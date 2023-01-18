Read full article on original website
Things to do in Maine This Weekend 1/21 & 1/22The Maine WriterMaine State
Volunteer and Donation Requests Available in MaineThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Old Town Remembers the Ice Storm of ’98Stephen L DaltonOld Town, ME
Where to Get Iconic Eats in Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Stay Alert: How to Protect Yourself From Abduction Attempts Like the One in Bangor Target Parking LotRachel PerkinsBangor, ME
wabi.tv
Anne Simon returns at critical time for Maine Basketball
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Maine women’s Basketball team is moving into a pivotal part of their season with one of their key leaders back. Anne Simon missed 8 games due to injury but is now returning to form at a critical time. Coming back from an injury is...
This Maine Diner Got National Recognition and Was Named the ‘Best’
You wake up in the morning, your belly is grumbling, and you’re in need of a nice cup of Joe. Odds are, the thought of a warm, cozy, and classic diner is what tickles your fancy. If you live in Maine, where would you go?. Maine has countless breakfast...
Bangor Tourney 2023 Schedule
Fans of High School Basketball will have to pay a little attention to the schedule for the February 2023, as the Maine Principal's Association has made major changes to the popular event!. Friday, is now a 4 game session. Saturday and Monday will be 2 4-game sessions, with 8 games...
Is This Really Maine’s Most Expensive Restaurant?
Maine has put itself on the map for being a culinary destination with its unique, local, and fresh cuisine but especially so here in Portland. When walking around the cobblestone streets of the Old Port, you are always within reach of a renowned restaurant with top-rated reviews and special menus.
wagmtv.com
Bangor Tournament Schedule looks a little different this year
Bangor, Maine (WAGM) - There are some major changes to the Northern Regional Class B, C and D tournament. The Maine Principals’ Association Basketball Committee will now have two eight game days early in the tournament. The changes give some flexibility if a session is postponed because of weather. It also eliminates the Class C teams from playing on back to back days for the semifinals and the finals. The Class B Regionals will now be held on Friday evening and the Class C and D events will be held on Saturday.
Legendary Rocker David Crosby Was No Stranger to Playing on the Maine Stage
Legendary musician David Crosby has sadly passed away at 81 years old. Born David Van Cortlandt Crosby, his incredible career started in the early 1960s, and spanned for decades. It included being a member of some of the most legendary bands out there. Crosby was a founding member of The...
2 Pizza Places Named Best in the Entire U.S. Are Both in Portland, Maine
We've already got a lot going for us but this just levelled our state up. Pizza is an iconic food staple that has been practiced to perfection and served for decades. The world is full of different ways to make a pie and in my opinion, they're all delicious, but Maine has stood out in the Pizza world.
A Woman On TikTok Gives You The Ultimate ‘Maine Bucket List”
How many of these have you crossed off your Maine bucket list? I had 7 out of 8!. A TikTok user named Wanderiehippie posted a video that breaks down the places you need to go to complete the perfect Maine bucket list, in our humble opinion, she missed a few, but any of the destinations on her list are a must for anyone who plans on visiting our state, or who may already live here.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Maine
If you live in Maine and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
The Oldest Ski Area In Maine Is Also The Cheapest In The State
When you think of ski resorts in the State of Maine, there are a few that immediate come to mind. Probably the first two you thought of were Sunday River and Sugarloaf, right? Some of the other ski areas that come to mind might be Lost Valley in Auburn and Black Rock in Mars Hill.
This New Maine Food Truck Needs To Be On Your Bucket List
Get for ready for a real life story of the power of love, food, and family. Also make sure to have your tissue's handy. Dreams are attainable and that's exactly what this local story shows us all. Imagine this. One Maine man asked his father who was living in Connecticut,...
Maine Bill Looks to Reinstate Revoked Registrations
Maine introduces a bill to allow on-road usage of imported vehicles. This legislation could reverse the revoked registrations of Mitsubishi Delica vans in the state. On Jan. 16, 2023, the SEMA Action Network (SAN) announced that Maine introduced a bill to allow on-road usage of imported vehicles. The Pine Tree State was deregistering legally imported and registered Japanese-market Mitsubishi Delica vans, as I outlined in my 2021 article, Registration Revoked: Delica Vans No Longer Road Legal. The bill, legislative document 63 (LD 63), introduced by Rep. Shelley Rudnicki (R-Fairfield), seeks to correct this issue.
Join a Zoom Meeting Tonight About Portland to Bangor Rail Service
The Maine Department of Transportation is considering the expansion of rail service in the state to include Bangor. There's something so romantic about traveling by train. Watching the scenery as it passes by, without having to deal with traffic. Strolling down to the diner car for a snack. And then taking a nap, rocked to sleep by the movement of the train. Okay, so these days, you may be eating at a cafe, rather than a dining car, but the premise is still there. It's a great way to travel, especially for families who can enjoy time together instead of Mom or Dad being stressed by driving.
wabi.tv
Bangor kids go sledding on snow day
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Most of Maine woke up under a blanket of fresh snow Friday morning. That meant a lot of kids got to stay under their blankets a bit longer because it was a snow day!. Like this crew in Bangor! Once they got up and going, it...
Check Out Some of the People Who Won the Lottery in the State of Maine
Even if you didn’t buy the $1.3 billion Meg Millions ticket sold in Maine, it's exciting to be a part of lottery history. It was the first for the state and the second largest payout ever. There have been some big winners in the state over the years. Nothing...
WMTW
Maine snowfall totals for Jan 20, 2023
A storm pushing through Maine and New Hampshire on Friday brought several inches of snow throughout both states. Where you live made a huge difference in how much snow fell. Check out some of the snowfall totals as of Friday afternoon from the National Weather Service and our Total Weather Spotters. Many of these were reported during the storm and are not the final measurement.
wabi.tv
Allen hits 1,000 career point mark as Central beats Mattanawcook
CORINTH, Maine (WABI) - Scoring a thousand points is one of those benchmarks that helps define a high school basketball career, and puts a player in a special club in Maine High School basketball lore. Three players in Maine joined that club since last Friday; Lizzy Gruber of Gardiner, Will...
wabi.tv
Dozens of animals are getting a second chance of life in Maine
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Dozens of animals are getting a second chance of life here in Maine. ”Recently, we got a call from the Bissell pet foundation and our transport coordinator made a plan with them and they end up bringing 80 pets to Maine from Louisiana,” said Hunsicker.
Brianna Townsend from Nokomis Has Quite the Day on Thursday January 19
You could excuse Brianna Townsend from Nokomis High School in Newport if she had difficulty sleeping last night, as she had quite the day on Thursday, January 19th. First, the senior signed her Letter of Intent to play Field Hockey at the University of Maine earlier in the day. Then...
Some of the Funniest Street Names in Maine
Growing up my best friend lived on Chicken Dinner Road. Being a kid, it never really hit me how funny and unusual that is. I don't know how that street got its name, but some 50 years later...if you find yourself in super rural southern Idaho, you'll see that Chicken Dinner Road still exists.
