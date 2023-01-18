Read full article on original website
Related
Explainer: Trump is responsible for the National Debt; 25% occurred under him, most added before Covid pandemic
Donald Trump had a hand in the country having this insane debt because Congress raised the limit like three times under him when he promised to eliminate it during his campaign trails. Let's quickly look at this....
Florida residents lambasted for electing a 'racist' Governor following DeSantis's decision to ban African Studies
Florida residents lambasted for electing a 'racist' Governor following DeSantis's decision to ban the teaching of Advancement Placement for African American Studies in all schools across Florida.
Former GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger said he 'thanked God' that he wasn't on the House floor during Kevin McCarthy's contentious speaker vote process
"Going through one speaker vote is painful," he said, adding that "it's hot on the floor" and "half the people you don't like to be around."
From 14 to 'Dozens' - The Number of FBI Whistleblowers Who Have Volunteered to Testify to DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
In a shocking turn of events, what started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers. It all began when the newly Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
New York Post
Will ‘no regrets’ be Biden’s epitaph as the classified docs pile up?
“I have no regrets,” President Joe Biden rotely read from a folder with scripted answers Thursday in California when asked about the classified-document scandal. The next day, FBI agents spent 13 hours searching his Wilmington, Del., home and found six more batches of papers with an undisclosed number of classified documents. Gross negligence in safeguarding classified documents carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years for each offense. Biden is betting his presidency that Americans will view him as an innocent victim of paperwork circumstances — despite at least five separate discoveries of classified papers. Biden castigated the female reporter who...
msn.com
Donald Trump Accused of 'Abuse' As He Loses Lawsuit
Slide 1 of 89: Donald Trump has been sanctioned over a lawsuit "that should never have been filed," according to a federal judge. Read on for the full shocking story, and which political enemy he was targeting. All dollar amounts in US dollars. "Brought in bad faith" Donald Trump has...
Comments / 0