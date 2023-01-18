ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orono, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wabi.tv

Anne Simon returns at critical time for Maine Basketball

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Maine women’s Basketball team is moving into a pivotal part of their season with one of their key leaders back. Anne Simon missed 8 games due to injury but is now returning to form at a critical time. Coming back from an injury is...
ORONO, ME
92.9 The Ticket

Bangor Tourney 2023 Schedule

Fans of High School Basketball will have to pay a little attention to the schedule for the February 2023, as the Maine Principal's Association has made major changes to the popular event!. Friday, is now a 4 game session. Saturday and Monday will be 2 4-game sessions, with 8 games...
BANGOR, ME
103.7 WCYY

Is This Really Maine’s Most Expensive Restaurant?

Maine has put itself on the map for being a culinary destination with its unique, local, and fresh cuisine but especially so here in Portland. When walking around the cobblestone streets of the Old Port, you are always within reach of a renowned restaurant with top-rated reviews and special menus.
PORTLAND, ME
wagmtv.com

Bangor Tournament Schedule looks a little different this year

Bangor, Maine (WAGM) - There are some major changes to the Northern Regional Class B, C and D tournament. The Maine Principals’ Association Basketball Committee will now have two eight game days early in the tournament. The changes give some flexibility if a session is postponed because of weather. It also eliminates the Class C teams from playing on back to back days for the semifinals and the finals. The Class B Regionals will now be held on Friday evening and the Class C and D events will be held on Saturday.
BANGOR, ME
Z107.3

A Woman On TikTok Gives You The Ultimate ‘Maine Bucket List”

How many of these have you crossed off your Maine bucket list? I had 7 out of 8!. A TikTok user named Wanderiehippie posted a video that breaks down the places you need to go to complete the perfect Maine bucket list, in our humble opinion, she missed a few, but any of the destinations on her list are a must for anyone who plans on visiting our state, or who may already live here.
MAINE STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Maine

If you live in Maine and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MAINE STATE
B98.5

This New Maine Food Truck Needs To Be On Your Bucket List

Get for ready for a real life story of the power of love, food, and family. Also make sure to have your tissue's handy. Dreams are attainable and that's exactly what this local story shows us all. Imagine this. One Maine man asked his father who was living in Connecticut,...
MAINE STATE
GearJunkie

Maine Bill Looks to Reinstate Revoked Registrations

Maine introduces a bill to allow on-road usage of imported vehicles. This legislation could reverse the revoked registrations of Mitsubishi Delica vans in the state. On Jan. 16, 2023, the SEMA Action Network (SAN) announced that Maine introduced a bill to allow on-road usage of imported vehicles. The Pine Tree State was deregistering legally imported and registered Japanese-market Mitsubishi Delica vans, as I outlined in my 2021 article, Registration Revoked: Delica Vans No Longer Road Legal. The bill, legislative document 63 (LD 63), introduced by Rep. Shelley Rudnicki (R-Fairfield), seeks to correct this issue.
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

Join a Zoom Meeting Tonight About Portland to Bangor Rail Service

The Maine Department of Transportation is considering the expansion of rail service in the state to include Bangor. There's something so romantic about traveling by train. Watching the scenery as it passes by, without having to deal with traffic. Strolling down to the diner car for a snack. And then taking a nap, rocked to sleep by the movement of the train. Okay, so these days, you may be eating at a cafe, rather than a dining car, but the premise is still there. It's a great way to travel, especially for families who can enjoy time together instead of Mom or Dad being stressed by driving.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Bangor kids go sledding on snow day

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Most of Maine woke up under a blanket of fresh snow Friday morning. That meant a lot of kids got to stay under their blankets a bit longer because it was a snow day!. Like this crew in Bangor! Once they got up and going, it...
BANGOR, ME
WMTW

Maine snowfall totals for Jan 20, 2023

A storm pushing through Maine and New Hampshire on Friday brought several inches of snow throughout both states. Where you live made a huge difference in how much snow fell. Check out some of the snowfall totals as of Friday afternoon from the National Weather Service and our Total Weather Spotters. Many of these were reported during the storm and are not the final measurement.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Allen hits 1,000 career point mark as Central beats Mattanawcook

CORINTH, Maine (WABI) - Scoring a thousand points is one of those benchmarks that helps define a high school basketball career, and puts a player in a special club in Maine High School basketball lore. Three players in Maine joined that club since last Friday; Lizzy Gruber of Gardiner, Will...
LINCOLN, ME
wabi.tv

Dozens of animals are getting a second chance of life in Maine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Dozens of animals are getting a second chance of life here in Maine. ”Recently, we got a call from the Bissell pet foundation and our transport coordinator made a plan with them and they end up bringing 80 pets to Maine from Louisiana,” said Hunsicker.
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Some of the Funniest Street Names in Maine

Growing up my best friend lived on Chicken Dinner Road. Being a kid, it never really hit me how funny and unusual that is. I don't know how that street got its name, but some 50 years later...if you find yourself in super rural southern Idaho, you'll see that Chicken Dinner Road still exists.
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy