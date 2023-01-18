Read full article on original website
Russian Official Threatens West With ‘Global Catastrophe’ for Arming Ukraine
A Russian parliament member had one warning to offer Western nations following a multibillion-dollar pledge for aid to Ukraine: arm the country at risk of your own destruction. “Supplies of offensive weapons to the Kyiv regime would lead to a global catastrophe,” said State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin on Sunday. “If Washington and NATO supply weapons that would be used for striking peaceful cities and making attempts to seize our territory as they threaten to do, it would trigger a retaliation with more powerful weapons.” International chatter has been escalating, as the war-torn nation looks to a reluctant Germany for a shipment of armored Leopard 2 tanks to break its stalemate with Russia. American officials, including members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, have suggested shipping U.S. Abrams tanks to the conflict to spur a release from Germany. “What I hear is that Germany’s waiting on us to take the lead,” said Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX) on an airing of ABC’s This Week on Sunday.Read it at Associated Press
The trend of young Nigerians leaving their country in search of a better life
Japa is a playful Nigerian word that's trending in that West African country for all the wrong reasons. It's Yoruba for run away or escape, and many young Nigerians are doing just that in the thousands, leaving the country in search of a better life abroad. It was and still is a sort of comical expression, but it has also evolved into a more serious national talking point ahead of next month's elections, as NPR's Emmanuel Akinwotu reports from Lagos.
Aleksandar Hemon on his new novel 'The World And All That It Holds'
Rafael Pinto was there in Sarajevo when shots rang out in 1914. Let's ask Aleksandar Hemon to read from his new novel, "The World And All It Holds." ALEKSANDAR HEMON: (Reading) To the right of Pinto, a short young man - his hair also unkempt, a thin, strained mustache above his lip, his eyes sickly - pulled out a pistol. For a moment, no one could do anything nor move - even the dog stared at him in bafflement - while all of the reality hinged on that incongruous detail of a barrel pointed directly at Their Imperial Highnesses. The Rittmeister's face tightened in stupefaction, the whole of it. The eyebrows and the mouth and the eyes somehow constricted and became bigger at the same time. The fool reached for the young man's gun - tiny tufts of hair on his fingers between his knuckles - and would've grabbed it if the other man hadn't bumped him aside with his accordion, whereupon the shots rang louder than a cannon salvo. And then, the world exploded.
