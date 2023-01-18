Oregon Ducks: A major contender for Bronny James? (Report)

Sierra Canyon (California) combo guard Bronny James , the son of LeBron James, has been one of the most closely watched prospects in recent memory.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound guard is rated the nation's No. 34 overall prospect and No. 8 combo guard , emerging from his father's enormous shadow to become a legitimate candidate for five-star consideration.

So far, however, James has kept his recruitment extremely close to the vest.

In a recent Yahoo! Sports article by Krysten Peek , Oregon Ducks signee and Montverde Academy (Florida) five-star power forward Kwame Evans Jr. explained that James likes the Ducks and would fit with their top-10 class.

"[Bronny] told me he likes Oregon, and I want him to visit there," Evans told Yahoo Sport s. "Everyone that's coming in is unselfish. We all cut, move and don't hold the ball too long, so it's going to benefit him. Bronny can be more of a playmaker and a shot creator, and I think we would play really well together."

James has previously visited Oregon, as well as Ohio State, so that development is far from a surprise.

But little has been said about his interest in the Ducks since that time.

Evans is right about Oregon's 2023 recruiting class.

West Linn (Oregon) point guard Jackson Shelstad, AZ Compass Prep (Arizona) Mookie Cook and Evans have all signed and are considered prospects who are unselfish, athletic and will arrive with a high basketball IQ.

That trio is ranked No. 8 nationally , but would rise to No. 3 with the addition of James, behind only Kentucky and Duke,.

The article also mentions Michigan, Ohio State and USC as possible landing spots.

When James commits it will be massive news all across the sports landscape.

It seems, at least in Evans' mind, that Oregon is a strong contender.