NBCMontana
Bill to increase per diem rates moves through the Legislature
HELENA, Mont. — The House gave preliminary approval on Tuesday to a bill that would increase per diem rates for the lodging and meals of legislators during the session, a biennial hot potato that often sees lawmakers voting against their interest in order to avoid the thorny optics of supporting a greater payout for their time in Helena.
Senators send letter to address rural nursing home staffing shortages
MISSOULA, Mont. — U.S. Senators Steve Daines (R-MT), Jon Tester (D-MT) John Hickenlooper (D-CO), and John Barrasso (R-WY) sent a letter to Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure discussing concerns about how CMS will approach staffing for nursing homes. The Senators addressed CMS' plan to issue...
Lawmakers eye changes to teacher retirement system
HELENA, Mont. — A proposal making its way through the Montana Legislature seeks to alleviate staffing challenges in public schools by relaxing laws governing retirees re-entering the education workforce. One of a growing number of measures designed to address Montana’s teacher shortage, House Bill 117 would increase the amount...
Utah Senate gives final approval to hotly-debated transgender youth bills
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Senate has given final approval to three transgender-related bills that have occupied a lot of attention during the first week of the legislative session. Senate Bill 16, sponsored by State Sen. Mike Kennedy, R-Alpine, passed 21 to 7 Friday morning. It bans...
Pennsylvania lawmakers want 'Jan 6 Day' to be observed in public schools
PHILADELPHIA (TND) — A trio of Pennsylvania lawmakers have announced they will soon introduce a bill that seeks the establishment and observation of a "Jan. 6 Day" in the state's public school system. State Sen. Art Haywood, alongside State Reps. Ed Neilson and Chris Rabb, are all Democrats who...
Montana Commissioner of Higher Education bans Tik Tok
BOZEMAN, Mont — Effective Jan. 20, university students in Montana can no longer access a popular social media app on campuses. Under the direction of the Commissioner of Higher Education, TikTok is now banned on all university devices and networks. Montana State University says they’re in the process or...
