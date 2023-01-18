ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

College entrepreneurs match their student-athlete peers with NIL brand-building business

By Nikki Overfelt Chifalu
Startland News
Startland News
 3 days ago

WICHITA — P layer Card’s young co-founders see the NIL market as an opportunity to intertwine community, industry, and athletes, they said.

Wichita State students Jacob O’Connor and Jon Peterson started Player Card in October 2021 as a way to connect college athletes and businesses after the NCAA changed course in July 2021 — now allowing students athletes the opportunity to financially benefit from their name, image, and likeness (NIL).

“They’re a very prominent figure in the universities,” Peterson explained. “They bring a lot of money to the universities, especially some of the big sports. So this NIL (market) really allows them to benefit from that and kind of gives them compensation for their hard work for the university.”

Wichita is a great place for such athlete-business connections, added O’Connor, as it’s a place that a lot of large, successful companies have started and decided to stay.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QcWEv_0kJNwrFq00

“There’s always been kind of a feeling of how do we get them more involved in the community,” he said.

That’s where NIL opportunities come into play, he said, sharing Player Card’s recent event with Spirit AeroSystems as an example.

“We were able to bring six Wichita State athletes out to their annual employee benefits event and they were able to sign autographs, take pictures, and everyone was able to interact with each other,” he explained. “I think that was a really cool moment for the city of Wichita — everyone coming together and finally starting to cross that threshold of interaction.”

So far, the duo said, they have connected about 20 athletes in various sports with 10 local businesses. But they have access to the entire network of Wichita State athletes, so they are hoping to continue to expand opportunities to even more athletes.

“We have a lot of athletes who come to us and they’re like, ‘We weren’t getting any sort of attention for this before,’” O’Connor noted. “So whenever we come to them, and say, ‘Hey, this business wants to work with you and they’re gonna pay you a very fair amount of money to work with them.’ They’re super excited and they’re kind of taken aback. That’s been super fulfilling for us.”

It’s fun to watch athletes turn into fellow entrepreneurs, he shared.

“It’s been really kind of cool to see that mind switch for them – of how they can go from just to college athletes to I can actually make myself a good amount of money on the side and benefit the community as well,” O’Connor said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ATkae_0kJNwrFq00

Wichita State University student athletes at a paid appearance event at Il Primo coffee shop

Suiting up

O’Connor initially had the idea for Player Card after he worked on a digital marketing strategy for a local restaurant where the goal was to have local influencers come into the restaurant and post about it on social media, he said.

“When NIL (opportunities) came around, it was kind of like, ‘Hold on. Aren’t college athletes just another version of an influencer?’” he recalled. “And, perhaps, maybe a more valuable version of an influencer because everyone gets to watch them on TV. They know their names. They can follow their careers. So Jon and I had been brainstorming about how to best do that.”

The initial idea was to create an app that would use an algorithm to match athletes across the country with the best opportunities, he continued. The duo received money from the Kansas Department of Commerce to help fund the app.

“So we started pursuing that and realized — hold on — we’re trying to boil the ocean here,” he said. “Right now, we’re in Wichita, Kansas. And in our opinion, the NIL market was not being addressed very well at all. So we kind of took a step back and said, ‘We can have a pretty large impact here, just in the Wichita area.’”

They started off their local focus by connecting Wichita State athletes to partner restaurants that would be willing to exchange a meal for a social media post.

“It’s as simple as being able to help them get meals,” O’Connor added. “That was kind of where this whole thing started. As Jon and I were two broke college kids thinking, ‘Man, if I could get a free meal every now and again, how nice that’d be.”

It has now evolved to athletes attending events to sign autographs and pose for pictures, as well as photo shoots for ads and commercials. Peterson said they do all of the legwork by approaching businesses with the idea of partnering with athletes and then pairing them with athletes that will best complement their business and customer demographic.

“We’re the ones going and reaching out to these businesses and saying, ‘Hey, we think there’s a great opportunity here and it’s a new market,’” he continued. “So it’s something different that the businesses can do to differentiate themselves.”

