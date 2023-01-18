ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

sciotopost.com

Division of Wildlife Stocked More than 52 Million Fish Throughout Ohio in 2022

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife stocked 52.3 million fish of 11 species in Ohio waters throughout 2022. Fish were stocked during spring, summer, and fall at 203 locations statewide. The total represents a 15% increase over the annual production and stocking goal of 44 million fish, thanks to excellent production conditions that resulted in surplus walleye, saugeye, and yellow perch fry.
OHIO STATE
governing.com

Ohio Lt. Gov. Announces $12M for Broadband and 5G Grants

(TNS) — Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, who serves as Director of the Governor's Office of Workforce Transformation has announced that $12 million in grant funding through two programs will be allocated towards supporting Ohio's Broadband and 5G Sector Partnership as it works to implement the state's broadband and 5G workforce strategy.
OHIO STATE
wfft.com

Snowflakes to round out the weekend

A low-pressure system brings snow to northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio Sunday. A low-pressure system brings snow to northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio Sunday. A low-pressure system brings snow to northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio Sunday.
INDIANA STATE
wyso.org

Ohio and 3 other states are doing first wild turkey study in nearly 20 years

Wild turkey in Ohio are thought to have been doing well since being reintroduced into the state in the 1950s and '60s. However, scientists and wild turkey aficionados concerned about population declines want an updated status assessment. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources and Ohio State University are partnering on...
OHIO STATE
WTHI

Indiana 988 seeing "steady call volume" since its launch in July

INDIANA (WTHI) - An important resource for people across the Wabash Valley is seeing an increase in use. In 2020 the Suicide Hotline was changed to three simple numbers 988. Now, the crisis line helps anyone struggling with mental health, substance abuse and thoughts of suicide. Numbers from the substance...
INDIANA STATE
vinepair.com

A Proposed Ohio Law Legalizes Home Distilling (But There’s a Big Catch)

Ohioans could soon produce moonshine for personal use — but there’s a few things you should know before starting on that batch of bathtub gin. A new state bill proposal introduced in Ohio last week could make legal home distilling in the state a reality, according to a Jan. 12 article from Cleveland.com. Republican Senator Frank Hoagland proposed Senate Bill 13, which could allow residents to produce as much as 200 gallons of personal booze each year without a permit.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Dayton Police awaiting approval for community camera access

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Police Department is hoping to introduce a new technology that will allow officials to have access to cameras all over the community in real time. However, the software must first be approved by the City of Dayton. The hope for the software ‘Fusus’ is for both private business and […]
DAYTON, OH
Route Fifty

Automated Vehicles Coming to Ohio Roads

Ohio has commenced two projects to test automated vehicles on its roadways, including on a 35-mile stretch of highway known as “the world’s most connected highway.”. One of the two deployments will feature two 53-foot tractor-trailers equipped with platooning technology, which allows the lead truck to control the speed and braking for the two vehicles so they can travel together closely at highway speeds.
OHIO STATE
unioncountydailydigital.com

AG Yost Sues Local Home Warranty Company

COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing a “home warranty” company and its administrator for misrepresentation and unconscionable business practices. “If you promise you’re going to do something and you don’t, that’s a lie,” Yost said. “We teach our children to be honest and work hard – a basic lesson this company should learn.”
OHIO STATE
wyso.org

Food benefits decreasing; Rainy day funds at all-time high

WYSO News Update for January 18, 2023, with Jerry Kenney:. Cervical Cancer Awareness Month (WYSO) - January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month — which has taken on more urgency this year as cases have increased in the state. Health experts say early detection will likely save lives. WYSO’s Ngozi Cole has more.
OHIO STATE

