An exciting opportunity awaits you at Buc-ee's in SC: Apply to receive training and get thousands of bucks
It is not long ago when Buc-ee's opened its stores in South Carolina. The first location was opened in May 2022 and since then, the number is counting. In addition to South Carolina, Buc-ee's operates in Texas and Florida.
South Carolina drivers react to proposed changes for 'Slowpoke Law'
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A South Carolina Senate subcommittee recently approved a change that, if passed by the legislature, could increase the fine from $25 to $100 for people driving slowly in the left lane. For Herman Quick, drivers going too slow in the left lane are an everyday occurrence...
The flap over flippers: South Carolina bill would repeal decades-old ban on kids playing pinball
CHARLESTON, S.C. (CN) — Not even a century ago, mothers decried pinball as a gaudy game that lured children into delinquency and school-yard debt. In South Carolina, lawmakers wrung their hands over the “cancerous” and “vicious” machines. One senator prayed pinball would be banned before the state became “like Louisiana.”
Egg prices soar nation-wide
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Egg prices are continuing to soar across the U.S. and many of you are seeing those impacts as you head to the grocery store. But one South Carolina breakfast franchise isn’t having to scramble to get the millions of eggs they serve up each year.
South Carolina Junior Day Visit List
South Carolina has several top recruits on campus this weekend, and Gamecock fans should familiarize themselves with these names.
The Wealthiest Towns In South Carolina Are Mainly Centered In One Area Of The State
Let’s face it we aren’t Silicon Valley or the Upper East Side of Manhattan. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t money in South Carolina. And with the lower cost of living here than in other areas, it can be easier to gain and maintain wealth. Especially in areas of the Lowcountry near the Charleston beaches. There are some gorgeous homes there with high price tags. And the rich, well they tend to hang out with other wealthy individuals. The Oxford Dictionary defines wealth as “an abundance of valuable possessions or money”. I typically think of wealth as the type of money that spans generations. Regardless the wealthiest towns in South Carolina are those with the highest median household income and home values. Our friends over at Suburbs101.com compiled a list of the 9 Wealthiest Towns in South Carolina. Some of these I’d classify more as suburbs but you still get the point.
New Topgolf location opens in South Carolina
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Topgolf, the popular golf entertainment leader, opened a new venue Friday in South Carolina. Topgolf opened its 87th location in North Charleston just outside the Tanger Outlets on International Boulevard. The new location, located near the Charleston Area Convention Center, has 72 climate-controlled hitting bays on two levels with interactive […]
This Is The Quirkiest Town In South Carolina
Reader's Digest found the 50 most unique towns in the country, including this quirky spot in South Carolina.
South Carolina's execution by firing squad: The last reenactment of the Civil War?
South Carolina has had trouble securing enough lethal injection drugs for executions. So it has turned to an old form of killing: the firing squad, last used in the Civil War.
Did South Carolina Just Set A Bounty On Drivers Who Drive In The Left Lane?
Agencies that enforce the law should not get a portion of the fine proceeds. Picture this: You're driving along in South Carolina, keeping up with the flow of traffic, when all of a sudden you hear the blip of a siren. You look in the rearview mirror and see what every driver fears - a police car with its overhead lights on behind you.
Here’s How Many South Carolina Households Make $200,000 Yearly
With the cost of living steadily increasing, the amount of money you need to make to live comfortably is also growing rapidly. Our friends at OLBG.com recently conducted some research on the number of people in different cities in South Carolina who make over $200,000 per year. They looked at data over the last 10 years and compared the total number of residents who make over that amount in both 2013, and 2022. Of the 14 cities in the study the increase over that time period ranges from just a 14% increase to as much as a 326% increase. But $200,000 in 2013 is not worth the same now. I consulted with In2013dollars.com to see what that number is comparable to in 2022. According to their inflation calculator, $200,000 in 2013 is worth $251,253.09 in 2022. That’s a significant increase, with the inflation/price increase coming in at 25.63%.
Stimulus update: South Carolina deadline to claim one-time $800 check is 25 days away
There are 25 days left for South Carolina residents to file their 2021 taxes and receive a rebate of up to $800 in the first quarter of the year.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you like eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in South Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely check them out.
SC home prices spiked in 2022 but these 5 places were hit the hardest. Will costs fall in 2023?
South Carolina home prices jumped by double digits in 2022 year over year, but some relief could be in sight. The state’s housing market, while hot at the start of 2022 like it was during 2021, slowed in sales and price hikes in the later part of the year, the South Carolina Realtors’ annual housing market report states. Depending on inflation and mortgage rates, that slowing trend in prices could continue in 2023, the report adds. Meanwhile, some industry experts say the U.S. overall will see home prices in 2023 fall year over year for the first time in a decade.
Leading store chain opening new location in South Carolina
A leading retail store chain recently announced that they would be opening another new store location in South Carolina next month. Read on to learn more. On Friday, February 17, 2023, REI will be opening its newest South Carolina store location in Mount Pleasant, according to the company's website.
Dare to bare: Grand Strand fighters ready for state's first pro bare knuckle bouts
Tomar ‘T-Bo’ Washington is preparing for a vehicular collision. That’s the level of trauma the Myrtle Beach resident believes is possible in the first professional bare knuckle boxing event in South Carolina next Friday. The fighting discipline was only recently approved in the state, and the inaugural...
SC lawmakers considering bill to crack down on fentanyl
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — South Carolina lawmakers are considering a bill that would make trafficking fentanyl a crime. After a spike in overdose deaths, they're also considering homicide charges for anyone who distributes the deadly drug. Data from DHEC shows numbers have more than doubled between 2019 and 2020, and...
Nine SC Barbecue Eateries Made the “South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints” List for 2023
South Carolina is known for a lot of things. It is one of the fastest-growing states in the nation, and one of the hottest vacation spots in the southeast, and many consider it one of the best places to settle down and raise a family. However, SC is also the birthplace of American Style barbecue, so it should not come as a surprise that "The Palmetto State" has nine barbecue eateries that made "The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints" list created by a major national publication! In this article, we will take a look at which publication made the list as well as see which nine SC barbecue eateries made the cut!
Tighter regulations on gun-stabilizing braces impact gun owners in Carolinas
CHARLOTTE — The Justice Department is finalizing tighter regulations on guns with accessories known as stabilizing braces, a gun-control action touted by President Joe Biden after the devices were used in mass shootings in recent years. The rule, formalized on Jan. 13, was one of several steps Biden announced...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Calamari In South Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the restaurants serving up the best fried calamari in the country.
