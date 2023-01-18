Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky nonprofits can soon apply for grants of up to $50K
Soon, health-focused nonprofits in Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky can apply for grants ranging between $3,500 to $50,000.
sciotopost.com
Division of Wildlife Stocked More than 52 Million Fish Throughout Ohio in 2022
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife stocked 52.3 million fish of 11 species in Ohio waters throughout 2022. Fish were stocked during spring, summer, and fall at 203 locations statewide. The total represents a 15% increase over the annual production and stocking goal of 44 million fish, thanks to excellent production conditions that resulted in surplus walleye, saugeye, and yellow perch fry.
Justice requires ending marijuana prohibition in Ohio: James Schultz
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio -- The people of Ohio may soon again be in a position to consider the question of legalizing recreational marijuana use. Deciding such a question requires considering which moral and political principles are relevant, and then applying those principles to the relevant facts. There are at least...
dayton247now.com
Ohio veterans no longer able to use their Veteran ID Card as identification to vote
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Veterans in Ohio will no longer be able to use their Veteran ID Card as an acceptable form of identification when voting in future elections, as a result of the recent signing of House Bill 458. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed a strict ID requirement...
governing.com
Ohio Lt. Gov. Announces $12M for Broadband and 5G Grants
(TNS) — Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, who serves as Director of the Governor's Office of Workforce Transformation has announced that $12 million in grant funding through two programs will be allocated towards supporting Ohio's Broadband and 5G Sector Partnership as it works to implement the state's broadband and 5G workforce strategy.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on helping Appalachian counties, economic development and the Bengals
BEXLEY, OHIO (WOWK) — In a one-on-one interview, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine (R) talks about work in Ohio’s Appalachian counties, economic development in the state and the Bengals vs. Bills game. DeWine says work continues to ensure that the people of Ohio’s Appalachian counties know that they are not forgotten. “And, you know, one of […]
wfft.com
Snowflakes to round out the weekend
A low-pressure system brings snow to northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio Sunday. A low-pressure system brings snow to northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio Sunday. A low-pressure system brings snow to northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio Sunday.
wyso.org
Ohio and 3 other states are doing first wild turkey study in nearly 20 years
Wild turkey in Ohio are thought to have been doing well since being reintroduced into the state in the 1950s and '60s. However, scientists and wild turkey aficionados concerned about population declines want an updated status assessment. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources and Ohio State University are partnering on...
WTHI
Indiana 988 seeing "steady call volume" since its launch in July
INDIANA (WTHI) - An important resource for people across the Wabash Valley is seeing an increase in use. In 2020 the Suicide Hotline was changed to three simple numbers 988. Now, the crisis line helps anyone struggling with mental health, substance abuse and thoughts of suicide. Numbers from the substance...
wvxu.org
INDOT plans to expand I-70 to six lanes starting at the Ohio/Indiana border
Public meetings are scheduled for Monday and Tuesday to talk about improving and expanding Interstate 70 from Cambridge City to the Ohio/Indiana state line. Revive I-70 aims to reduce congestion and improve traffic flow and safety along the 20-plus mile corridor. "We're looking at travel lanes, we're looking at bridge...
How many miles do you drive? Ohio might want to tax you for them: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- With state gas-tax revenues falling as vehicles become more fuel-efficient, state transportation officials are studying whether to raise the tax again, hike registration fees or even charge motorists based on how many miles they drive in Ohio. We’re talking about how to pay for roads in an...
vinepair.com
A Proposed Ohio Law Legalizes Home Distilling (But There’s a Big Catch)
Ohioans could soon produce moonshine for personal use — but there’s a few things you should know before starting on that batch of bathtub gin. A new state bill proposal introduced in Ohio last week could make legal home distilling in the state a reality, according to a Jan. 12 article from Cleveland.com. Republican Senator Frank Hoagland proposed Senate Bill 13, which could allow residents to produce as much as 200 gallons of personal booze each year without a permit.
Dayton Police awaiting approval for community camera access
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Police Department is hoping to introduce a new technology that will allow officials to have access to cameras all over the community in real time. However, the software must first be approved by the City of Dayton. The hope for the software ‘Fusus’ is for both private business and […]
Full list: NE Ohio Regal movie theater among 39 set to close
Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year.
Automated Vehicles Coming to Ohio Roads
Ohio has commenced two projects to test automated vehicles on its roadways, including on a 35-mile stretch of highway known as “the world’s most connected highway.”. One of the two deployments will feature two 53-foot tractor-trailers equipped with platooning technology, which allows the lead truck to control the speed and braking for the two vehicles so they can travel together closely at highway speeds.
Study: Ohio’s squeezing $6.7 billion of economic activity out of its wine and grape industries
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Ohio is squeezing a lot of economic activity out of grapes. A new study says Ohio’s wine and grape industries generated $6.7 billion in economic activity in 2022. The industry also supports 40,399 jobs and generated about $1.9 billion in wages. The study is from the...
proclaimerscv.com
Federal SNAP Allotments will End in February, County Intends to Make Transition Easier
Based on a news statement from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, February will be the final month that Ohioans can access the federal government’s additional SNAP allotments. The Families First Coronavirus Response Act has provided urgent SNAP payments to families in Ohio since March 2020. Over...
Ohio considers raising, or even replacing, the state’s gas tax
COLUMBUS, Ohio— With state gas-tax revenues falling as vehicles become more fuel-efficient, state transportation officials are studying whether to raise the tax again, hike registration fees or even charge motorists based on how many miles they drive in Ohio. While no change appears to be looming in the near...
unioncountydailydigital.com
AG Yost Sues Local Home Warranty Company
COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing a “home warranty” company and its administrator for misrepresentation and unconscionable business practices. “If you promise you’re going to do something and you don’t, that’s a lie,” Yost said. “We teach our children to be honest and work hard – a basic lesson this company should learn.”
wyso.org
Food benefits decreasing; Rainy day funds at all-time high
WYSO News Update for January 18, 2023, with Jerry Kenney:. Cervical Cancer Awareness Month (WYSO) - January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month — which has taken on more urgency this year as cases have increased in the state. Health experts say early detection will likely save lives. WYSO’s Ngozi Cole has more.
