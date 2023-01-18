Read full article on original website
ucasports.com
DEPLETED BEARS FALL DESPITE SOLID EFFORT
FLORENCE, Ala. _ The University of Central Arkansas Bears had a different look Saturday night from what they had when they played the North Alabama Lions four days before at the Farris Center. Playing without leading scorer Camren Hunter, along with four other Bears, UCA fought hard before dropping an...
ucasports.com
BEARS, LIONS MEET FOR SECOND TIME
FLORENCE, Ala. _ The University of Central Arkansas Bears will play five ASUN Conference teams twice during the current regular season. North Alabama is the only one they will play back to back. UCA and UNA will be meeting for the second time in four days when they play at...
ucasports.com
Women's Basketball Set to Face Lipscomb on Saturday
CONWAY, Ark. – The Sugar Bear basketball team remains at home for the next game on the schedule, taking on Lipscomb at the Farris Center on Saturday. Tipping off at 1 p.m., the Sugar Bears and Bisons play just one time this season, after a two-game series last year.
ucasports.com
Bears Earn 17 Top-10 Finishes at Robert Platt Invitational
HOUSTON, Texas – The University of Central Arkansas Men's and Women's track and field teams traveled to the University of Houston for the Robert Platt Invitational this weekend. The Bears earned 17 top-10 finishes. Women's Personal Bests. Jalyn Akins, Weight Throw, 13.52m (44' 4.25") Miranda Nichols, Weight Throw, 12.21m...
ucasports.com
Bears Race to Houston Tomorrow
CONWAY, Ark. – The University of Central Arkansas Bears Men's and Women's Track and Field teams travel to Houston, Texas tomorrow for the Robert Platt Invitational at the University of Houston. The meet will be held the Yeoman Fieldhouse. The field events start at 2:00 p.m. with the Women's...
41st Annual Arkansas Marine Expo kicks off this weekend
The 41st Annual Arkansas Marine Expo kicks off Friday in downtown Little Rock’s Statehouse Convention Center.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: It’s cold & windy, and it will get colder
Strong west winds of 15-25 mph and gusts up to 30 mph will go on this afternoon until around 5:00. Then the wind will start to die down. This wind is behind a cold front, so temperatures will not rise too much this afternoon. Little Rock will only have a high temperature of 54°. A few clouds will filter in tonight.
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Thursday, January 19, 2023: Structurlam’s sudden collapse
Stunning news out of Conway on Wednesday when Structurlam announced that it was laying off 144 workers – most of its workforce. There’s speculation that the cancellation of a contract to supply structural timber for the new Walmart headquarters was the big blow. But Walmart says it’s not the culprit and is looking for new sources of mass timber to complete its project. Structurlam took over a 288,000-square-foot complex in Faulkner County and spent $90 million to create mass timber for commercial construction. It’s too early to tell what impact this will have on the cross-laminated timber industry in the state. Many Arkansas companies have invested in the University of Arkansas-Fayetteville’s new facility to study and promote mass timber use. If Structurlam can’t make it, it calls similar ventures into question.
Remembering FOX 16 News Producer Chris Scott
It is an extremely tough day for everyone at FOX 16 News, and especially everyone connected to FOX 16 News at 9 as show producer Chris Scott passed away earlier Tuesday.
Remembering reporter Haven Hughes
It is an extremely hard day for everyone at FOX 16 News as last night a tragedy none of us were prepared for hit home with the death of reporter Haven Hughes.
HipHopDX.com
Arkansas Rapper Coca-Kazi Reportedly Dead Following Stand-Off With Police
Arkansas Rapper Coca-Kazi was reportedly found dead following a stand-off with North Little Rock Police during which one officer fired his weapon. According to the Arkansas Democrat Gazette, NLRPD arrived at a residence on the 4700 block of North Locust Street in North Little Rock around 2:00 a.m. local time on Wednesday (January 18), after receiving a call of a disturbance. Upon arriving on site, authorities were advised that the suspect in the situation was armed.
Tim's Tavern | Where BBQ, mac-and-cheese, and good people all meet
BENTON, Ark. — There’s something so special about hole-in-the-wall restaurants, especially here in Arkansas. Often it’s at these locations where our community meets, business is conducted, and relationships are made. That's why we’re always looking for a good hole-in-the-wall to learn about, and this week we may have outdone ourselves!
Little Rock city employee retires after 44 years
A long-time city employee was sent off in grand fashion at the Little Rock city courthouse Friday morning.
This is the Best Buffet in Arkansas According to Yelp Reviews
Arkansas is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online business directory known as Yelp.
Little Rock police investigating Saturday evening SWAT call-out
Agents with the Little Rock police’s SWAT team has been called out to a home on the 100 block of Terrace Place.
aymag.com
David’s Burgers in West Little Rock is Relocating
David’s Burgers located at 101 S. Bowman Road in Little Rock is moving to a new location across the street, in front of JJ’s. According to David’s Burgers Creative Director Ryan Rooney, the new locations will provide a better parking and drive-thru experience for customers. An opening...
Popculture
TV Reporter Haven Hughes Dies in Car Crash
The Little Rock, Arkansas community is mourning the loss of KARK News reporter Haven Hughes. Hughes, started at KARK and Fox 16 News in August 2022, was killed Monday, Jan. 16 in a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle. She was 22. According to a media release from Little...
Cabot police search for missing teen
CABOT, Ark. — The Cabot Police Department is asking for information on the whereabouts of a missing teen who was last seen on Thursday, January 19. 17-year-old Cameron Stricklin was last seen at his residence in Cabot. According to reports, Cameron stated he was going to school at Cabot High School and never arrived.
Conway police investigating Saturday afternoon homicide
Police in Conway have launched an investigation into a homicide that happened in the city on Saturday.
aymag.com
New Smoothie & Juice Bar Coming Soon to West Little Rock
A new smoothie and juice bar will be opening up soon in west Little Rock – West LR Social!. The place is described as “fast food for smart people serving healthy shakes and clean energy drinks” on the business’ Facebook page. It will be located at...
