Pittsfield, MA

westernmassnews.com

Tracking another winter storm beginning later this evening

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Ready or not, here comes another winter storm!. First Alert Weather Day for later this evening through Monday. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for western Hampden and eastern Franklin counties from 7pm Sunday evening until 4pm Monday afternoon. In addition a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for southern Berkshire county from 7pm Sunday evening until 1pm Monday afternoon. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for western Hampshire and western Franklin counties from 7pm Sunday evening until Monday evening and for northern Berkshire county from 7pm Sunday evening until Monday evening afternoon.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MA
WWLP 22News

Winter storm will bring rain and snow to western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for rain and snow that could lead to tough travel Sunday night into Monday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for eastern Franklin County, western Hampden County, and southern Berkshire County from 7 p.m. Sunday until 4 p.m. Monday.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MA
NEWS10 ABC

1/21/23: Snow Arrives Sunday Evening

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:. Seasonable day to start the weekend with clouds holding tough, which held temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s. We will remain mostly cloudy through tonight and into Sunday before our next storm system arrives by Sunday evening with mainly snow, but some will see a mix as well.
ALBANY, NY
iBerkshires.com

Sledding Destinations in Berkshire County

There's snow this weekend! It might be slushy but there's enough to pull out those sleds you got over the holidays. Head for the hills before it disappears again. Here is our list of sledding destinations:. Clapp Park. Pittsfield. Every year Berkshire County residents can be seen flocking to Clapp...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
iBerkshires.com

Adams Officials Conflicted on Future of Coal and Grain Building

ADAMS, Mass. — The Board of Selectmen and town staff are conflicted on what to do with the coal and grain building off Columbia Street that will need significant funding for restoration. Community Development Director Eammon Coughlin came before the board on Wednesday to discuss the cost associated with...
ADAMS, MA
WBEC AM

NO ONE Can Turn Off the Lights At This Massachusetts High School

A Massachusetts high school is making national news due to the fact that its lights stay on 24 hours a day, 7 days a week because no one knows how to turn off the lights. There are nearly 7,000 lights in this Massachusetts high school that have been turned on for about a year and a half. No one in the district has been able to shut the lights off this entire time.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

Downtown Pittsfield Eatery to Close Its Doors Later This Month

In the past couple years, there have been plenty of spots around the downtown Pittsfield area that we have seen close their doors. However, in recent months, several have been opening up, whether it's been a returning spot like Tito's Mexican Bar & Grill, or a brand new spot like Placita Latina Restaurant & Market. Unfortunately, a spot in downtown Pittsfield that many have been enjoying over the past few years has announced they will be closing at the end of January.
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Tenpin Alley Coming to Former Imperial Bowl

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — When one door closes another one opens as the saying goes, and this is the case for Pittsfield's last candlepin bowling alley, Imperial Bowl. Robert Ireland took over what was Imperial Lanes on Lyman Street around 1970 after returning home from Vietnam. Ireland and his business...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WUPE

WUPE plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires.

