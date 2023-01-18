23-mile drive between mountain towns now 206 miles due to Colorado road closures

An image shared by the Colorado Department of Transportation related to widespread mountain road closures in southwest Colorado. Photo Credit: Colorado Department of Transportation.

Hopefully you're not headed from Ouray to Silverton or vice versa – that drive just got a lot longer.

Due to a winter weather-related road closure on US 550, the most feasible route between these two towns is now a 206-mile, four-hour drive opposed to the normal 23-mile trip, which takes about 45 minutes.

The closure was still posted to the CoTrip.com website as of 4:00 PM and it's unknown when it will be lifted.

Updates can be found here.