committed to listening to and communicating with the residents of Flower Mound and the surrounding areas. We encourage any residents with questions on the project to please reach out to us for more information."

Livingston is urging ONCOR to run the line away from his city and those nearby.

"There are several alignments or corridors that don't pass through Argyle, Northlake and Justin that run through zero population or are very lightly populated areas," Livingston says.

After months of public feedback, it will be up to the Public Utility Commission of Texas to make the final decision.

"We will collect all of the potential routes and submit those to the PUC," says Dunn. "The PUC ... will ultimately decide which route makes the most sense and determine which route we should build the line on."

