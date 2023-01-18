Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Merchants Square Mall in Allentown set to close, according to multiple vendors
ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- The Merchant Square Mall's days appear to be numbered. That's according to multiple vendors who asked not be identified. The mall on South 12th Street was open as usual Saturday -- but vendors told 69 News told the mall is expected to close the end of March.
WFMZ-TV Online
Eat, Sip, Shop: Popular doughnut shop known for unique creations opening 2nd regional location in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A popular doughnut shop - dishing out unique varieties like caramel churro, Nutella maple bacon and pistachio raspberry cheesecake - is planning to satisfy more sweet tooths in the Lehigh Valley. Donerds Donuts, specializing in handmade, artisanal doughnuts at 76 Broadway in Jim Thorpe, is planning to...
WFMZ-TV Online
South Bethlehem's Winter Restaurant Week serving up fresh dishes, deals
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Foodies, get ready to dig into delicious deals and meals at SouthSide Arts District's Winter Restaurant Week, kicking off Monday. The event, which continues through Jan. 29, features prix-fixe menus, special dishes and other promotions at more than a dozen restaurants and other businesses throughout south Bethlehem.
thevalleyledger.com
Local Italian Restaurant Continues Operation with New Name and Logo
The Vineyard Di Norma is the new name for Fountain Hill’s casual fine-dining establishment. Bethlehem, PA (January 19, 2023) – The Prosseda Family took ownership of a beloved local Italian restaurant in September 2021. After just over a year of operation, the Prossedas are taking steps to better personalize the establishment. The restaurant, formerly known as The Vineyard, will now be known as The Vineyard Di Norma. The new name reflects family roots while still paying homage to the brand local patrons have grown to know and love.
Phillymag.com
Just Listed in the Poconos: Brand-New Eurostyle House in Milford
Want to become the talk of your Poconos resort community? Build one of these on the lot you buy. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. I almost never feature houses that haven’t yet been built on this channel.
WFMZ-TV Online
Auto Mania's largest indoor heated swap meet
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown fairgrounds is gearing up for Pennsylvania's largest indoor heated swap meet. Auto Mania is back this weekend with everything from car parts to the cars themselves. The market opens Saturday and Sunday at 9:00 a.m.
Dozens show up for Luzerne County estate sale
WYOMING BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU)— You know what they say: one man’s trash is another man’s treasure. Mazell Estate Liquidations held a rummage sale today in Luzerne County selling everything from antiques to household items. Dozens of people showed up to sell and buy items at a reduced price. The owner of Mazell says inflation has […]
Adult version of Zimmerman's Orange Drink now on available
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Anyone who grew up in Carbon County can tell you exactly what Zimmerman's Orange Drink's label is and that it usually comes in a carton. But this is the first time you'll be able to crack open the adult version of Orange Drink at Downriver Brewing Co. on Main Street in Stroudsburg.
WFMZ-TV Online
Popular farm market and country store announces new location in Northampton County
UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. – A popular business selling local eggs, produce, livestock feed and more will soon have a new home in the Slate Belt. Miller's Egg Ranch & Feed Store LLC, a farm market and country store that previously operated at 96 Mount Bethel Highway in Upper Mount Bethel Township, is moving a few miles east to Apple Blossom Village, 690 Allegheny Road, Upper Mount Bethel Township.
WFMZ-TV Online
Plan for new steakhouse gets OK in Whitehall
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – A new restaurant could be coming to Whitehall. The township planning commission granted final land development plan approval Wednesday night for an Outback Steakhouse. The 4,800-square-foot establishment is proposed for 1300 Grape St. The pad site is located at the intersection of Grape Street and...
WFMZ-TV Online
New BYOB bistro to showcase international dishes, Bethlehem's steel-making history
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A bistro coming soon to downtown Bethlehem will serve fresh burgers, salads, pasta dishes and more while paying homage to the city's rich steel-making history. Steel City Bistro, a BYOB restaurant offering appetizers, sandwiches and dinners with an international flair, is set to open in late January...
‘Glad as hell it’s over’: The muted local reaction to Vietnam cease-fire | Lehigh Valley historical headlines
Unlike previous war-ending news, the announcement of an imminent cease-fire in Vietnam 50 years ago this week drew no big celebration — even among the veterans who had fought there. Below a national headline declaring a pending peace between the U.S. and North Vietnam, a local story in the...
sauconsource.com
Who’s Damaging New Concrete in Fountain Hill?
A major overhaul of Broadway that is under way in Fountain Hill has become a target for a vandal or vandals, borough officials said in a borough-wide notification Friday. The message that went out via the borough’s new alert system asked residents to be on the lookout for whomever is “carving graffiti into the fresh concrete on Broadway.”
WFMZ-TV Online
Vacant Easton nursing home could be turned into affordable housing
EASTON, Pa. - The Easton Housing Authority is looking into buying a vacant nursing home. The Authority says the plan would be to turn the site on the 1000 block of Northampton Street into affordable housing. They say the city's redevelopment authorities and Greater Easton Development Partnership are in on...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man in custody after South Whitehall standoff
SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - We are learning more about a standoff in Lehigh County yesterday that lasted for several hours. Police were called to the 2200 block of Prima Avenue in South Whitehall Township for a report of a man who threatened to harm others inside a home. Police...
lsxmag.com
Auto Mania At Allentown Fairgrounds is This Weekend Jan 20th-22nd!
Some of our favorite car shows are held each year by Carlisle Events. Whether it’s Corvettes at Carlisle or one of the many marque-specific shows, Lance Miller and his team always put on a great event. Auto Mania is a huge swap meet that will be holding court in Allentown, Pennsylvania, east of Carlisle where the shows usually take place. For 2023, the renowned show promoter will kick off the season with a bang.
Bethlehem Food Co-Op grocery store hailed as ‘unicorn site’ closer to opening. Here’s when it’s expected.
What developers, board members and politicians are calling “the most important project in Bethlehem,” and a nonprofit organization is hailing as its “unicorn” project, is readying to open its doors this year. Bethlehem Food Co-Op’s grocery store is planned to anchor the first floor of a...
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh University issues alert to locate missing student
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem police department and LUPD are asking for help in locating Daniel Lee, a second-year engineering student from New Jersey. The student has been missing since Friday, January 20, 2023. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt with red sleeves, black-and-white athletic-style pants, and black sneakers.
WFMZ-TV Online
Officers conduct death investigation into body found inside Easton home
EASTON, Pa. - A body was discovered in an Easton home early Saturday morning. Officers were called to the 1000 block of West Lafayette Street, and have confirmed this is a death investigation. There is no word yet on how the person died, but police says there is no danger...
Crash closes part of ramp from Route 22 to Schoenersville Road
A Friday morning crash closed part of a ramp from Route 22 to Schoenersville Road. The two-vehicle crash was reported at 6:53 a.m. at the intersection of the ramp from Route 22 East and Schoenersville Road in Hanover Township, Northampton County.
