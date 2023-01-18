Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Middle-of-Nowhere Massachusetts General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the StateTravel MavenWilliamsburg, MA
NY Advocates for privacy hope to stop the escalating use of cameras and monitoring software in New YorkAbdul GhaniAlbany, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersTroy, NY
Support the new South End Grocery storeCarol DurantAlbany, NY
The floral spectacle "Cathedral in Bloom" returns to Albany.Raj guleriaAlbany, NY
westernmassnews.com
Tracking another winter storm beginning later this evening
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Ready or not, here comes another winter storm!. First Alert Weather Day for later this evening through Monday. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for western Hampden and eastern Franklin counties from 7pm Sunday evening until 4pm Monday afternoon. In addition a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for southern Berkshire county from 7pm Sunday evening until 1pm Monday afternoon. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for western Hampshire and western Franklin counties from 7pm Sunday evening until Monday evening and for northern Berkshire county from 7pm Sunday evening until Monday evening afternoon.
WWLP 22News
Winter storm will bring rain and snow to western Massachusetts
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for rain and snow that could lead to tough travel Sunday night into Monday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for eastern Franklin County, western Hampden County, and southern Berkshire County from 7 p.m. Sunday until 4 p.m. Monday.
Winter Outlook: How large is the snow deficit?
So far this winter the pioneer valley has not seen too much snow. The 22News Storm Team has a look at just how large our snow deficit is.
NEWS10 ABC
1/21/23: Snow Arrives Sunday Evening
Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:. Seasonable day to start the weekend with clouds holding tough, which held temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s. We will remain mostly cloudy through tonight and into Sunday before our next storm system arrives by Sunday evening with mainly snow, but some will see a mix as well.
Pittsfield calls snow emergency for Jan. 19 storm
Pittsfield called a snow emergency on Wednesday, restricting on-street parking citywide from 7 a.m. Thursday, January 19, through 7 a.m. Saturday, January 21.
Police warn of slick driving conditions leading to crashes as storm brings snow, rain to region
Mass/NH — Police are warning of slick driving conditions on roadways across the region as a winter storm brings snow, rain and wind. New Hampshire State Police have reported over a dozen crashes and vehicles going off the road due to inclement weather. Westborough Police and Fire are currently...
East Greenbush declares snow emergency
A snow emergency has been declared for the Town of East Greenbush. The emergency is effective from noon on January 19 until noon on January 21.
LIST: Massachusetts schools closed, delayed Friday for winter storm
Several schools in western Massachusetts have announced that they are closing or delayed Friday due the wintry mix.
iBerkshires.com
Sledding Destinations in Berkshire County
There's snow this weekend! It might be slushy but there's enough to pull out those sleds you got over the holidays. Head for the hills before it disappears again. Here is our list of sledding destinations:. Clapp Park. Pittsfield. Every year Berkshire County residents can be seen flocking to Clapp...
WEATHER ALERT: Snow, wintry mix Thursday into Friday
The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for snow and a wintry mix Thursday & Friday.
LIST: Massachusetts schools closing early Thursday ahead of storm
Several schools in western Massachusetts have announced that they are closing early Thursday ahead of the wintry mix.
Two-alarm fire displaces two residents, damages home in Ludlow
LUDLOW, Mass. — Two people escaped from a two-alarm fire that heavily damaged a Ludlow home on Saturday morning, fire officials said. At 6:23 a.m., firefighters responded to 26 Evergreen Circle for a report of a house fire. When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy flames billowing from the first...
Inter Produce Stores hosts food giveaway in Springfield
Inter Produce Stores in Springfield will be hosting a food giveaway for families in Springfield on Saturday.
iBerkshires.com
Adams Officials Conflicted on Future of Coal and Grain Building
ADAMS, Mass. — The Board of Selectmen and town staff are conflicted on what to do with the coal and grain building off Columbia Street that will need significant funding for restoration. Community Development Director Eammon Coughlin came before the board on Wednesday to discuss the cost associated with...
Hampden County sobriety checkpoint scheduled this weekend
State police are alerting drivers in western Massachusetts of an upcoming sobriety checkpoint on Saturday, January 21.
NO ONE Can Turn Off the Lights At This Massachusetts High School
A Massachusetts high school is making national news due to the fact that its lights stay on 24 hours a day, 7 days a week because no one knows how to turn off the lights. There are nearly 7,000 lights in this Massachusetts high school that have been turned on for about a year and a half. No one in the district has been able to shut the lights off this entire time.
Downtown Pittsfield Eatery to Close Its Doors Later This Month
In the past couple years, there have been plenty of spots around the downtown Pittsfield area that we have seen close their doors. However, in recent months, several have been opening up, whether it's been a returning spot like Tito's Mexican Bar & Grill, or a brand new spot like Placita Latina Restaurant & Market. Unfortunately, a spot in downtown Pittsfield that many have been enjoying over the past few years has announced they will be closing at the end of January.
iBerkshires.com
Tenpin Alley Coming to Former Imperial Bowl
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — When one door closes another one opens as the saying goes, and this is the case for Pittsfield's last candlepin bowling alley, Imperial Bowl. Robert Ireland took over what was Imperial Lanes on Lyman Street around 1970 after returning home from Vietnam. Ireland and his business...
Crews Battling Massive Fire At Business In Colonie (Developing)
Multiple agencies responded to a large fire at a business in the region Friday evening, Jan. 20. Firefighters in Albany County were called at around 3 p.m. with reports of a large commercial fire burning in Colonie on Kings Road. The address given is for BBL Construction. Pictures shared by...
Missing Pittsfield teenager found safely
The Pittsfield Police Department has announced that 14-year-old Sergio Ponce has been found safe. Ponce was originally reported missing on Monday after Pittsfield Police asked the public for help.
