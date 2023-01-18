ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Veracity Report - Washington D.C. Edition

From 14 to 'Dozens' - The Number of FBI Whistleblowers Who Have Volunteered to Testify to DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

In a shocking turn of events, what started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers. It all began when the newly Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
New York Post

Will ‘no regrets’ be Biden’s epitaph as the classified docs pile up?

“I have no regrets,” President Joe Biden rotely read from a folder with scripted answers Thursday in California when asked about the classified-document scandal. The next day, FBI agents spent 13 hours searching his Wilmington, Del., home and found six more batches of papers with an undisclosed number of classified documents. Gross negligence in safeguarding classified documents carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years for each offense. Biden is betting his presidency that Americans will view him as an innocent victim of paperwork circumstances — despite at least five separate discoveries of classified papers. Biden castigated the female reporter who...
CALIFORNIA STATE
msn.com

Donald Trump Accused of 'Abuse' As He Loses Lawsuit

Slide 1 of 89: Donald Trump has been sanctioned over a lawsuit "that should never have been filed," according to a federal judge. Read on for the full shocking story, and which political enemy he was targeting. All dollar amounts in US dollars. "Brought in bad faith" Donald Trump has...