The business partners also do all the event setup and coordination with the athletes. For example, they paired Il Primo coffee shop with three female athletes who are big coffee drinkers and matched the vibe of the coffee shop, O’Connor shared.

“We packed 60-plus people into that building, wanting autographs and pictures,” he recalled. “And Il Primo does not get that much traffic typically, but they do very well. But 60 people in their little coffee shop was super cool — to the point where it’s kind of breathtaking and they were super happy with that.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SsvAg_0kJNwrFq00

Player Card student athletes sign autographs at a fan event

Wichita teammates

Both O’Connor and Peterson — who went to high school and played basketball together — are from the St. Louis area and came to Wichita for the university, where they are both in the business school.

O’Connor — who won the entrepreneur of the year award through a high school program and who has a successful podcast — was the recipient of the Jabara entrepreneurship scholarship . Peterson transferred to Wichita State after spending a couple of years at Illinois State University to pursue his own entrepreneurship degree and help O’Connor start Player Card.

As transplants to the area, the founders — participants in Groover Lab’s Campfire tech startup program — said they have found the Wichita entrepreneurial ecosystem to be very supportive.

“I think the mentorship has been a big one for us,” O’Connor explained. “The people we’ve been able to network with, it’s just been honestly mind boggling. I came to Wichita and hearing some of these names in classes — they’re referred to as local legends — people that you read about in the textbooks. And Jon and I get to say that we’ve sat down with them, we get to have meetings with them, we get to stay in contact, and they’re mentoring us.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gpzBI_0kJNwrFq00

Jacob O’Connor, Player Card; Tom Devlin, Rent-A-Center; and Jon Peterson, Player Card

Peterson said Tom Devlin with Rent-A-Center and Craig Barton with Barton Investments are two of the Wichita legends they proudly call mentors.

“They’re so supportive and are so helpful,” he added. “That keeps us going. They really push us forward.”

Both Peterson and O’Connor are seniors set to graduate in the spring, but they said they plan to continue to expand Player Card in Wichita and hopefully other cities while keeping the focus on a local approach.

“There’s a local aspect that’s not necessarily addressed with these large software platforms,” O’Conner explained. “So Jon and I like the boots-on-the-ground approach — where you can build a solid relationship — more of a one-on-one. I think expansion plans would probably have to include relocating to other cities, growing a team around that, and handling different universities with a more local approach. We’ll let the maybe more qualified and larger organizations handle the software platforms and more mass scale.”

It all goes back to the community, Peterson emphasized.

“It just brings a smile to your face when you see the impact that something like this can have on a community like Wichita,” he added.

The post College entrepreneurs match their student-athlete peers with NIL brand-building business appeared first on Startland News .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thesunflower.com

The Story Behind the Building: Corbin

Recognized as Wichita State’s most internationally recognized building, Corbin Education Center has a detailed history, both within Wichita and out. The hub for applied studies majors, located on the north side of the WSU campus, was designed by renowned architect Frank Lloyd Wright. Wright has designed two locations in...
WICHITA, KS
Kansas Reflector

New college semester brings new questions about how to fill empty seats

Visit a faculty break room on a college campus these days. Or gather a group of university professors together for a Friday afternoon cocktail. Or call one on the phone to ask how classes are going. Attendance arises first in almost any such conversation. Three semesters past the time when most universities proclaimed that classes […] The post New college semester brings new questions about how to fill empty seats appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Startland News

KC-based public service news outlet selects longtime nonprofit leader as its new CEO

A nonprofit news source focused on public service journalism for Kansas City and Wichita has selected a new CEO with more than 15 years of nonprofit leadership experience. Stephanie Campbell, a former executive team member at Leanlab Education, will lead the online Kansas City-based publication, The Beacon, tapping into her expertise in operations, marketing and The post KC-based public service news outlet selects longtime nonprofit leader as its new CEO appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, MO
butlercountytimesgazette.com

