ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 15

William Finch
3d ago

Josh Stein is a bigot if there ever was one. He has been a terrible DA for NC. He has fought doing his job even though he knew damn well voter ID was needed in NC and the citizens voted and approved voter ID by 61% of the vote! Yet Stein violated all our rights and held the Democrat Communist party line against voter ID and all the rights of 61% of NC voters. He should have been fired on the spot! Because of people like Stein and Cooper, I will NEVER vote for a Democrat Communist!

Reply
8
William Johnson
3d ago

he doesn't have a record to tout. he has proven to be Cooper's lackey

Reply
8
Related
carolinajournal.com

Cooper declines to endorse Stein in 2024 gubernatorial race

At an event Thursday, N.C. Governor Roy Cooper declined to endorse Josh Stein, N.C.’s current attorney general who launched his candidacy for governor earlier this week. After Cooper declined to say whether he would be endorsing Stein, the governor’s team provided the following statement:. “Josh Stein has worked...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Queen City News

Democrat Josh Stein is running for North Carolina governor. But who else may be on the ballot? We have names.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – The race to replace Democrat Roy Cooper as the governor of North Carolina officially heard the starter’s pistol on Wednesday morning when Attorney General Josh Stein announced he wanted to follow Cooper’s lane to the governor’s mansion. Stein replaced Cooper as AG in 2017 and was re-elected in 2020 by about […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
carolinajournal.com

Moss demands rethink of ‘antiquated’ county economic tiers

Rep. Ben Moss, R-Richmond, called for re-evaluating the “antiquated” county tier system, a system that ranks N.C.’s counties based on several economic factors, in his legislative agenda released on Tuesday. Moss hopes to gain traction on the issue during this year’s legislative session. Critics argue that...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
nsjonline.com

HURST: New Congress presents opportunity for North Carolina

Now that a Speaker of the House has been elected, the country’s political attention is shifting toward what the new session of Congress can accomplish before the next election cycle kicks into high gear. While the focus has shifted, North Carolina will still be a priority as Republicans look...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Up and Coming Weekly

Historians to lead forums seeking feedback on Civil War history center

Nationally known historians who are helping plan exhibits for the proposed N.C. History Center on the Civil War, Emancipation & Reconstruction will return to Fayetteville next week to lead public forums to gain feedback on what content should be included. Gerard Eisterhold, whose firm was contracted to design the exhibits,...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Wbt.com

Economic Development in North Carolina and Union County

Vince broadcasts live from the 31st Annual Crime Stoppers Barbeque at the Union County NC Agricultural Center. in the first hour NC House representive Dean Arp joins to discuss economic development in NC and Union County. Miss North Carolina Karolyn Martin stops. by to talk about her experiences. Union County...
UNION COUNTY, NC
nsjonline.com

Nine teachers named as regional Teachers of the Year

RALEIGH — On Jan. 11, the North Carolina Department of Instruction announced the names of nine teachers designated as regional Teacher of the Year. “Students across North Carolina are so fortunate to have such excellent and dedicated teachers like these nine representing each of the state’s regions and charter schools,” N.C. State Superintendent Catherine Truitt said in a press statement. “They set expectations high for their students, their schools and themselves. We’re looking forward to learning from them in the coming year.”
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX8 News

Youngkin halts talks on Ford EV battery plant near Virginia-North Carolina border over concerns of China’s influence

DANVILLE, VA. (WGHP) – Ford’s planned electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility, similar to the one Toyota is building at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite, might have provided even more jobs to the northern reaches of the Piedmont Triad if not for an apparent intervention by Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin. The Richmond Times-Dispatch and Danville Register & Bee […]
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy