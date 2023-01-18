Read full article on original website
William Finch
3d ago
Josh Stein is a bigot if there ever was one. He has been a terrible DA for NC. He has fought doing his job even though he knew damn well voter ID was needed in NC and the citizens voted and approved voter ID by 61% of the vote! Yet Stein violated all our rights and held the Democrat Communist party line against voter ID and all the rights of 61% of NC voters. He should have been fired on the spot! Because of people like Stein and Cooper, I will NEVER vote for a Democrat Communist!
William Johnson
3d ago
he doesn't have a record to tout. he has proven to be Cooper's lackey
carolinajournal.com
Locke’s Mitch Kokai assesses AG Stein’s entry into 2024 N.C. governor’s race
Mitch Kokai, John Locke Foundation senior political analyst, discusses N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein’s announcement that he’s running for governor in 2024. Kokai offered these comments during the Jan. 20, 2023, edition of PBS North Carolina’s “State Lines.”
carolinajournal.com
Cooper declines to endorse Stein in 2024 gubernatorial race
At an event Thursday, N.C. Governor Roy Cooper declined to endorse Josh Stein, N.C.’s current attorney general who launched his candidacy for governor earlier this week. After Cooper declined to say whether he would be endorsing Stein, the governor’s team provided the following statement:. “Josh Stein has worked...
Democrat Josh Stein is running for North Carolina governor. But who else may be on the ballot? We have names.
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – The race to replace Democrat Roy Cooper as the governor of North Carolina officially heard the starter’s pistol on Wednesday morning when Attorney General Josh Stein announced he wanted to follow Cooper’s lane to the governor’s mansion. Stein replaced Cooper as AG in 2017 and was re-elected in 2020 by about […]
State lawmakers propose power grid protections after attacks
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — When gunshots at two electrical substations cut power to thousands of central North Carolina homes for several days in early December, Republican state Rep. Ben Moss watched his vibrant district full of family farms, small businesses and sprawling golf courses become “a ghost town.”
Virginia Republican breaks from party to vote against abortion restrictions, proposes own compromise
Democrats on a Virginia senate sub-committee recommended rejecting three Republican bills to restrict abortions in the state, with one Republican sponsor siding with Democrats to kill two of the bills with more extreme restrictions.
Political response muted as questions linger on state auditor's car crash
News this week that state auditor Beth Wood ran her state-owned vehicle into a parked car last month in downtown Raleigh, then allegedly left the scene, yielded a muted response from her colleagues Friday as they waited on the auditor to address multiple outstanding questions. Most members of the Council...
NC House Republicans advance a new kind of bathroom bill
It’s been almost seven years since North Carolina Republican lawmakers and then-Gov. Pat McCrory hastily concocted and enacted
After 30 years of special education funding limits, NC parents want change
RALEIGH, N.C. — Note: This article is part of an ongoing examination into how North Carolina’s schools have changed since the Leandro education adequacy lawsuit was filed in 1994, and how schools are handling the goals that have resulted from the case. For years, Susan Book’s daily routine...
wataugaonline.com
U.S. and NC Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Former NC Rep. Annie Brown Kennedy
Governor Roy Cooper ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to half-staff immediately until sunset Friday, January 20, 2023 in honor of former North Carolina House of Representative Annie Brown Kennedy, who passed away Tuesday, January 17. Kennedy was the second African American female attorney in North...
carolinajournal.com
Moss demands rethink of ‘antiquated’ county economic tiers
Rep. Ben Moss, R-Richmond, called for re-evaluating the “antiquated” county tier system, a system that ranks N.C.’s counties based on several economic factors, in his legislative agenda released on Tuesday. Moss hopes to gain traction on the issue during this year’s legislative session. Critics argue that...
nsjonline.com
HURST: New Congress presents opportunity for North Carolina
Now that a Speaker of the House has been elected, the country’s political attention is shifting toward what the new session of Congress can accomplish before the next election cycle kicks into high gear. While the focus has shifted, North Carolina will still be a priority as Republicans look...
foxwilmington.com
State treasurer responds after state health plan rejects appeal from Blue Cross
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The NC State Health Plan has awarded their 2025-2027 contract for third-party administrative services to Aetna; but Blue Cross Blue Shield has held the contract for 44 years and is challenging the change. State Treasurer Dale Folwell says the third-party administrator doesn’t set premiums or...
WLOS.com
'Our schools are severely underfunded:' NC ranks near bottom of public education funding
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A new report gives North Carolina an F grade when it comes to funding public education. "Making the Grade: How Fair is School Funding in your State" was released by the Education Law Center in December. The report ranks North Carolina near the very bottom...
Another North Carolina resident sentenced to prison for invading Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WGHP) – Another North Carolina resident is headed to federal prison for invading the U.S. Capitol and trying to disrupt the presidential election on Jan. 6, 2021. Lewis Easton Cantwell of Waynesville, who pleaded guilty on March 24 to one of six original charges, was sentenced Dec. 6 to 5 months of incarceration […]
wfdd.org
Annie Brown Kennedy, first Black woman in North Carolina's legislature, has died
Annie Brown Kennedy, a trailblazing attorney, politician and civil rights leader in Winston-Salem, has died. Kennedy broke through multiple barriers for Black women in North Carolina. She was one of the first to become a licensed attorney in the state, the first in the General Assembly and the first to serve as a presidential elector.
Up and Coming Weekly
Historians to lead forums seeking feedback on Civil War history center
Nationally known historians who are helping plan exhibits for the proposed N.C. History Center on the Civil War, Emancipation & Reconstruction will return to Fayetteville next week to lead public forums to gain feedback on what content should be included. Gerard Eisterhold, whose firm was contracted to design the exhibits,...
Wbt.com
Economic Development in North Carolina and Union County
Vince broadcasts live from the 31st Annual Crime Stoppers Barbeque at the Union County NC Agricultural Center. in the first hour NC House representive Dean Arp joins to discuss economic development in NC and Union County. Miss North Carolina Karolyn Martin stops. by to talk about her experiences. Union County...
Feds seized 280 guns, charged nearly 280 people in North Carolina district in 2022
At least 280 illegal firearms were forfeited and approximately 278 defendants were charged with federal firearms offenses within the Eastern District of North Carolina in 2022.
nsjonline.com
Nine teachers named as regional Teachers of the Year
RALEIGH — On Jan. 11, the North Carolina Department of Instruction announced the names of nine teachers designated as regional Teacher of the Year. “Students across North Carolina are so fortunate to have such excellent and dedicated teachers like these nine representing each of the state’s regions and charter schools,” N.C. State Superintendent Catherine Truitt said in a press statement. “They set expectations high for their students, their schools and themselves. We’re looking forward to learning from them in the coming year.”
Youngkin halts talks on Ford EV battery plant near Virginia-North Carolina border over concerns of China’s influence
DANVILLE, VA. (WGHP) – Ford’s planned electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility, similar to the one Toyota is building at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite, might have provided even more jobs to the northern reaches of the Piedmont Triad if not for an apparent intervention by Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin. The Richmond Times-Dispatch and Danville Register & Bee […]
