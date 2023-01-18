Read full article on original website
Historic restaurant chain opening new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in North Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensWinston-salem, NC
Soccer Star Dies Following Tragic AccidentOnlyHomersCharlotte, NC
Get free chicken salad tomorrow at these three Charlotte restaurantsAsh JurbergCharlotte, NC
Children's Lighthouse NC helping kids reach goals
Ways to stay in shape with UNCC physician
'Sounded really close.' Neighbors describe scene of officer-involved shooting in NE CLT
Check out the Greater Charlotte Home & Landscape Show
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. This year marks the 19th annual Greater Charlotte Home and Landscape Show! It kicks off on January 27th and runs through January 29th at the Cabarrus Arena in Concord, North Carolina. This event features 200 exhibitors and over 10,000 attendees each year.
Historic restaurant chain opening new location in North Carolina
A historic restaurant chain that got its start more than 70 years ago is opening a new location in North Carolina. Read on to learn more. On Friday, February 3, 2023, Harold's Chicken & Ice Bar is expected to open its newest North Carolina restaurant location in Charlotte, according to local sources.
Fans, teammates remember fallen Charlotte FC defender Anton Walkes
Thirsty Beaver stands test of time, celebrates 15th anniversary
Juvenile killed, east Charlotte homicide investigation underway Sunday morning
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A juvenile was killed and a homicide investigation is underway midday Sunday in east Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said. 📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go. 📧 Sign up for QC News email alerts to have breaking...
‘Heartbroken’: New details released on boat crash that killed Charlotte FC defender Anton Walkes
The FWC said the accident happened around 3 p.m. on Jan. 18 near the Miami Marine Stadium basin.
5 Must-Try BBQ Joints in North Carolina
NORTH CAROLINA - If you're looking for the Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina, you're not alone. The state has many excellent BBQ joints, and there's something for every taste. Here are a few of our favorites: Red Bridges BBQ Lodge in Shelby, Skylight Inn BBQ in Ayden, Buxton Hall Barbecue in Asheville, and more.
Coffee Isn’t the Most Popular Caffeine Source for North Carolina
Are you a coffee drinker? We know plenty of people enjoy drinking coffee when they need that extra boost of caffeine. That one cup of joe in the morning is what gives some people the extra charge they need. So, you may think that coffee is the No. 1 source of caffeine for most people, right? Guess again!
Mooresville Native Takes Lead Seat in City of York
CITY OF YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The New City Manager in York has been on the job for only two weeks and already he is hitting the ground running. Dalton Pierce is from Mooresville, North Carolina – played football at Catawba College in North Carolina and during his sophomore year in college he decided he wanted to do pursue a degree in town management.
Lake Norman Chrysler sells to Triad-based dealership group
CORNELIUS – One of the most prominent car dealerships in the Lake Norman area has changed hands with a new campus on the way. Jack and Robin Smith Salzman have sold their Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealerships – Lake Norman and Gastonia – and Carolina Customs to Adam Parks of Parks Chevrolet in Kernersville. Parks’ LLC acquired the companies in November, and the sale closed Wednesday.
Well Known North Carolina Bar Expanding In Charlotte And Lake Norman
We are always in search of new hot spots to socialize and grab delicious food and drink. And, a well known North Carolina Bar is expanding locations to Charlotte’s South End and Lake Norman. According to AXIOS, BAR ONE Lounge, currently at Phillips Place in Charlotte, plans even more locations. The Phillips Place location is undergoing renovations right now to add more space, seating, a private dining room, stage and new kitchen. But now, we get the news that BAR ONE plans to open this year in Lake Norman. The location will be a 15,000 square foot, two story space featuring 800° Woodfired Kitchen’s fine dining downstairs. The Lounge will be upstairs. A unique “floating bar” includes a full service bar at water level and has seating for 25.
WATCH: Delivery driver chucks Amazon packages out of truck window in NC neighborhood
One neighbor commented on Facebook, saying they found their $500 laptop on the curb next to their mailbox.
Couple blames Troutman town manager for injuries daughter sustained in golf cart accident
After their 6-year-old daughter was injured in a golf cart accident during a party for a youth football team at Troutman ESC Park, a Statesville couple is questioning the actions of the town manager and the perceived indifference of elected town officials. Hayden and Samantha Faulkenberry claim that their daughter...
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to a ton of goodies. There's almost always a variety of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you visit.
The Postgame: Tar Heel Defense Seizes the Day
Dewey Burke and Taylor Vippolis join host Tommy Ashley on The Postgame show to discuss North Carolina's win over the NC State Wolfpack. Armando Bacot tallied 23 points and 18 rebounds, and in the process set the all time school record for rebounds and double doubles. RJ Davis had 26 points, including a perfect 14-for-14 from the free throw line, while Caleb Love added 16.
Sunday Outlook: Slippery conditions with scattered rain all day around Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until noon Sunday for Avery, Ashe, Watauga, Burke, and Caldwell counties. As rain moves in this morning, temperatures are flirting just enough with freezing that an icy rain is showing up on radar. This could leave a thin glaze less than 0.10” of ice on roads. Watch for slick spots in the morning!
Popular North Carolina Restaurant Bringing Fresh Seafood To Charlotte Airport
The Waterman the popular seafood restaurant with locations in Southend and Lake Norman will be the latest addition to dining at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. WSOC-TV reports that the restaurant will take over the location previously occupied by Phillips Seafood and is expected to be open by the end of this year or early 2024. The location is at the far end of concourse C, between gates C13 and C15. The Waterman describes itself as a ” neighborhood seafood restaurant and oyster bar.” If there’s one thing I like to do when traveling it’s getting to the airport early, find my gate, and then sit down for a drink and bite to eat. Can’t wait to give this airport location a try!
