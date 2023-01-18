ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanover Township, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

South Bethlehem's Winter Restaurant Week serving up fresh dishes, deals

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Foodies, get ready to dig into delicious deals and meals at SouthSide Arts District's Winter Restaurant Week, kicking off Monday. The event, which continues through Jan. 29, features prix-fixe menus, special dishes and other promotions at more than a dozen restaurants and other businesses throughout south Bethlehem.
BETHLEHEM, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Local Italian Restaurant Continues Operation with New Name and Logo

The Vineyard Di Norma is the new name for Fountain Hill’s casual fine-dining establishment. Bethlehem, PA (January 19, 2023) – The Prosseda Family took ownership of a beloved local Italian restaurant in September 2021. After just over a year of operation, the Prossedas are taking steps to better personalize the establishment. The restaurant, formerly known as The Vineyard, will now be known as The Vineyard Di Norma. The new name reflects family roots while still paying homage to the brand local patrons have grown to know and love.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Phillymag.com

Just Listed in the Poconos: Brand-New Eurostyle House in Milford

Want to become the talk of your Poconos resort community? Build one of these on the lot you buy. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. I almost never feature houses that haven’t yet been built on this channel.
MILFORD, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Auto Mania's largest indoor heated swap meet

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown fairgrounds is gearing up for Pennsylvania's largest indoor heated swap meet. Auto Mania is back this weekend with everything from car parts to the cars themselves. The market opens Saturday and Sunday at 9:00 a.m.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WBRE

Dozens show up for Luzerne County estate sale

WYOMING BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU)— You know what they say: one man’s trash is another man’s treasure. Mazell Estate Liquidations held a rummage sale today in Luzerne County selling everything from antiques to household items. Dozens of people showed up to sell and buy items at a reduced price. The owner of Mazell says inflation has […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Popular farm market and country store announces new location in Northampton County

UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. – A popular business selling local eggs, produce, livestock feed and more will soon have a new home in the Slate Belt. Miller's Egg Ranch & Feed Store LLC, a farm market and country store that previously operated at 96 Mount Bethel Highway in Upper Mount Bethel Township, is moving a few miles east to Apple Blossom Village, 690 Allegheny Road, Upper Mount Bethel Township.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Plan for new steakhouse gets OK in Whitehall

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – A new restaurant could be coming to Whitehall. The township planning commission granted final land development plan approval Wednesday night for an Outback Steakhouse. The 4,800-square-foot establishment is proposed for 1300 Grape St. The pad site is located at the intersection of Grape Street and...
WHITEHALL, PA
sauconsource.com

Who’s Damaging New Concrete in Fountain Hill?

A major overhaul of Broadway that is under way in Fountain Hill has become a target for a vandal or vandals, borough officials said in a borough-wide notification Friday. The message that went out via the borough’s new alert system asked residents to be on the lookout for whomever is “carving graffiti into the fresh concrete on Broadway.”
FOUNTAIN HILL, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Vacant Easton nursing home could be turned into affordable housing

EASTON, Pa. - The Easton Housing Authority is looking into buying a vacant nursing home. The Authority says the plan would be to turn the site on the 1000 block of Northampton Street into affordable housing. They say the city's redevelopment authorities and Greater Easton Development Partnership are in on...
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man in custody after South Whitehall standoff

SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - We are learning more about a standoff in Lehigh County yesterday that lasted for several hours. Police were called to the 2200 block of Prima Avenue in South Whitehall Township for a report of a man who threatened to harm others inside a home. Police...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
lsxmag.com

Auto Mania At Allentown Fairgrounds is This Weekend Jan 20th-22nd!

Some of our favorite car shows are held each year by Carlisle Events. Whether it’s Corvettes at Carlisle or one of the many marque-specific shows, Lance Miller and his team always put on a great event. Auto Mania is a huge swap meet that will be holding court in Allentown, Pennsylvania, east of Carlisle where the shows usually take place. For 2023, the renowned show promoter will kick off the season with a bang.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Lehigh University issues alert to locate missing student

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem police department and LUPD are asking for help in locating Daniel Lee, a second-year engineering student from New Jersey. The student has been missing since Friday, January 20, 2023. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt with red sleeves, black-and-white athletic-style pants, and black sneakers.
BETHLEHEM, PA

