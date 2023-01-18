Ashland City's Caleb Plant is reportedly set for his next big fight.

Plant will face David Benavidez on March 25 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, ESPN reported Wednesday.

It will be a fight between the No. 2 (Benavidez) and No. 3-ranked (Plant) super middleweight fighters in the world according to ESPN's rankings.

The fight against Benavidez will be Plant's first high-profile fight since his Nov. 6, 2021, title unification loss to Canelo Alvarez via 11th-round TKO.

Plant (22-1) has had one fight since the Alvarez loss, an Oct. 15, 2022 win against Anthony Dirrell via ninth-round KO in Brooklyn.

Benavidez (26-0) will fight for the first time since the May 21, 2022, victory over David Lemieux via third-round KO in Glendale, Arizona. Benavidez has not had a fight against the undisputed super middleweight champion Alvarez, but the winner of Plant-Benavidez will be in good position to be the next title challenger.

The bout will be shown on Showtime PPV, ESPN reported.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Caleb Plant fight against David Benavidez set for March in Las Vegas | Report