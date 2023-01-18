ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sherry Prevett
2d ago

Key words “ 15 year old triple shooting & murder” until those juvenile criminals are held accountable and suffer the consequences of their actions along with their parents this type of heinous crimes become more prevalent. The juveniles home warrants a visit from DHR and all siblings placed in foster care. Any welfare checks and government assistance programs should cease. Why reward the mother for failing as a parent? The judicial system fails miserably with the laws for juveniles. One reason they commit crimes because they know they won’t be punished. Clearly this child has no respect for anything and should be dealt with harshly. It’s time to stop allowing this !!

BB
3d ago

Raised by a single mom. Doesn’t know his daddy blah blah . He murdered a lady . He has no excuses

Lude Dude
2d ago

So Al Sharpton is silent ? , Hmmm 🤔 I guess because of the skin color its not going to benefit his agenda this time 💩

Grandmother of 10-Year-Old Charged with Fatally Shooting his Mom Says 'I Can't Believe He Did It'

Lueritha Mann told Milwaukee news station TMJ4 that she's in disbelief her grandson could shoot and kill her daughter Lueritha Mann believes her grandson should "pay for" what he did after the 10-year-old allegedly killed his mother because she would not buy him a virtual reality headset. The grandmother told TMJ4 Milwaukee that she is in disbelief that the boy, who she says has had long-diagnosed "rage issues," allegedly killed his mother 44-year-old Quiana Mann last month. "I can't believe he did it," Lueritha told the station in an interview. The boy's aunt, Rhonda...
MILWAUKEE, WI
TheDailyBeast

Footage Shows Grown White Men Attacking Black Teens for Using Resort Pool

Three white men have been arrested after they were allegedly caught on tape attacking two Black teenagers as they tried to use a swimming pool they say they were told was for “white people only.” The incident at a resort in the city of Bloemfontein, South Africa, on Saturday, was captured in both surveillance footage and by a bystander, The New York Times reports. Video shows a white man slapping one of the teens in the face, while another white man is seen pulling the other teen’s hair. A man is also seen putting both hands around one of the...
Bossip

Lord, Have Mercy: Black 13-Year-Old Karon Blake Gunned Down By Neighbor Claiming He ‘Tampered’ With Cars

It’s sick and sad the things people are willing to take a life over. Thirteen-year-old Karon Blake was described by his Brookland Middle School Principal Kerry Richardson as a, “quiet and inquisitive scholar who loved fashion and football” according to NBC Washington. Karon was killed early yesterday morning by a yet-to-be named man in the Brookland neighborhood of Washington D.C. who claims he saw the boy “tampering with a car.”
WASHINGTON, DC
New York Post

Wisconsin boy, 14, accused of shooting girlfriend in the head over breakup

A 14-year-old Wisconsin boy allegedly shot his girlfriend at least three times in the head after she tried breaking up with him. The girl, identified by family as 14-year-old Jazlene Jones, is miraculously expected to survive the shooting. Elia Olson, of Racine, was charged Tuesday as an adult for attempted murder and possession of a dangerous weapon, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Racine County Eye. If convicted, Elia could spend the next 60 years in prison. On Sunday just before noon, the couple had walked down the railroad tracks in the city, about 25 miles south of Milwaukee, to smoke, Jazlene...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
The Independent

Mother of Uvalde school shooter arrested and charged with assault

The mother of the young man who shot dead 21 students and adults at Robb Elementary School in Texas, has been arrested by police in Oklahoma. Police records show Oklahoma City police arrested Adriana Martinez Reyes, and took her into custody after she allegedly threatened to kill the man she was living with. According to the documents, during her arrest, Ms Reyes, 40, said she was the mother of “the one that killed all of the children in the Uvalde, Texas, shooting”.KBTX-TV said this was the second time in a week that police had been called to her house.On...
UVALDE, TX
People

Grammy Winner Mark Capps Shot Dead by Police After He Allegedly Held His Wife and Stepdaughter Hostage

A SWAT officer fatally shot Mark Capps as police investigated claims that he had held his wife and stepdaughter against their will at gunpoint A Grammy-winning recording engineer is dead after being shot by police who were investigating claims he kidnapped his wife and stepdaughter and held them at gunpoint. Mark J. Capps, 54, allegedly held a gun at police who responded to the kidnapping incident, Metropolitan Nashville Police Department public affairs director Don Aaron said in a "critical incident briefing." Per Aaron, SWAT officers went to the home...
NASHVILLE, TN
People

Teen Accused of Killing Mom and NFL-Star Dad as They Slept Speaks Out About 2016 Deaths

Antonio "AJ" Armstrong, Jr., now 23, speaks out for the first time on tonight's two-hour episode of 20/20 The son of a former NFL star is speaking out, for the first time, about being accused of shooting his parents to death in 2016. A new two-hour 20/20 episode — which airs tonight on ABC — features exclusive interviews with Antonio "AJ" Armstrong, Jr., now 23. Armstrong is facing his third capital murder trial in the horrific deaths of his parents, former NFL linebacker Antonio Armstrong, Sr., and Dawn...
HOUSTON, TX
People

Colorado Funeral Home Director Sentenced to 20 Years in Jail for Illegally Selling Body Parts

Megan Hess, 46, was sentenced Tuesday at a hearing in Grand Junction, Colorado for dissecting 560 corpses and selling their remains for research purposes without family consent. Her mother Shirley Koch, 69, was also jailed for 15 years A Colorado funeral home director convicted of stealing and selling hundreds of body parts has been sentenced to 20 years in jail. Megan Hess, 46, was sentenced Tuesday at a hearing in Grand Junction, Colorado for dissecting corpses and selling the remains for research purposes without family consent out of the Sunset Mesa Funeral...
MONTROSE, CO
Law & Crime

‘He Put a Pillow Over Her Head and Shot Her’: Two Young Children Shot to Death Following Hostage Situation in Mississippi Apartment; Suspect Arrested

A 25-year-old man in Mississippi has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing two young children, then holding a third child at gunpoint. Marquez Griffin was taken into custody on Monday following a standoff with sheriff’s deputies and charged with two counts of murder and two count of aggravated assault in the deaths of the two kids, identified as a 1-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy, authorities announced.
JONESTOWN, MS
NBC San Diego

Police Arrest 2 Teens Accused of Shooting 16-Year-Old Girl in Head at El Cajon Motel

Two teenagers were arrested this week in connection to a Dec. 12 shooting at an El Cajon motel that left a 16-year-old with severe injuries. Police found the girl alone and unresponsive in a room at the El Cajon Inn & Suites Motel, on a Monday morning, with a gunshot wound to her head. El Cajon Police Department investigators say a 15 and 17-year-old suspect shot the girl and left the motel. Hours after the shooting, the victim's family received a tip that they should check on the girl at the motel. Her family then called the police.
EL CAJON, CA

