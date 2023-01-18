An Edgewater Bungalows man was arrested after driving erratically on Rainey Trail in The Villages. Cody Paul Krotzer, 31, who lives at 1214 Flamingo Place, was driving a red 2015 Mazda 3 at about 1 a.m. Thursday and was slowing down and speeding up, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. His tires crossed the solid double lines and then they nearly hit the curb. The deputy following his vehicle feared the driver was impaired or having a medical episode.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO