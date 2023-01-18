Former Simi Valley High coach sentenced in sex crimes case

The former varsity lacrosse coach at Simi Valley High School was sentenced to state prison Tuesday after previously pleading no contest to multiple sex crimes involving minors, including some that involved students at the school.

Bijan Nickroo, 35, of Simi Valley, was sentenced to five years in state prison by Ventura County Superior Court Judge Gilbert Romero.

Nickroo has already served two years in jail custody due to COVID delays and will receive credits for time served, said Joey Buttitta, spokesman for the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office.

In December, Nickroo pleaded no contest to more than 30 felony counts, including oral copulation of a minor under 16, luring, possession of child pornography and contact with the intent to commit child pornography.

Nickroo worked for the Simi Valley Unified School District from 2012 until his arrest in December 2019. In addition to his role as head coach of the varsity lacrosse team, Nickroo worked as an assistant football coach and yard supervisor at the school.

He was initially arrested after the parents of a 14-year-old male student reported Nickroo had lured the victim to his office and engaged in oral sex.

Further investigation by the Simi Valley Police Department found Nickroo messaged underage male victims via fake online profiles in a process known as “catfishing.” He used profiles of fake men and women to solicit nude photos of the victims, according to prosecutors.

In total, investigators spoke with 28 victims who were contacted by Nickroo, many of them students at Simi Valley High. Nickroo was released on bail after the initial arrest but was booked again after more charges were filed in November 2020. He has remained in custody since then.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Nickroo was also ordered to pay restitution, including amounts to be determined to some 28 victims, court documents show, and must register as a sex offender. In addition, multiple no-contact protective orders were filed.

As of midday Wednesday, Nickroo remained in custody at Todd Road Jail. He will be transported to Wasco State Prison in Kern County.