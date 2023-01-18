SSCV’s Garrett Marley earns World Cup starts to spearhead a strong SSCV showing at U.S. Selections￼

Read full article on original website
Related
Shiffrin ‘super happy’ with Cortina World Cup downhill run, finishes fourth
CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy — Mikaela Shiffrin flirted with victory, leading a downhill race at the first two split times, but ultimately finished fourth, a half-second behind Italian race winner Sofia Goggia. Record-breaking World Cup victory No. 83 will have to wait, at least until Saturday. Shiffrin said she...
Julian Sands – live: US federal agencies join search for British actor as phone pings reveal fresh details
US federal and state agencies have joined the search operation for British actor Julian Sands who remains missing for eight days now. The search has been ramped up as the officials are using mobile phone forensics to help pinpoint the location of the actor.Sands, 65, was reported missing on 13 January in the southern Californian mountains. He was thought to have been somewhere on the popular Baldy Bowl Trail, which climbs 3,900 feet over 4.5 miles to the highest summit in the San Gabriel Mountains.Police revealed on Friday that Sands, best known for films such as A Room With...
Vail Resorts’ US skier visits up 12.5% over last year, company reports
Coming off the busiest season in U.S. history, Vail Resorts reported Wednesday that the current season is starting off even busier at its 37 North American ski areas. Vail Resorts, in an annual early season update to investors, said skier visits to its North American properties are up 12.5% this season through Jan. 8, as compared to the 2021-22 season.
China records first population fall in decades as births drop
BEIJING — China’s population shrank for the first time in decades last year as its birthrate plunged, official figures showed Tuesday, adding to pressure on leaders to keep the economy growing despite an aging workforce and at a time of rising tension with the U.S. Despite the official...
Vail Daily
Vail, CO
4K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Coloradohttps://www.swiftcom.com
Comments / 0