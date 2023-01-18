Read full article on original website
Related
Brooke Shields Was Raped Early On In Her Hollywood Career: 'I Just Thought, Stay Alive And Get Out'
Brooke Shields says she was assaulted by someone she knew and explains who they initiated the situation.
Collider
'Boomerang' & 9 More Underrated Eddie Murphy Performances
With the release of You People on Netflix slated for the end of January, Eddie Murphy is hitting the screen again. Murphy undoubtedly made a name for himself when he became practically an overnight celeb beginning on Saturday Night Live in the 1980s. Murphy then moved on to star in...
Collider
‘Infinity Pool’ Teaser Showcases a Haunting and Hypnotic Cloning Nightmare
There’s arguably no genre hotter right now than horror. The 2023 movie season wasted no time scaring the heck out of moviegoers with M3GAN, and the next stop on the ghoulish genre train is Brandon Cronenberg’s trippy horror thriller Infinity Pool. The Mia Goth and Alexander Skarsgård starring film releases next Friday. Now, in the latest teaser, Infinity Pool further shows off its dreamlike surreal horror atmosphere.
Collider
Aldis Hodge-led 'Cross' Series Adds 'Mayor of Kingstown's Stacie Greenwell
More casting news continues to emerge from the production of Amazon's upcoming mystery thriller series, Cross which is based on the iconic Alex Cross character from the acclaimed novel series by James Patterson. According to Deadline, Stacie Greenwell is the latest to join the series that will star Aldis Hodge as the titular detective.
Collider
'SNL': Aubrey Plaza and Sharon Stone Team Up for Film Noir Sketch
Imagine if Janet Snakehole from Parks and Recreation took over Aubrey Plaza's body. Well, that's basically what happened on Saturday Night Live. Plaza was hosting with musical guest Sam Smith and while she knocked every single sketch out of the park, it was intriguing to see a character described as a "black widow" appear in the film noir sketch and not have it just be Janet Snakehole from Parks and Recreation back in the flesh. The sketch came at the end of the night and it was one of the funnier sketches of the episode.
Collider
Why Glenn Rhee Was the Best Character in 'The Walking Dead'
From the moment in the very first episode entitled, "Days Gone Bye" when we heard his voice come over that radio when Rick (Andrew Lincoln) was trapped inside a tank teeming with walkers, we loved him. The Walking Dead Universe is filled with dozens of characters that all brought a little something different and unique to the twelve-year horror phenomenon, but Steven Yeun's Glenn Rhee was by far the best. He was there with us from the get go with witty one-liners, youthful exuberance, an awkward naïveté, street smarts, and most of all, compassion and hope. In a world bereft of kindness and empathy, the guy who "delivered pizzas" before the end of humanity brought some levity and occasionally made us forget that turning and death had become an almost inevitable daily occurrence. He was also a trusted confidant, but uncomfortable with dishonesty, and he was pretty handy with a blade when the need arose. His relationship with Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and the child that came from their union was a beacon of light in an otherwise dreary and depressing world that had essentially come to an end. We needed Glenn.
Collider
'SNL': Aubrey Plaza Takes a Trip to Pandora in ‘Avatar’ Sketch
Saturday Night Live loves a sketch about Avatar. Host Aubrey Plaza had a great episode as host and while there were plenty of sketches worth a watch, this Avatar: The Way of Water sketch was a highlight. The sky people maybe left Pandora at the end of Avatar, we know that they came back for The Way of Water but trying to convince the Na'vi that there are hidden sky people in their ranks isn't easy.
Collider
'SNL': Aubrey Plaza Is Your New Best Friend: M3GAN 2.0
You know what is better than my best friend M3GAN? A new version with Aubrey Plaza. Plaza hosted Saturday Night Live with musical guest Sam Smith and the show was a brilliant return for the series! Not only was Plaza knocking each new sketch out of the park, but she seemed to be having so much fun which made it more exciting for fans of the actress to watch. And then the show brought our new best friend into the mix and things just got even better! The movie M3GAN has taken over the world and so of course Saturday Night Live jumped on the bandwagon.
Collider
‘Magazine Dreams’ Review: Jonathan Majors Gives a Powerhouse Performance in Unnervingly Tense Drama | Sundance 2023
“Bodybuilders can't have scars,” says Killian Maddox (Jonathan Majors) in writer-director Elijah Bynum’s Magazine Dreams. Killian’s body certainly seems flawless, even though he continues to improve things he believes to be imperfections—he’s been told his deltoids are too small, and no matter how hard he tries, he can't build more muscle in his legs. But Killian has plenty of scars inside, pains from his past he tries to push aside, frustrations with not being able to connect with other people, and a focus on improving himself to a degree that could be his downfall.
Collider
How 'The Last of Us' Changed Robert Compared to the Game
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 1 of The Last of Us as well as minor game spoilers. Whenever a video game is adapted for a different medium, creative decisions always have to be made for various reasons. Such is the case for HBO's latest live-action rendering of Naughty Dog's The Last of Us. While the adaptation's pilot episode certainly stuck to its guns when it came to recreating the most iconic moments in the game's opening, it's only natural for the duo of Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin to make alterations to fit an episodic format.
Collider
What's With the Parallel Dutton Romances in '1923'?
