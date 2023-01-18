ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix halts Super Bowl 'clean zone' signage enforcement ahead of City Council vote

By Corina Vanek, Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

Phoenix will not enforce rules related to a “clean zone” ahead of the Super Bowl, at least until the City Council has a chance to discuss the option of repealing the ordinance next week, after a judge issued an order Wednesday barring enforcement of the clean zone rules.

The ordinance required that businesses, property owners and residents who lived within the established “clean zone” in downtown Phoenix get prior approval for any temporary signs or advertising displayed on their property three weeks before and one week after the Super Bowl. Enforcement was scheduled to begin Jan. 15.

The Goldwater Institute, a libertarian think tank, represented a downtown property owner in a lawsuit over the clean zone rules, alleging that their client, Bramley Paulin, missed out on opportunities to have advertisements on his property because of the rules.

The ordinance required that sign applications be submitted by Dec. 15 and would be reviewed by the city and the Super Bowl Host Committee. Signs that used the Super Bowl LVII trademark without a license or signs that displayed logos for sponsor competitors would not be approved, businesses were told.

Advertisers did not want to create signs without the assurance the signs would be approved by the Host Committee, and the city and Host Committee would not approve signs without knowing the content, said John Thorpe, staff attorney at the Goldwater Institute, who represented Paulin in the suit. By the time the suit was filed, the deadline to apply had passed.

Phoenix was already considering amending the ordinance and removing the NFL and Super Bowl Host Committee from involvement in approval of the signs, a city spokesman said when the suit was filed. The judge’s order is in effect temporarily until that council meeting.

“Both parties agreed today to a temporary injunction which allows time for the Council to vote on previously proposed changes to the resolution,” a Phoenix spokesman said in an email. “This item is on the agenda for the next scheduled Phoenix City Council meeting on Wednesday, Jan 25.”

If the council does not amend the ordinance, the judge will then review the case on whether enforcement should be blocked permanently, according to the Goldwater Institute.

The clean zone extends from Seventh Avenue to Seventh Street and McDowell Road to Lincoln Street. The game will be played in Glendale on Feb. 12, and clean zone enforcement was planned to extend to Feb. 19.

Phoenix will host many of the largest events leading up to the game, including the Super Bowl Music Fest at the Footprint Center, Super Bowl Experience at both Hance Park and the Phoenix Convention Center, and the official watch party at Hance Park. The events are expected to draw more than 1.5 million people to downtown Phoenix.

When the Valley hosted the Super Bowl in 2015, the game generated about $719 million worth of economic activity, according to research done by Arizona State University. However, that number was likely an outlier because Glendale also hosted the Pro Bowl that year. This year, economic activity is expected to be about $600 million .

