Fort Worth, TX

thetexasbucketlist.com

The Texas Bucket List – Country Burger in Dallas

Dallas – On the southwest side of Dallas, on the outskirts of Oak Cliff, you’ll find Country Burger. From the outside, this yellow and red brick building boisterously advertising bacon cheeseburgers with windmills and wagon wheels looks like your typical easygoing greasy spoon, but it’s got a little more flare than that.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

The Longhorn Ballroom Is Coming Back, Baby!

Great music venues never die, and one of the most famous in Dallas will soon be back in business. Owner Edwin Cabaniss announced that the Longhorn Ballroom on Corinth Street in the Cedars neighborhood will host live music once again by this spring. "My team and I at Kessler Presents...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Video Exposes Dallas Open-Air Drug Den

An apparent drug den was discovered within Dallas city limits, not in the depths of some murky basement but in plain sight. Local media personality Alex Stein tweeted a video on Twitter of what appears to be an open-air drug den next to a highway overpass west of University Park. The video showcased multiple people seemingly buying, selling, and using different types of illicit drugs.
DALLAS, TX
Steven Doyle

2023 Best Chicken Hot Spots in Dallas

Fried chicken is a requisite dish in the South and Dallas is no exception to this rule. We love fried chicken and are offended by Col Sanders who has taken the delicacy in an odd direction Enjoy our list which is in no particular order. We tried to give a good mix between the more refined and the more obvious yard birds.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Endangered vulture found dead at Dallas Zoo under 'unusual' circumstances

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The Dallas Zoo announced on Saturday evening that an endangered vulture was found dead under "unusual" circumstances. Zoo staff found the vulture in the Wilds of Africa habitat and noted that the death did not appear to be due to natural causes. This is third unusual incident at the Dallas Zoo this month. On Jan. 13, the zoo closed for a day after a clouded leopard escaped from its habitat after someone had apparently used a tool to cut a hole in the enclosure.While investigating the escape, staff discovered that a similar hole had been cut in...
DALLAS, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. STANLEY, GLEN CURTIS; W/M; POB: TEXAS; AGE: 38; ADDRESS: KELLER TX; ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
CW33

This is the most popular coffee drink in Texas: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone needs a good cup of Joe to get their day started in this day and age as coffee has taken the world by storm for working Americans, but what is the most popular drink in the US?. It’s time to really get in the coffee-drinking...
DALLAS, TX
AOL Corp

These pet vaccines are free from SPCA of Texas when you get rabies shot for your dog, cat

With the purchase of every rabies vaccine, the SPCA of Texas will offer a free combination vaccine to combat several deadly diseases that affect our furry friends. Throughout January, the SPCA will offer free DHPPV and FVRCP vaccines to help prevent illnesses and keep pets healthy. The combination vaccine and the rabies vaccine are usually $27 together, but through Jan. 31 will be only $12.
DALLAS, TX
101.5 KNUE

‘Jugging’ is the New Crime Happening Not Far from Tyler, Texas

Like most people, when I first saw the word ‘jugging’ I had no idea what that meant. It had to do with a crime so I knew it wasn’t good, but it shocks me that people in Texas would try something like this. According to the McKinney, Texas Police Department there have been 4 instances of Bank Jugging recently and they want to make sure everyone is aware of what is going on, so we don’t have more victims.
TYLER, TX
The Community News

New shelter brings more hope for animals

The overpopulation of animals is a challenge in a lot of places, including Parker County. Now, one of the state’s largest animal sanctuaries is coming to Aledo. The new sanctuary from Saving Hope Animal Rescue, expected to open early this year, will cover almost 15 acres. Services will include a veterinary clinic, puppy pods for nursing mother dogs, intake housing, an educational barn, a senior sanctuary for older dogs – and, of course, an adoption center.
ALEDO, TX
passporttoeden.com

10 Incredible Day Trips From Dallas, Texas

Dallas is a packed city. It’s big and vibrant and bustling. It’s a city that is always on, always moving, always going. There’s so much to see and do and taste in Dallas. The Big-D lures you in with fine art museums and big shopping centers and globally-inspired restaurants, but it doesn’t leave you feeling trapped. As you drive on the highway out of Dallas, you’ll see destination distance signs for Waco and Austin. Dallas is a city that encourages you to take a break, to leave, to just get away for a while.
DALLAS, TX

