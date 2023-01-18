Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live updates

A strong bill of health and and continuity in the starting lineup has helped the Memphis Grizzlies put together a 10-game winning streak. The win total is one shy of tying the franchise record from last season.

The Grizzlies (30-13) must get past a tough Cleveland Cavaliers squad to tie franchise history.

Like the Grizzlies, Cleveland (28-17) has an elite defense. The Grizzlies rank No. 1 in defensive rating, and the Cavaliers are second. Both teams are also top-three in the NBA in point differential.

The Grizzlies have scored more than 115 points in each game during their 10-game winning streak. Cleveland has only allowed more than 115 points once in 2023.

John Konchar missed the past two games due to a non-COVID illness, but he's not listed on Wednesday's injury report. Konchar's return could mean that David Roddy will get bumped out of the rotation.

All eyes are on Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell. He left Monday's game because of a groin injury, so his availability is in doubt. The Cavaliers still have a talented core that features Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert.

The Grizzlies have won the past three meetings against the Cavaliers.

Follow along for live updates.

