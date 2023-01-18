ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Columbia Missourian

Another scandal regarding classified material: There's too much of it

It will be up to the two special counsels to investigate and weigh the handling of secret documents by President Biden and former President Donald Trump. But the current questions should not obscure an enormous problem that has been festering for decades and threatens national security, democracy and accountability: The classification system for managing secrets is overwhelmed and desperately needs repair.
Columbia Missourian

When Nixon ended the draft 50 years ago it changed the course of my life

President Richard M. Nixon did me a favor 50 years ago this month. He ended the Selective Service draft the beginning of my last semester in college. I was a loser in the draft lottery for my birth year, drawing a “22.” It was likely that men with numbers under 120 or so would be called for military duty, likely to Vietnam. For four prior years, I was privileged to postpone military service due to my student deferment, which would have expired that May.