The second Yellowstone prequel, 1923, has proven to be an excellent show on its own terms already, going far beyond standard prequel territory and carving out a distinct place in the Yellowstone universe as a surprisingly strong period piece, immersed in the culture of Prohibition-era Montana. Of course, beyond its...
Collider
New Clip Explains the Difference Between a Regular Bear & a 'Cocaine Bear'
If you ever wondered what distinguishes a good old American Black Bear from a coke-high American Black Bear, Cocaine Bear has you covered! The upcoming black comedy by actor-director Elizabeth Banks is inspired by a true event that happened in 1985, where a bear ingested a bag full of cocaine and goes on a rampage in a small town. The movie will follow an eccentric gathering of cops, criminals, tourists, and teenagers assemble in a Georgia forest as the bear goes wild!
Collider
'SNL': Aubrey Plaza Questions Her Faith in Morning Announcements Sketch
Aubrey Plaza hosted the latest episode Saturday Night Live with musical guest Sam Smith. The episode arrived with a series of oddball but brilliant sketches that fit perfectly with what we all know about Plaza's sense of humor. One such sketch features two nuns are doing the morning announcements in a school, but things go awry when Sister Cecilia questions everything she thinks she knows. Interestingly, this Plaza's second time playing a nun, having previously appeared as Sister Fernanda in The Little Hours.
Collider
'The Pale Blue Eye': All the Poe References, Explained
The Pale Blue Eye is a film adaptation of the novel of the same name by Louis Bayard starring Christian Bale as Augustus Landor and Harry Melling as none other than Edgar Allen Poe himself. The Pale Blue Eye follows Landor as he investigates a string of murders happening to cadets at West Point Academy. Landor elicits the help of a young, outsider cadet named Edgar Allen Poe, and the two unlikely duo start to unravel the mysteries of the murders and discover that no one is at all how they appear.
Collider
Before 'The Last of Us' and 'The Mandalorian,' Pedro Pascal Played a Sci-Fi Daddy in This Film
Neil Druckman and Chernobyl's Craig Mazin's adaptation of The Last of Us has finally arrived, with its premiere scoring HBO's second-largest debut in 10 years, after House of the Dragon. The long-anticipated series is based on Naughty Dog's 2013 critically-acclaimed PlayStation exclusive and follows Joel Miller (Pedro Pascal) as he is tasked with transporting Ellie (Bella Ramsey) across-country during a fungal zombie pandemic. The story quickly becomes that of a reluctant father who, having lost his own daughter during the outbreak, must learn to let Ellie into his heart despite his pain and attachment issues. Ring any bells? Of course. This theme is not exclusive to The Last of Us, having featured prominently in 2017's Logan and through the Hopper and Eleven relationship on Netflix's Stranger Things.
Collider
'Infinity Pool' Teaser Presents Another Scream-Worthy Mia Goth Performance
There are so many exciting horror films just around the fright-filled corner in 2023. The next one up for genre fans is Infinity Pool directed by Brandon Cronenberg. This crazed-looking horror thriller starring Mia Goth and Alexander Skarsgård releases in theaters everywhere this Friday, but first, Infinity Pool is premiering at the Sundance Film Festival. The first in-person Sundance since the pandemic in 2020. Now to mark the celebratory and spooky occasion, Infinity Pool released a new teaser that puts Goth’s eerie antagonist front and center.
Collider
'1923': Our Biggest Unanswered Questions After the Midseason Finale
The first four episodes of 1923 introduced audiences to the previously unknown ancestors of Yellowstone’s Duttons and the struggles they faced to survive the problems of Prohibition-era America. The story so far has given audiences man-eating leopards, desperate ranchers, starving cattle, romantic interludes, shady deals, betrayals, brutal school systems, ambushes, and just about everything in between. But after all the action and tension of those episodes, the midseason finale left most of the plot unresolved, leaving audiences hanging as they wait for the second half of the season.
Collider
Stephen King's 'The Boogeyman' Sets June Theatrical Release
After originally being ordered by 20th Century Studios for Hulu, the adaptation of Stephen King’s short story The Boogeyman is now bound for theaters according to The Hollywood Reporter. Reception of test screenings of the film back in December was extremely positive, leading to a shift in strategy by executives to capitalize. The horror thriller will now enjoy a theatrical release on June 2.
Collider
‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Trailer Breaks Viewing Record in First 24 Hours
It's been over two years since the release of The Mandalorian Season 2, and audiences are already gearing up to step back into the next phase of Din Djarin's journey. According to an exclusive report from The Hollywood Reporter, the latest trailer is already breaking records, with an impressive 83.5 million views in its first 24 hours.
Collider
'Violent Night' Alternate Ending Shows a Happy Ending for the Lightstones [Exclusive]
Everyone's new favorite holiday movie, Violent Night, is set to make its way to Blu-ray and DVD in just a few short days. Ahead of the bloody action comedy's physical release Collider is thrilled to exclusively reveal a new alternate ending scene. Violent Night hit theaters back on December 2 and the film received a surprise digital release just before Christmas, and it has since secured its place as a new holiday classic. The Tommy Wirkola-directed film follows a wealthy family whose home is burglarized on Christmas Eve by an elite group of criminals. Luckily, for the Lightstone, Santa himself happens to be at the right place a the right time when little Trudy Lightstone—whose name is solidly on the nice list—calls upon him for help.
Comments / 0