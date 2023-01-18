President Richard M. Nixon did me a favor 50 years ago this month. He ended the Selective Service draft the beginning of my last semester in college. I was a loser in the draft lottery for my birth year, drawing a “22.” It was likely that men with numbers under 120 or so would be called for military duty, likely to Vietnam. For four prior years, I was privileged to postpone military service due to my student deferment, which would have expired that May.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO