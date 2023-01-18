ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Ex-Florida State wide receiver transfers to Penn State

By Kevin McGuire
 3 days ago

For the second time in the past week, Penn State has added a wide receiver to the program from the transfer portal. Former Florida State wide receiver Malik McClain has reportedly enrolled in classes at Penn State and committing to the Nittany Lions. McClain has yet to announce the commitment on his Twitter profile, but he has updated his profile image on the social media account.

McClain played in all 13 games for Florida State during the 2022 season and caught 17 passes for 206 yards and three touchdowns. He caught 16 passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns in 2021.

McClain is a former four-star recruit of Florida State’s Class of 2021 from IMG Academy, a program Penn state is certainly no stranger to. At the time of his recruitment out of high school, McClain was the no. 38 receiver in the nation.

McClain’s transfer commitment is paired with the recent addition of Dante Cephas from Kent State. Together, Cephas and McClain will help to fill the veteran void left by the departures of Parker Washington and Mitchell Tinsley , who are both off to the NFL this spring. They should each help to take the pressure off the leading returning receiver, KeAndre Lambert-Smith , who is coming off a terrific performance in the Rose Bowl.

McClain will also help to give the offense an experienced target, along with Cephas, as Drew Allar steps in to lead the offense at quarterback in 2023. Allar is already having some Heisman hype surrounding him entering the new season. Having a receiver like McClain should help that cause.

This news also comes a day after Penn State added its second commitment in the Class of 2024 with the addition of four-star linebacker Anthony Specca . So it’s been a pretty decent week for head coach James Franklin.

Of course, the transfer portal has a way of breaking even sometimes. Also on Wednesday, Penn State wide receiver Jaden Dottin announced he was entering the transfer portal .

PSU 2023 NFL Draft profile brief: WR Parker Washington

