Read full article on original website
Related
Google is cutting 12,000 jobs, adding to a series of Big Tech layoffs in January
Google is the latest tech giant to announce a massive layoff: the company announced on Friday that it is slashing about 12,000 jobs. The company already has notified affected employees in the United States, CEO Sundar Pichai wrote in an email to all Google employees. Layoffs will take longer in other countries due to local laws, Pichai said.
msn.com
A Tesla owner says he knows people who tie weights to the steering wheel to trick the system into thinking they are actively driving
A Tesla feature monitoring if drivers are holding the wheel can be tricked with weights, users say. Tesla's Autopilot requires constant human supervision, as it can't handle all driving situations. CEO Elon Musk may remove the monitor for drivers with over 10,000 miles under their belts. Tesla's Autopilot and "Full...
China's Lunar New Year falls amid a COVID surge and hard financial times
This weekend marks the Lunar New Year, the Year of the Rabbit. And in China, that means it's time for hundreds of millions of people who work in cities to travel to their home villages to see family. For the first time since the start of the pandemic, people can travel without mandatory COVID tests and lockdowns. People are also traveling amid an enormous surge in COVID cases. Here's NPR's Emily Feng.
A college student aims to save us from a chatbot before it changes writing forever
Many teachers worry about students using ChatGPT. That's an artificial intelligence program. If you haven't heard, it's a chat bot that can easily write students' homework for them. But one college student is developing a tool for teachers to detect AI-generated essays. Emma Peaslee and Greg Rosalsky of NPR's Planet Money bring us the story.
T-Mobile says breach exposed personal date of 37 million customers
BOSTON — The U.S. wireless carrier T-Mobile said Thursday that an unidentified malicious intruder breached its network in late November and stole data on 37 million customers, including addresses, phone numbers and dates of birth. T-Mobile said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that the...
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
11K+
Followers
22K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
Comments / 0