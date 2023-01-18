“I have no regrets,” President Joe Biden rotely read from a folder with scripted answers Thursday in California when asked about the classified-document scandal. The next day, FBI agents spent 13 hours searching his Wilmington, Del., home and found six more batches of papers with an undisclosed number of classified documents. Gross negligence in safeguarding classified documents carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years for each offense. Biden is betting his presidency that Americans will view him as an innocent victim of paperwork circumstances — despite at least five separate discoveries of classified papers. Biden castigated the female reporter who...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 9 MINUTES AGO