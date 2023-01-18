ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

WJLA

Metro wins appeal to run more 7000 series trains in order to decrease wait times

WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Metro announced today it has won an appeal that will allow it to run more 7000 series trains and decrease wait times. On Monday Metro appealed a decision by its overseer the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission that required the transit agency to keep inspecting train wheels every four days instead of every seven.
WASHINGTON, DC
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Things to do in Northern Virginia You Shouldn’t Miss

Are you on the search for the best things to do in Northern Virginia? NOVA is a beautiful and diverse region of Virginia. It offers a wide range of activities and attractions for visitors of all ages. There are hundreds of historical sites and museums to explore. If you are looking for outdoor activities and delicious local cuisine, Northern Virginia has you covered there as well.
VIRGINIA STATE
Cheryl E Preston

Virginia residents should be aware of possible increased aggressiveness in coyotes between January and March

This is the season when coyotes might be more territorial. Coyote sightings have increased in Southwest and Central Virginia during the past decade and my family has had two personal encounters. My grandchildren and I saw a coyote a few years back on the side of the road on Route 220 in Roanoke County just the before Franklin County line. My oldest son saw one of these animals last summer heading into the woods while he was walking on the Lick Run Greenway between 10th street Northwest and Liberty Road.
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

End of the road looms for coin collection along Dulles Toll Road

The days of tossing coins into baskets along the Dulles Toll Road soon will be a thing of the past. About 98 percent of drivers using it already use other methods for payment, but come March 1 (or thereabouts), the cash option will finally be completely phased out. “It should...
DULLES, VA
Fairfax Times

Exclusive: Arlington, Alexandria public schools notified National Merit Commended Students right away, most are not Asian American students like in Fairfax County

As 17 school principals in Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties admit to withholding National Merit Commended Students awards this school year, largely impacting Asian American youth and their mostly immigrant families, it was a different story across the border in Arlington County and the City of Alexandria, where most National Merit winners have traditionally not been Asian American. School district officials there said staff celebrated their National Merit Commended Student recipients on time.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
addictedtovacation.com

The 4 Least Crowded Beaches In Virginia: Full Details!

Are you looking to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life and relax in solitude on the beach? If so, then Virginia is the perfect destination for you. To find you a sandy piece of tranquil heaven, these are the most uncrowded beaches in Virginia. Cape Charles Beach. Outlook...
VIRGINIA STATE
New York Post

How Glenn Youngkin plans to end efforts to deny merit-based scholarships

By withholding merit-based rewards from high performing students, at least three Northern Virginia school divisions – Loudoun, Prince William and Fairfax Counties — have systematically disadvantaged high performing students, limiting their hard-earned access to scholarships and college admissions.  Merit based systems are at the heart of the American dream – the dream to work hard, stretch capabilities and persevere towards a better life regardless of your background or zip code. For many students, the National Merit award would have been their “golden ticket” to do just that. However, late last year it was brought to light that the leadership at Thomas Jefferson...
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Virginia history

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Virginia using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
VIRGINIA STATE
WJLA

MARC train services restored following system-wide outage, MTA says

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — MARC commuter train services were restored Friday morning following a suspension due to a system-wide outage, the Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) said. The commuter train services were canceled on several routes after a system-wide outage after Wabtec, the vendor that operates the Positive Train...
Virginian Review

Youngkin outlines more concerns about nixed Ford plant talks

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin elaborated Thursday about the concerns that he said prompted his decision to end an apparent effort by Virginia to land a large electric vehicle battery plant. Youngkin's action on the joint venture between Ford Motor Co. and a Chinese company, which he first disclosed last week, has drawn some support but also hefty criticism. The Republican governor's detractors, almost all Democrats, argue he put his political ambitions ahead of a chance to secure a major job-creation project. Youngkin's administration has previously characterized the project as a “front" for the Chinese Communist Party that would raise...
VIRGINIA STATE

