KEARNEY, Neb. — Blood donations are needed all year round, but now is an especially important time to donate. Akaela Lieth with Two Rivers Public Health Department. It's important because there is a blood transfusion every two seconds in the United States. That roughly adds up to 13.6 million units of blood in a year. And it is especially important now because the number of donations goes down significantly during flu season, so whether you are donating red blood cells, platelets, or plasma know that it is needed.

KEARNEY, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO