Patrick Mahomes Reveals Ultimatum Chiefs Gave Him After Injury
The star quarterback missed the entire second quarter of Saturday’s win over the Jaguars after suffering an ankle injury.
Kansas City Chiefs fans have a big surprise for Trevor Lawrence in Divisional Round
Jacksonville Jaguars starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence may not fully understand what he will encounter from Kansas City Chiefs fans in
Chiefs HC Andy Reid had perfect reaction to announcement of game in Germany in 2023
The Kansas City Chiefs are heading to Germany in 2023. The team is burrowed in and focused on their upcoming divisional-round matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars, as they should be. Still, it was hard to avoid the news of the day that broke in the early morning hours. During his...
Yardbarker
Kansas City Chiefs Rule Out Offensive Starter For Divisional Round Playoff Game
The Kansas City Chiefs hoped to get an offensive starter back for the playoffs. The Chiefs, who earned the number one overall AFC seed in the playoffs, benefited from having a bye week in the Wild Card round. The Chiefs’ injury report released Tuesday didn’t offer good news for starting wide receiver Mecole Hardman.
NFL World Reacts To Chiefs' Significant Roster Loss
When the Kansas City Chiefs host the Jacksonville Jaguars this weekend, they'll do so without one wide receiver. Kansas City revealed wide receiver Mecole Hardman won't play this weekend after he missed the full week of practice with a pelvis injury. "Mecole Hardman is out for Saturday's Divisional ...
KMBC.com
KCMO city council OKs $3 million in funds for NFL Draft
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, city council approved $3 million of city funds to be used towards the NFL draft to help boost the local economy. The city approved the funding Thursday at a city council meeting. It's expected to be a major boost for the city...
KCTV 5
Chiefs square off against Jags: What's allowed and not allowed at the stadium
1 in custody after pursuit starts in KCMO, ends in Independence. A man has been taken into custody following a police pursuit on Thursday evening that started in KCMO and ended in Independence. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. A Gladstone teacher made history Thursday by being the first North Kansas...
Hall of Famer, beloved Jaguar, Tony Boselli jumps back in history to pick Jags over Chiefs
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — He's the first Jaguar ever to be elected into the NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame, beloved Jaguar, #71, Tony Boselli. Of course, Boselli doesn't have a crystal ball to know the outcome of the Jaguars vs Chiefs game, but he says, "Oh, I could make it up. I'd like the score... of ... 30-27."
Fort Osage librarian, sports announcer wins tickets to Chiefs playoff game
Initially, you may not think there's a strong connection between a high school library and sports. At Fort Osage High School, tucked onto the second floor you can find librarian Paula Erickson.
