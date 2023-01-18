Read full article on original website
Related
floridapolitics.com
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 1.15.23
Republicans are expanding school choice, but are they making Florida's schools an appealing choice for teachers?. Gov. Ron DeSantis has proudly, and repeatedly, claimed Florida is “where woke goes to die.” But the harder the Governor and his allies push this crusade, the more it’s beginning to feel like he is beating a dead horse.
blackchronicle.com
‘There is no plan. There’s nothing’: Florida Democrats in despair over future
More than two months after enduring humbling midterm losses, Democrats in Florida are in a state of dysfunction, with no clear chief, infrastructure, or consensus for rebuilding, based on interviews with greater than a dozen organizers, former lawmakers, donors and different leaders. These elements have compounded their worries about Democrats...
Massive school choice expansion proposal drawing applause and concern
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida lawmakers are pushing what would be the largest expansion of school choice in the state’s history this legislative session. The plan would allow all Florida students to obtain scholarships to private and charter schools, but some education advocates fear it will pull money out of traditional public schools.
Florida legislative committee wants accountability from audited entities
(The Center Square) — The Joint Legislative Auditing Committee met in Tallahassee Thursday to discuss issues that have been found in some school districts, municipalities and private entities that have repeatedly not been addressed and also discussed ways to ensure more compliance. According to Auditor General Sherrill Norman, who...
WPTV
Florida House Republicans unveil plan for 'universal school choice'
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Republican lawmakers in Tallahassee announced Thursday a plan for "universal school choice." If approved, their bill would make all students eligible to receive state funds for private tuition, regardless of income or ability. Approval of the bill wouldn't just be big, it would be the biggest...
New proposal: Millionaire families could get state dollars to enroll kids into private schools
Quality Journalism for Critical Times House Speaker Paul Renner and Senate President Kathleen Passidomo are pushing to broaden eligibility to allow even millionaires to use taxpayer dollars for ‘scholarships’ or so-called vouchers to send their kids to private schools. Currently, only certain students are eligible: Low and medium-income families and students with special needs. But legislation filed Thursday morning would […] The post New proposal: Millionaire families could get state dollars to enroll kids into private schools appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
As Florida Democrats sink into political quicksand, the party gears up for a new leader
After Florida Democrats suffered massive setbacks in November — even worse than their usual election losses — the search was on for someone to blame. Out came the knives, pointed at state Democratic Party Chair Manny Diaz. After initially resisting calls for his resignation, Diaz stepped down earlier this month, halfway through his four-year term as state party leader. That was the easy part. ...
Audit of Florida veterans' nursing homes finds staffing and procurement issues
(The Center Square) — The State Florida Auditor General released this week the results of an audit into the Department of Veteran’s Affairs, which analyzed the department’s nursing home staffing, time and attendance records and followed up a 2019 audit. The first issue surrounded staff members missing meal breaks during shifts that ranged from 6 to 16 hours, while other staff were missing their entitled two 30-minute breaks during double shifts. ...
Florida legislation touted as ‘largest’ expansion of school choice in the state: ‘Empowering parents'
Speaker of the Florida House Paul Renner announced that the largest school choice legislation on education savings accounts passed in Florida's House on Thursday.
Florida State Colleges Will No Longer “Fund or Support” Critical Race Theory
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Florida’s ongoing war against so-called “wokeism” has reached a new low. On Wednesday, 28 presidents of Florida’s state and community colleges announced that they would seek to eliminate policies and academic programs that are viewed as forcing a “belief in critical race theory” or subjects related to intersectionality.
floridaconstructionnews.com
Florida spending $17.7 million to protect five properties
Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Cancel anytime you want. Florida has approved $17.7 million to protect five properties stretching from Nassau County south to Charlotte County and protect or buffer lands within the Florida Wildlife Corridor, a recently designated network of connected lands that is crucial for wildlife habitat.
New Yorkers abandoning their state in record numbers for sunny climates, low taxes of Florida: report
New Yorkers fled their state in droves for the southward destination of Florida, a report citing driver's license transfers to the Sunshine State shows.
Judge blasts DeSantis over Warren suspension but says he’s powerless to reinstate him
Quality Journalism for Critical Times A federal judge has excoriated Gov. Ron DeSantis for suspending Hillsborough County prosecutor Andrew Warren, concluding that the governor violated the First Amendment in ousting Warren because of political differences and the anticipated “political benefit” to the governor. However, in a ruling handed down Friday morning, U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle concluded he lacked authority […] The post Judge blasts DeSantis over Warren suspension but says he’s powerless to reinstate him appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
State employee alleges Florida sidestepped process in excluding gender-affirming care from Medicaid
Florida health officials circumvented traditional regulatory channels to draft a report recommending gender-affirming health care be excluded from coverage under Medicaid, a state employee alleges in an exchange included in new court filings. Florida’s Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA), which controls most of the state’s Medicaid program, wrote in a June report that available medical literature provides “insufficient evidence”…
Florida still celebrates 3 Confederate holidays
Florida celebrates 21 state holidays or special observances, but three of the days on the calendar honor or celebrate people from the Confederate side of the Civil War.
Officials warn Florida pharmacists not to dispense abortion pill
Florida pharmacists are being warned not to fill any prescriptions for a controversial abortion pill. That warning comes as the federal government cleared red tape to make the drug more accessible for women. The Food and Drug Administration is making it possible for women nationwide to get mifepristone at their...
An update on the special election
The special election for the Florida House District 24 House seat could cost taxpayers up to $500,000 according to Marion County Supervisor of Elections Wesley Wilcox if both a primary and a general election are necessary. According to Wilcox’s interpretation of state laws, had only Republicans filed to run for...
WINKNEWS.com
Florida bill would make all students eligible for private school vouchers
A new bill filed in Tallahassee, if passed, will allow all students in the state of Florida to receive private school vouchers. All students would be eligible, regardless of income or whether they are in public school or are being home-schooled. Some lawmakers call this bill the start of a...
flkeysnews.com
Thousands of Floridians could lose Medicaid coverage soon. What should you be doing now?
Almost a million Floridians are slated to lose their Medicaid coverage starting in April once the federal COVID-19 emergency comes to an end. Florida is one of 11 states that did not expand Medicaid through the Affordable Care Act, which means tens of thousands of Florida families are expected to fall into the Medicaid access gap.
orangeobserver.com
Rep. Carolina Amesty issues Reedy Creek response
Following Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' unveiling of a plan to replace the Reedy Creek Improvement District, new District 25 State Rep. Carolina Amesty issued a statement about the plan. “Disney is a great asset to Florida and its tourism industry,” Amesty said. “The entire Disney complex has played a critical...
Comments / 1