Construction on Augusta, Kansas Place of Worship Exceeds Safety Workplace Standards

Jeremy Patrick, owner of a small construction business in Newton, Kansas, is joining other unpaid volunteers from across the state to remodel the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Augusta, Kansas. “And safety is always a priority,” he said. “Secular companies say ‘safety first,’ but they don’t really identify...
AUGUSTA, KS
KWCH.com

National trend reflected locally of people deliberately delaying care

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - More Americans are reporting that they’re putting off seeing a doctor for health issues. This sometimes includes visits concerning serious conditions. A Gallup poll released this week found 40% of adults are waiting to seek care, a record for the poll. The situation in the Wichita area reflects the national trend, local health professionals report.
WICHITA, KS
Startland News

Four KC-area startups tapped for custom accelerator targeting diverse range of Kansas entrepreneurs

Only a handful of Kansas City startups — three of which hail from Johnson County — are among 21 companies selected for a Wichita-based accelerator designed for growth-minded startups in the thick of their product-market fit and customer-acquisition journeys. The NXTSTAGE Customer Traction Cohort is designed to help early-stage companies break through barriers to generate revenue The post Four KC-area startups tapped for custom accelerator targeting diverse range of Kansas entrepreneurs appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KWCH.com

More clients come forward after Wichita attorney disappears on them

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A client tells FactFinder 12 he’s been contacted by an investigator looking into Wichita attorney Devoe Treadwell. Clients accuse Treadwell of taking their money and then not showing up to represent them. The Office of the Disciplinary Administrator investigates complaints against Kansas attorneys but won’t confirm active investigations.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Heavy snow across parts of Kansas today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A mixture of rain and light snow across southern Kansas today, meanwhile western Kansas is getting hammered with heavy snow and much needed moisture. Snow is expected to continue across western Kansas throughout the afternoon, winding down towards sunset, with a mixture of rain and wet snowflakes expected across south-central Kansas. Heaviest snowfall will stretch from west of Hays and Larned. Snowfall reports through 9am range from 4-7″ across western Kansas with lighter amounts over central and southwest parts of the state. I-70 has been closed from Goodland westward. Wichita and south-central Kansas can expect a trace or light dusting towards sunset through 9pm.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Roy's Hickory Pit BBQ is a family tribute

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Roy's Hickory Pit BBQ in Hutchinson is more than a local hotspot with a name that people can just smell when they hear it. It is a service with community in the hearts of the family that run it, and a tribute rooted in love. The...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

Risings costs force local restaurant to add ‘adversity surcharge’

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As restaurants across the country continue to face rising costs for food and labor, one local restaurant has been up front about its economic struggle. Openly displayed on the menus at Napoli Italian Eatery is an alert about an extra charge on bills, in place since last summer. It’s called an economic advisory surcharge.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Explanation sought following upheaval in Goddard city government

Larry Zimmerman, who served on the city council for 23 years, said he was caught off guard. Hallmark Kennels rescued Poor Orphan Wanderer more than a decade ago. Now, he finally has a family to call his own. Anthony care home seeks Valentine's Day cards for residents. Updated: 6 hours...
GODDARD, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita North Junction inching toward completion later this year

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - When most people think of Wichita highways, one thing is usually top of mind – even for drivers like Lana Shaheen, who's had her license for only a couple of months. "There's a lot of construction on the streets I drive through," said Shaheen. Drivers...
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Arrest made after threat to Wichita school

Police made an arrest Thursday night after a threat was made on social media toward a Wichita school. A communication between two people included a threat that mentioned Wilbur Middle School. Extra security was in place at the school on Friday, even though the situation was resolved by early morning.
WICHITA, KS
Startland News

Startland News

Kansas City, MO
875
Followers
667
Post
94K+
Views
ABOUT

Startland News is a non-profit newsroom elevating Kansas City’s innovation community of entrepreneurs, startups, creatives, makers and risk-takers through objective storytelling.

 https://www.startlandnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy