GMP to help low income Vters get solar

Green Mountain Power (GMP) is launching two programs to connect income-qualified customers with solar energy that has too often been out of reach for them. The Shared Solar Program (SSP) unlocks incentives in the federal Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) to create a qualified low-income program that saves participants money. Another program, the Affordable Community Renewable Energy (ACRE) Pilot, will use a state grant so eligible customers can take part in new Vermont solar projects, providing them discounts for five years. Together, these new programs will help thousands of eligible GMP customers save money while growing new Vermont community solar.

The projects built for this program will be some of the first in Vermont sparked by the renewable energy provisions of the IRA and state recovery funds. GMP will also look to add energy storage to the projects to create more benefits for all customers, increasing resiliency, strengthening the grid, and further lowering costs.

“These projects will help thousands of Vermonters who are low income reduce their monthly energy statements by unlocking financial benefits in the federal Inflation Reduction Act, all while boosting local solar energy,” said Candace

