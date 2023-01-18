ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Up and Coming Weekly

Historians to lead forums seeking feedback on Civil War history center

Nationally known historians who are helping plan exhibits for the proposed N.C. History Center on the Civil War, Emancipation & Reconstruction will return to Fayetteville next week to lead public forums to gain feedback on what content should be included. Gerard Eisterhold, whose firm was contracted to design the exhibits,...
Why are flags half-staff in North Carolina on Friday?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered that flags be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Friday, Jan. 20. The order, which came out Thursday, honors former North Carolina Rep. Annie Brown Kennedy, the first Black woman to serve in North Carolina’s General Assembly. Kennedy died on Tuesday. According to the […]
State commission accepting applications to add more markers to NC Civil Rights Trail

The North Carolina African American Heritage Commission launched the NC Civil Rights Trail in 2020, hoping to reveal some of the lesser-known civil rights stories and activities that took place in different areas in the state. The organization is now accepting applications to add more markers to the trail. The commission recently added 14 markers, on top of 11 already designated for the Civil Rights Trail.
State Highway Patrol graduates 36 new troopers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A new set of state troopers have graduated from the 157th program. The North Carolina Highway Patrol welcomes 36 troopers from the Basic Highway Patrol School. These troopers completed 27 weeks of extensive training. The ceremony was held at the Shepherd’s Church in Cary at 10:00...
NC Rep Davis to WNCN: It’s ‘essential’ for U.S. to repay debt

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Congressman Don Davis has been busy this week speaking to the people he represents in District 1. On Tuesday, Davis held a swearing-in ceremony in front of friends, family and supporters at the Pitt County Courthouse. “There’s no greater feeling. My joy and passion in life is Eastern North Carolina,” said […]
North Carolina Auditor Beth Wood charged with hit-and-run 4 days after crash, documents say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood is facing multiple charges after leaving the scene of a December crash, including hit-and-run, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman confirmed Wednesday night.  Wood, North Carolina’s auditor since 2009, is facing a Class 2 misdemeanor for hit-and-run resulting in property damage and an infraction for […]
Shopping carts keep disappearing from stores

Santa Fe, New Mexico, paid a local contractor $47,000 to round up about 3,000 shopping carts around the city in 2021 and 2022. Fayetteville, North Carolina, spent $78,468 collecting carts from May 2020 to October 2022.
Nine teachers named as regional Teachers of the Year

RALEIGH — On Jan. 11, the North Carolina Department of Instruction announced the names of nine teachers designated as regional Teacher of the Year. “Students across North Carolina are so fortunate to have such excellent and dedicated teachers like these nine representing each of the state’s regions and charter schools,” N.C. State Superintendent Catherine Truitt said in a press statement. “They set expectations high for their students, their schools and themselves. We’re looking forward to learning from them in the coming year.”
Eight NC Barbecue Eateries Made the “South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints” List

The state of North Carolina is home to a lot of things. The state has beautiful beaches, and some of the best schools in the nation, and is nationally recognized as one of the best places to move to. One other thing that NC has no shortage of is a plethora of amazing barbecue eateries! As a result of that, it should come as no surprise that the state has eight barbecue eateries that made the list for "The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints" published by a major national publication! In this article, we will reveal what major national publication published the article, which NC barbecue eateries made the list, and which one was ranked the highest!

