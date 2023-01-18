ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Chiefs' Significant Roster Loss

When the Kansas City Chiefs host the Jacksonville Jaguars this weekend, they'll do so without one wide receiver. Kansas City revealed wide receiver Mecole Hardman won't play this weekend after he missed the full week of practice with a pelvis injury. "Mecole Hardman is out for Saturday's Divisional ...
KMBC.com

KCMO city council OKs $3 million in funds for NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, city council approved $3 million of city funds to be used towards the NFL draft to help boost the local economy. The city approved the funding Thursday at a city council meeting. It's expected to be a major boost for the city...
