Up and Coming Weekly
Historians to lead forums seeking feedback on Civil War history center
Nationally known historians who are helping plan exhibits for the proposed N.C. History Center on the Civil War, Emancipation & Reconstruction will return to Fayetteville next week to lead public forums to gain feedback on what content should be included. Gerard Eisterhold, whose firm was contracted to design the exhibits,...
Fort Bragg soldier killed in Raeford shooting
Staff Sergeant Jimmy Lee Smith III, 24, was pronounced dead when medical crews arrived at the scene on Wednesday.
Why are flags half-staff in North Carolina on Friday?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered that flags be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Friday, Jan. 20. The order, which came out Thursday, honors former North Carolina Rep. Annie Brown Kennedy, the first Black woman to serve in North Carolina’s General Assembly. Kennedy died on Tuesday. According to the […]
wunc.org
State commission accepting applications to add more markers to NC Civil Rights Trail
The North Carolina African American Heritage Commission launched the NC Civil Rights Trail in 2020, hoping to reveal some of the lesser-known civil rights stories and activities that took place in different areas in the state. The organization is now accepting applications to add more markers to the trail. The commission recently added 14 markers, on top of 11 already designated for the Civil Rights Trail.
THIS WEEK IN HISTORY: The beginnings of NC public education
THIS WEEK IN ROBESON COUNTY HISTORY 100 Years Ago: Use Library Paste for Food! R
'An amazing ride': Retiring Fayetteville Police Chief Gina Hawkins reflects on her service
In less than two weeks, a big transition is coming to Fayetteville's police department as Chief Gina Hawkins is set to retire.
wunc.org
One stone at a time: Descendants of NC slaves uncover Black and Native American history
The centuries-long persecution of Native American and enslaved Black people in this country suppressed access to collective heritage. Cultural traditions, ways of life and belongings were often stolen as individuals were forced into slavery or integration. But remnants of their strong presence in North Carolina are still scattered across the...
borderbelt.org
65 years after Battle of Hayes Pond: Lumbees recall fight that pushed out Ku Klux Klan
Jack Lowery huddled with a few other students in the president’s office at what was then Pembroke State College on a Saturday morning in 1958, concocting a plan to keep the Ku Klux Klan out of Robeson County. The goal was to burn the field in Maxton where the...
WITN
State Highway Patrol graduates 36 new troopers
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A new set of state troopers have graduated from the 157th program. The North Carolina Highway Patrol welcomes 36 troopers from the Basic Highway Patrol School. These troopers completed 27 weeks of extensive training. The ceremony was held at the Shepherd’s Church in Cary at 10:00...
5 On Your Side digs into squatters rights after neighbors' complaint
WILLOW SPRINGS, N.C. — People in a Wake County neighborhood tell 5 On Your Side squatters have taken over a foreclosed home on their street, damaging the property and making neighbors uneasy. After a viewer tipped WRAL News off to what was happening, the 5 On Your Side team...
NC Rep Davis to WNCN: It’s ‘essential’ for U.S. to repay debt
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Congressman Don Davis has been busy this week speaking to the people he represents in District 1. On Tuesday, Davis held a swearing-in ceremony in front of friends, family and supporters at the Pitt County Courthouse. “There’s no greater feeling. My joy and passion in life is Eastern North Carolina,” said […]
Man approved for parole in 1990 Sampson murder
A man convicted in a 1990 Sampson County murder has been approved for parole after serving more than 30 years of a life sentence. He is schedu
Laurel Hill First Baptist Church presents Legacy Awards
Laurel Hill First Baptist Church celebrated the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with the presentation of its annual Legacy Awards. The Legacy Awards are presented to those members who exemplify the life of service and noble character traits attributed to Dr. King. The pastor of Laurel Hill First...
North Carolina Auditor Beth Wood charged with hit-and-run 4 days after crash, documents say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood is facing multiple charges after leaving the scene of a December crash, including hit-and-run, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman confirmed Wednesday night. Wood, North Carolina’s auditor since 2009, is facing a Class 2 misdemeanor for hit-and-run resulting in property damage and an infraction for […]
North Carolina witness says disc-shaped object 'too close to neighbor roof tops'
A North Carolina witness at Carolina Beach reported watching a dark, silent, unknown object, with multiple red lights along its underside at 8:20 p.m. on November 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Albany Herald
Shopping carts keep disappearing from stores
Santa Fe, New Mexico, paid a local contractor $47,000 to round up about 3,000 shopping carts around the city in 2021 and 2022. Fayetteville, North Carolina, spent $78,468 collecting carts from May 2020 to October 2022.
nsjonline.com
Nine teachers named as regional Teachers of the Year
RALEIGH — On Jan. 11, the North Carolina Department of Instruction announced the names of nine teachers designated as regional Teacher of the Year. “Students across North Carolina are so fortunate to have such excellent and dedicated teachers like these nine representing each of the state’s regions and charter schools,” N.C. State Superintendent Catherine Truitt said in a press statement. “They set expectations high for their students, their schools and themselves. We’re looking forward to learning from them in the coming year.”
Eight NC Barbecue Eateries Made the “South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints” List
The state of North Carolina is home to a lot of things. The state has beautiful beaches, and some of the best schools in the nation, and is nationally recognized as one of the best places to move to. One other thing that NC has no shortage of is a plethora of amazing barbecue eateries! As a result of that, it should come as no surprise that the state has eight barbecue eateries that made the list for "The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints" published by a major national publication! In this article, we will reveal what major national publication published the article, which NC barbecue eateries made the list, and which one was ranked the highest!
WXII 12
N.C. woman captures viral photo of flight attendant comforting woman who was nervous about flying
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A North Carolina woman captured a viral photo of a flight attendant comforting a woman passenger who was nervous about flying. WXII 12 News talked with Molly Lee from Raleigh. She said she was flying from Charlotte to New York City with her family, when she...
cbs17
Cary felon gets 15 years for shooting at Wake Co. public safety center, carjacking in 2020
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCN) –– A Cary man was sentenced Friday to more than 15 years in prison for an armed carjacking and for shooting at the Wake County Public Safety Center, federal prosecutors say. Willie Lee Hayes Jr., 51, pleaded guilty to the charges stemming from the...
