Read full article on original website
Related
Courthouse News Service
Unlocking ‘nature’s storm drains’ to harness floods and combat California’s drought
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — As weeks of rain that brought relief from California’s historic drought give way to what may be weeks of dry weather, some scientists think a solution to saving precious water may lie in canals buried deep within the Central Valley — formed after the last Ice Age.
22-day storm totals: 35.38 inches of rain in Boulder Creek, 15 feet of snow at Donner Summit
SAN FRANCISCO -- The numbers continue to roll in on the 22-day historic deluge that left behind damaged homes, shattered businesses, unstable hillsides and rain-swallowed rivers.The latest batch has come from the National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center.When all was said and done, nearly 3 feet of rain -- 35.38 inches -- fell in the Santa Cruz Mountain community of Boulder Creek. Oakland set a 22-day record with around 1.5 feet of rain or 18.33 inches while it was also a record-setter at San Francisco International with 1.27 feet of 15.28 inches."The AVERAGE over the ENTIRE STATE in that time...
KCRA.com
'A game-changer': San Joaquin Valley farmers help replenish groundwater by flooding their fields
CERES, Calif. — For farmers throughout California, dealing with drought is one of many stressors. San Joaquin County almond farmer Christine Gemperle says it's something she thinks about every single day. "I guess I've had anxiety over it, sometimes despair," Gemperle said. She and her brother Eric have been...
sjvsun.com
Calif. snowpack reaching record-setting levels
Weeks of torrential storms are resulting in California’s snowpack reaching record levels. Currently at more than double the average for January, the snowpack – while early on in the season – is outpacing records set 40 years ago. The big picture: California’s total snowpack currently sits at...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Here’s how California drought improved during latest storms — but it’s far from over
For the first time in nearly two years, the entire state of California is not experiencing “abnormally dry” conditions — though most of it is. The U.S. Drought Monitor, in a weekly update published Thursday, reports 99.36% of the state in at least an “abnormally dry” status, as of Jan. 17, down from 100% a week ago.
KEYT
Biggest snowfalls recorded in California history
Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
Drone footage shows dramatic improvement in California reservoir levels
In the wake of the atmospheric rivers that have brought an onslaught of rain, wind and snow to California over the last few weeks, short-term drought conditions and reservoir levels have improved, but the Golden State is not in the clear yet when it comes to the long-term drought, according to AccuWeather forecasters.
NBC Bay Area
Before and After: Storms Fill Up Bay Area Reservoirs
In a matter of weeks, reservoirs across the Bay Area have gone from noticeably low to nearly full, if not spilling over, thanks to a parade of powerful storms. Take a look at the before-and-after images below to see how drastically different some reservoirs look after the recent rainfall. Photos:...
Santa Cruz mountain town in disarray following California storms
"The ways for people to get out of the valley are shrinking."
California witness says large oval-shaped object moved inside and lit up cloud
A California witness at Novato reported watching a large, oval-shaped object that moved into a cloud and the cloud began to glow at 2 a.m. on December 3, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Two earthquakes felt near area where Biden will survey storm damage
(KRON) — A 3.5-magnitude earthquake later followed by a 3.3 aftershock struck about 8 miles from Hollister and 11 miles from Salinas on Thursday. The area the quakes hit is not too far from where President Joe Biden is expected to be today as he surveys storm damage and meets with California Gov. Gavin Newsom. […]
New project trying to save California's storm water from being flushed out to ocean
CERES, Calif. — It’s a constant battle in California when it comes to managing floodwater in big storms but also saving enough for the dry season. The recent cycle of storms brought both beneficial rain but hazardous conditions. It's a classic example of large atmospheric rivers. The benefits...
Landslide caught on camera at Point Reyes beach after CA storms saturate soil
The dramatic landslide was caught on camera Tuesday by a brave beachgoer near Alamere Falls. Nobody was hurt, but rangers say to avoid traveling there for at least a week.
Castro Valley clothing optional community isolated by massive landslide
CASTRO VALLEY -- The havoc created by 22 days of rains continued to create headaches for residents across the Bay Area including a clothing optional community near Castro Valley.Local resident Robby Phillips said the access problems began around New Years Eve when erosion began slowly eating away at the only road into the Sequoians Clothes Free Property."It started New Years Eve and the little bits of it would go away and it would be fine," Phillips, who has lived on the property for 26 years, told KPIX.But this week the entire private roadway leading to the Sequoians Clothes Free Property...
a-z-animals.com
Skiing in California: Guide for Best Mountains and 2022 Snow Forecast
Skiing in California: Guide for Best Mountains and 2022 Snow Forecast. Although California may remind you of sandy beaches, warm weather, and palm trees, the state is actually home to some of the best ski resorts in the country. In fact, some say that the ski resorts in California are on par with the ones in Colorado! Californian ski resorts are large, with many featuring over 80 runs! Everyone will enjoy these resorts, as they are family-friendly and include a variety of terrain for all skiing levels. If you want to have a skiing adventure that you will not forget, Californian ski resorts are just for you! The mountain scenery and powdery snow these ski resorts feature are majestic and cannot be missed.
kpcc.org
Surveying Water Districts In Southern California After Heavy Rainfall. A Look Into Water Districts Across The Region.
Surveying Water Districts In Southern California After Heavy Rainfall. A Look Into Districts Across The Region. As Californians tally the damage from recent storms, some are taking stock of the rainwater captured by cisterns, catches, wells and underground basins — many built in recent years to provide relief to a state locked in decades of drought. The vast majority of rainwater in California’s cities eventually flows into the ocean. In Los Angeles, a complex system of dams and paved flood control channels steer water away from roads and buildings and out to sea as fast as possible. How have local water regulators across Southern California fared with the latest weather? Was the downpour a boon for water resources, or did the unexpected rainfall hinder the development of drought austerity measures? What are local water districts planning for the rest of the winter as they wait for the snowpack to melt?
roselawgroupreporter.com
How Lake Mead Water Levels Look After Weeks of Heavy Rainfall
California and Nevada have had extremely heavy rainfall in recent days, during one of the severest droughts the region has ever seen. So what does that mean for the water levels at Lake Mead?. Lake Mead’s water levels are rapidly declining due to the drought. The reservoir—which stretches across Nevada...
Will wet weather return to California before winter ends?
Will California see more storms and wet weather this winter? We talked to the experts.
abc10.com
California Republicans push back on Gov. Newsom's plans to store water
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Vice President Kamala Harris was in California Friday visiting a groundwater recharge center to talk about the state and national efforts to store water for the dry season. Water storage has been at the top of minds for lawmakers as the state was hit with back...
Extreme drought eliminated across CA as state shows continued improvement
The latest drought monitor shows continued improvement across California, but it's still "too early to tell if the wet weather is enough to end the drought."
Comments / 5