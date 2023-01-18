ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Des Moines, IA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Restaurant inspection update: Dusty chicken, cockroach coleslaw and moldy beef

State, city and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and stores for hundreds of food-safety violations during the past four weeks, including moldy roast beef, cockroach infestations, months-old cheese, mouse droppings and food that was contaminated by construction dust. The findings are reported by the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals, which handles food-establishment […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Dusty chicken, cockroach coleslaw and moldy beef appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DES MOINES, IA
siouxlandnews.com

MercyOne warns employees of possible layoffs

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — KCCI TV in Des Moines reports that a Youtube video made for employees says MercyOne is losing money and most of the cuts will be focused on management throughout the system, not clinical or patient-facing jobs. CEO Bob Ritz says that the medical system has...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Des Moines pizza joint introduces Purdy-licious pizza

DES MOINES, Iowa — He’s a leader, an inspiration, he’s Purdy-licious. “It’s delicious, so it’s gotta be Purdy-licious,” said Josh Holderness, owner of Gusto Pizza Bar in Des Moines. Brock Purdy’s sudden late-season success has Iowa State fans beaming with pride and Gusto Pizza Bar along Ingersoll Avenue naming a pizza after the ISU great. […]
DES MOINES, IA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. What do you think about these amazing pizza spots in Iowa? Have you ever been to any of these places before? If you have already visited them, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these restaurants if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite pizza places so more people can learn about them and maybe even pay them a visit the next time they are craving pizza. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Iowa.
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Light Snow Headed For Iowa Saturday

(Des Moines, IA) -- The National Weather Service in Des Moines is predicting light snow across the southeast third of Iowa by late afternoon into evening Saturday. Accumulations are expected to be an inch or two or less. Higher amounts are expected near the Iowa-Missouri border. The snow is expected to taper off early Sunday morning with quiet and seasonably cold temperatures on Sunday.
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines' Wakonda golf club will cut 185 trees

Wakonda Club met a fundraising threshold and will move forward this year with plans to restore its iconic 18-hole golf course to its original design.That's according to a letter sent this month to members of the private club from its board of directors.Why it matters: The plan calls for chopping 185 trees. Many are mature oaks that are part of the course's modern identity.Hundreds of members have quit in recent months as the plans and its cost estimates have progressed.Yes, and: Even DSM Mayor Frank Cownie — a leader in environmental advocacy — told Axios he may quit the club...
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Snowfall Totals Vary After 2023's First Winter Storm

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Snowfall totals are varying widely as the year's first winter storm moves out of Iowa. The National Weather Service says most of the snow came late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. The largest amounts fell across in Northern Iowa, with eight inches of snow in Floyd, seven inches in Marble Rock, six-and-a-half inches in Charles City, and six inches in Sergeant Bluff, and Rock Valley.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Fire damages north Des Moines home Thursday morning

DES MOINES, Iowa – Firefighters were called out to a house fire in the 4100 block of 15th Street Thursday morning. Crews with the Des Moines Fire Department responded just after 9:30 a.m. Authorities on the scene say the homeowner was working on a light fixture and that the fire started in, and was contained, […]
DES MOINES, IA
ktvo.com

Southeast Iowa woman wins $10,000 on lottery scratcher ticket

CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa woman is $10,000 richer after purchasing a winning lottery ticket. Pearlicia Cloke, of Eldon, won the big prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “The Perfect Gift” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket in Eldon. Cloke claimed her prize Friday at...
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

TSA detects more firearms at Iowa airports in 2022

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers stopped 15 handguns at Des Moines International Airport (DSM) security checkpoints in 2022, an increase over the nine detected in 2021. Nationwide, TSA officers stopped 6,542 firearms at checkpoints at 262 different airports, surpassing the previous record of 5,972 firearms caught at checkpoints last...
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Updated expected snow totals for Iowa as winter storm moves in

DES MOINES, Iowa — Rain and snow are lifting in from the south, which will change to snow later Wednesday night across the state, making for some challenging travel conditions Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Precipitation will initially start out as some light snow before changing over to a rain and snow mix. Later in […]
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy