Read full article on original website
Related
foxnebraska.com
Grand Island Police confirms two sightings of missing Aurora couple
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police have confirmed two sightings of an Aurora couple missing since January 13. The Aurora Police Department is attempting to locate Robert M. Proctor who is an 89-year-old white male, approximately 5’ 9" tall, approximately 145 pounds, with thin gray hair. He is missing from Aurora, and was last seen in Aurora on the afternoon of Jan.13, according to law enforcement. Proctor is believed to be with his wife Loveda Proctor, who is a 92-year-old white female, 5'2 tall 180 pounds with blue eyes, gray hair.
foxnebraska.com
NSP troopers respond to over 400 weather-related incidents during snowstorm
North Platte, Neb. (KPTM) — Nebraska State troopers responded to more than 400 weather-related incidents on Wednesday and Thursday as a snowstorm swept across major parts of the state. Over the past two days, troopers responded to 42 crashes and performed 385 motorist assists. Motorist assists often include slide-offs...
foxnebraska.com
Nebraska state parks featured again on RV reality show
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska parks are set to be featured again on a reality TV show. Parks in northeast Nebraska will be on an episode of "RV There Yet?" on the Discovery Channel. Host and Nebraska native Patrice McCabe and her husband Kevin will make stops at the Niobrara...
foxnebraska.com
Man dead following fiery crash in Nance County
NANCE COUNTY, Neb. — A man is dead following a fiery crash in Nance County Tuesday night. According to the Nance County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called just before 6 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 22 near North 370th Avenue, near Genoa. The sheriff’s office said...
foxnebraska.com
Lopers Go 1-2 at Midwest Duals
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. The third-ranked Nebraska Kearney wrestling team beat No. 23 Western Colorado, 23-16, and fell to both No. 17 Northern State, 22-20, and No. 8 Adams State, 21-18, Saturday afternoon at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds. This was day two of the...
foxnebraska.com
UNK falls to Washburn
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. Junior guard Tyler Nelson scored a career-high 25 points and last second three didn't fall for Nebraska Kearney as the Washburn Ichabods posted a 65-62 win Saturday evening in Topeka. This was the only meeting this year between WU (8-9,...
foxnebraska.com
UNK adds secondary coach to team
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. Nebraska Kearney head football coach Ryan Held announced today that Eric Lee Jr. will serve as a graduate assistant coach and work with the Loper secondary. The former 'Husker defensive back most recently was the Head of Football Operations at...
foxnebraska.com
Two Rivers: Importance of blood donations
KEARNEY, Neb. — Blood donations are needed all year round, but now is an especially important time to donate. Akaela Lieth with Two Rivers Public Health Department. It's important because there is a blood transfusion every two seconds in the United States. That roughly adds up to 13.6 million units of blood in a year. And it is especially important now because the number of donations goes down significantly during flu season, so whether you are donating red blood cells, platelets, or plasma know that it is needed.
foxnebraska.com
No. 16 Lopers win another thriller 55-51
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. The 16th-ranked Nebraska Kearney women's basketball team got 14 points and 10 rebounds from both Klaire Kirsch and Shiloh McCool to get past Washburn, 55-51, Saturday afternoon in Topeka. Thanks to the snowstorm and a rare Wednesday night game, the...
foxnebraska.com
NDOT says many factors go into closing major roadways due to winter storm
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Those traveling East with a destination to Grand Island were unable to get through due to the major winter storm. Semi trucks were stalled for hours, lining hope Thursday hoping to see the closure lifted. “There’s a lot of factors that go into closing an...
foxnebraska.com
National blood donor month honors those who donate and encourages more people to give
KEARNEY, Neb. — January is National Blood Donor Month, meant to honor voluntary blood donors and to encourage more people to give blood. Emily Holley, the Regional Communications Manager at American Red Cross Nebraska-Iowa Region, said one out of seven procedures done at hospitals are blood transfusions while only around 3 percent of people in the country give blood.
foxnebraska.com
With local support, UNK opens new wrestling facility
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. What was once a swimming pool is now a top-notch training facility for one of the best wrestling programs in Division II. The University of Nebraska at Kearney opened the new Ron and Pam Blessing Wrestling Facility last month, giving...
Comments / 0