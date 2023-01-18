Read full article on original website
Denise vinson
3d ago
The pawn shop people should be arrested for theft as well. Only giving someone $170 for $600 worth of jewelry. Everyone in this scenario is ripping someone else off. Shame on all of you.
Reply(1)
7
aly and family
3d ago
choices have consequences. This is not a good thing when a friend put a roof over her head and this is how she repayed her kindness. Terrible.
Reply
4
Howard DeVaughn
3d ago
With stupid jailhouse ink like she has I imagine that she is unemployable and going to be stealing more throughout her lifetime
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 15 year old that was killed over a Facebook FeudJade Talks CrimeSummerfield, FL
This might just be the scariest road in FloridaEvie M.Lady Lake, FL
Florida car dealer sees blue orb changing shape on security cameraRoger MarshOcala, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Some of the Best Homemade Pie in Florida is Hiding Inside a Gas StationTravel MavenFlorida State
Related
villages-news.com
Edgewater Bungalows man arrested after erratic driving on Rainey Trail
An Edgewater Bungalows man was arrested after driving erratically on Rainey Trail in The Villages. Cody Paul Krotzer, 31, who lives at 1214 Flamingo Place, was driving a red 2015 Mazda 3 at about 1 a.m. Thursday and was slowing down and speeding up, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. His tires crossed the solid double lines and then they nearly hit the curb. The deputy following his vehicle feared the driver was impaired or having a medical episode.
ocala-news.com
Man arrested in Ocala after being caught driving stolen vehicle
A 54-year-old man was arrested on a multitude of charges after he was caught driving a stolen vehicle in Ocala. On Thursday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the 8400 block of SE 58th Avenue to assist a sergeant with a traffic stop. According to the MCSO...
villages-news.com
Suspect arrested at local car wash after allegedly selling drugs to informant
A suspect was arrested at a local car wash after allegedly selling drugs to a confidential informant. Robert Donald Paul Myers, 56, of Summerfield, was arrested on multiple drug charges by a Sumter County sheriff’s detective at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Atlantis Car Wash on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Lady Lake.
‘Long-time’ Citrus County drug dealer arrested, deputies say
A "long-time" Citrus County drug dealer was arrested Thursday after deputies said he failed to outrun authorities who tried to stop him for a minor traffic violation.
villages-news.com
Strange behavior leads to man’s arrest at apartment complex
Strange behavior led to a man’s arrest at an apartment complex. Troy Luke Holley, 24, who lives at the Parkside East Village apartments in Lady Lake, was going door to door “looking for an Ocala Police Department officer,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. When a deputy attempted to speak to Holley, he “started crying” and was using “indistinguishable words.” A deputy noticed that Holley was holding a black object and the deputy drew his service revolver. Holley initially refused to drop the object.
ocala-news.com
Homeless woman jailed after breaking into Ocala business, stealing pickup truck
A 45-year-old homeless woman was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after she broke into a local business and stole a pickup truck. On Thursday, MCSO deputies responded to Ron’s Towing located at 7450 NW Gainesville Road in Ocala in reference to a commercial burglary that had occurred overnight. Upon arrival, the deputies observed that the chain link gate appeared to have been run over and the glass front door of the business was shattered, according to the MCSO report.
villages-news.com
Wildwood driver wanted on warrants arrested after caught speeding
A Wildwood driver wanted on warrants was arrested after he was caught speeding on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake. Jaykob Robert Crocker, 25, was traveling in a white Toyota at about 1 a.m. Wednesday at a speed of 60 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus County man charged with battery on pregnant woman
An argument over a social media post landed a Citrus County man in jail facing charges of felony battery, aggravated battery on a pregnant woman, and keeping someone from contacting law enforcement. On Jan. 14, a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy was called to a couple’s home about a domestic...
WCJB
‘We looked and it was missing’: 3 men arrested in connection to catalytic converter theft in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - On December 28th, three men were arrested in connection to catalytic converter theft reported in Ocala. The trio, 18-year-old Shancello Gazich, 19-year-old Michael Antunez and 25-year-old Franko Louis were arrested miles away, by Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies. Deputies found 13 stolen catalytic converters in their trunk.
Bay News 9
Citrus Co. man goes missing with unknown whereabouts, sheriff's office says
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — The Citrus County Sheriff's Office has been searching for a local man that has been missing since last Thursday. Jeffery Shoemaker, 67, was reported missing on Jan. 19. He last spoke to his family on Jan. 17, according to officials. Sheriff's officials said he may...
leesburg-news.com
Stolen vehicle traced to woman already in jail
A woman already in jail for drug possession had more charges added the next day when the car she had been driving was reported as stolen. Lisa Marie Short, 38 of Umatilla, was arrested in Eustis on Sunday and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession drug paraphernalia, and knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license. She was in the Lake County Jail on Monday when Umatilla police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle.
villages-news.com
Window tint violation leads to driver’s arrest on drug charges
A driver pulled over for a window tint violation went to jail after drugs were discovered in his vehicle. Justin Allan Woods, 26, of Leesburg, was pulled over Monday afternoon at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Grays Airport Road due to the wind tint violation, according to an arrest report for the Fruitland Park Police Department.
villages-news.com
Friends determined to find hit-and-run driver after Villager severely injured
Friends are determined to find a hit-and-run driver after a Villager was severely injured when her golf cart was struck during a trip to the postal station. Nancy Lou Hooper, 80, was in her brown 2017 Yamaha golf cart at about 4:30 p.m. Dec. 29 when she was leaving the Chatham Postal Station. She was traveling on SE 172nd Legacy Lane when she was hit by a car that left the scene.
palmcoastobserver.com
Palm Coast siblings charged in connection to beating of teenager, hit-and-run
Two Palm Coast siblings were arrested in connection to a beating and a hit-and-run in Flagler Beach. The siblings, an 18-year-old female and an 21-year-old male, are charged with child abuse without great bodily harm, tampering with a witness and causing a child to commit an act of delinquency. The female, who was driving was also charged with leaving a crash scene with injuries and aggravated battery, while the male was also charged with violating his parole.
WESH
Suspect shot and killed by Lake County deputies after standoff
CLERMONT, Fla. — The Lake County Sheriff's Office says a well-being check turned into an armed standoff on Friday. Officials say deputies were called to 9201 Pine Island Rd., in an unincorporated area of Clermont, for a well-being check on the homeowner. Investigators identified him as 69-year-old Donald Charles...
Citrus County Drug Dealer Arrested On Multiple Drug Charges To Include Fentanyl
A long-time drug dealer, 40-year-old Matthew Mullins of Homosassa, has been arrested for various drug trafficking charges. According to deputies, on Thursday, January 19, 2023, detectives with the Citrus Country Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Tactical Impact Unit (TIU) made the arrest. After observing a minor traffic
Citrus County Chronicle
Arrests from Jan. 17 and 18
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Jan. 18. