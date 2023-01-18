Read full article on original website
Three Virginia theaters among 39 Regal Cinemas that will shut down beginning in FebruaryCheryl E PrestonCharlottesville, VA
History Blitz: Today in History, January 21The Quick HistorianWashington, DC
Report: Anonymous Chinese Donors Pumped Millions into DC Think Tank Where First Top-Secret Docs Were FoundThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionWashington, DC
Anonymous Chinese Donors Funneled Millions into the Penn Biden Center Since Biden Took Office in January of 2021: ReportWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
Congressional Witness Claimed Liberal Cities Burn Fetuses to Power Street Lights.Matthew C. WoodruffWashington, DC
WJLA
Metro wins appeal to run more 7000 series trains in order to decrease wait times
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Metro announced today it has won an appeal that will allow it to run more 7000 series trains and decrease wait times. On Monday Metro appealed a decision by its overseer the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission that required the transit agency to keep inspecting train wheels every four days instead of every seven.
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Things to do in Northern Virginia You Shouldn’t Miss
Are you on the search for the best things to do in Northern Virginia? NOVA is a beautiful and diverse region of Virginia. It offers a wide range of activities and attractions for visitors of all ages. There are hundreds of historical sites and museums to explore. If you are looking for outdoor activities and delicious local cuisine, Northern Virginia has you covered there as well.
WJLA
Purple Line possibly delayed additional 7+ months, could push start date to 2027
WASHINGTON (7News) — A construction progress report obtained from the State of Maryland by 7News indicates the much-delayed Purple Line faces even more delays if something is not done to speed the project up. A monthly construction progress report for November estimates a 218-day (7+ month) delay due to...
Virginia residents should be aware of possible increased aggressiveness in coyotes between January and March
This is the season when coyotes might be more territorial. Coyote sightings have increased in Southwest and Central Virginia during the past decade and my family has had two personal encounters. My grandchildren and I saw a coyote a few years back on the side of the road on Route 220 in Roanoke County just the before Franklin County line. My oldest son saw one of these animals last summer heading into the woods while he was walking on the Lick Run Greenway between 10th street Northwest and Liberty Road.
Virginia, Amazon announce $35 billion data center plan
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin says the state has reached a deal with Amazon Web Services for the company to invest $35 billion in new data centers.
Inside Nova
End of the road looms for coin collection along Dulles Toll Road
The days of tossing coins into baskets along the Dulles Toll Road soon will be a thing of the past. About 98 percent of drivers using it already use other methods for payment, but come March 1 (or thereabouts), the cash option will finally be completely phased out. “It should...
‘Please, please, please help us’: Passport appointments skyrocket in Virginia as more people return to travel
Passport appointments are either getting canceled or are becoming scarce as offices across Virginia are becoming overwhelmed.
Fairfax Times
Exclusive: Arlington, Alexandria public schools notified National Merit Commended Students right away, most are not Asian American students like in Fairfax County
As 17 school principals in Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties admit to withholding National Merit Commended Students awards this school year, largely impacting Asian American youth and their mostly immigrant families, it was a different story across the border in Arlington County and the City of Alexandria, where most National Merit winners have traditionally not been Asian American. School district officials there said staff celebrated their National Merit Commended Student recipients on time.
addictedtovacation.com
The 4 Least Crowded Beaches In Virginia: Full Details!
Are you looking to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life and relax in solitude on the beach? If so, then Virginia is the perfect destination for you. To find you a sandy piece of tranquil heaven, these are the most uncrowded beaches in Virginia. Cape Charles Beach. Outlook...
WJLA
Arlington County Board takes in public opinion on affordable housing strategy
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — With the Arlington County Board progressing with their plans to update the land use code in an effort to increase the supply of homes and improve affordability, residents who support and oppose their approach filled the meeting room Saturday to have their voices heard. Saturday's...
How Glenn Youngkin plans to end efforts to deny merit-based scholarships
By withholding merit-based rewards from high performing students, at least three Northern Virginia school divisions – Loudoun, Prince William and Fairfax Counties — have systematically disadvantaged high performing students, limiting their hard-earned access to scholarships and college admissions. Merit based systems are at the heart of the American dream – the dream to work hard, stretch capabilities and persevere towards a better life regardless of your background or zip code. For many students, the National Merit award would have been their “golden ticket” to do just that. However, late last year it was brought to light that the leadership at Thomas Jefferson...
fox5dc.com
NASA prepares for Virginia rocket launch that will be visible across the DMV
WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. - This coming Monday, look up! Rocket launches on Wallops Island, Virginia are happening more frequently, but the one coming up on Monday is a bit different. "We’re kind of excited about this one, because it is the first Electron rocket to be launched out of the...
WTOP
Increased safety measures coming to Prince William Co. area amid uptick in crime
Additional police officers, lights and cameras will be added to an area of Prince William County, Virginia, that has experienced a recent uptick in crime, according to officials. There were three homicides — one in 2023, and two in 2022 — in the area surrounding the Prince William Parkway and...
Inside Nova
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Virginia history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Virginia using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
County-by-county look at COVID-19 in Virginia
The health department reported 10,554 more people tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 2,240,431.
WJLA
MARC train services restored following system-wide outage, MTA says
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — MARC commuter train services were restored Friday morning following a suspension due to a system-wide outage, the Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) said. The commuter train services were canceled on several routes after a system-wide outage after Wabtec, the vendor that operates the Positive Train...
Youngkin outlines more concerns about nixed Ford plant talks
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin elaborated Thursday about the concerns that he said prompted his decision to end an apparent effort by Virginia to land a large electric vehicle battery plant. Youngkin's action on the joint venture between Ford Motor Co. and a Chinese company, which he first disclosed last week, has drawn some support but also hefty criticism. The Republican governor's detractors, almost all Democrats, argue he put his political ambitions ahead of a chance to secure a major job-creation project. Youngkin's administration has previously characterized the project as a “front" for the Chinese Communist Party that would raise...
a-z-animals.com
Best Skiing In Virginia: Guide For Best Mountains and Dates for Prime Snow Conditions
Best Skiing In Virginia: Guide For Best Mountains and Dates for Prime Snow Conditions. The thrill of skiing down the mountain is unmatchable, especially in the beautiful state of Virginia. Do you want to save time on a subpar mountain? Do you want to hit the slopes at the best...
Winsome Sears slams teachers unions over Virginia merit mayhem: 'Making education in their own image'
Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears calls out "rogue educators" and teachers unions over the merit awards scandal, criticizing the push for woke ideology in schools on "Cavuto Live."
