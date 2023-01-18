Half of homeowner pandemic assistance program funding awarded

The Vermont Homeowner Assistance Program (VHAP) has paid over $22.5 million in grants to assist homeowners impacted by the pandemic. This represents nearly 55% of total program funding available to homeowners.

Administered by the Vermont Housing Finance Agency, VHAP launched in January 2022 to assist homeowners who have faced economic hardship brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic. The program, funded by the federal American Rescue Plan Act, provides grants of up to $30,000 per household towards overdue mortgage payments, utility bills, property taxes, and property association charges. Application assistance and counseling is available through local nonprofit partners.

“We continue to hear that Vermonters are facing challenges with their housing expenses,” remarked VHFA Executive Director Maura Collins. “VHAP remains

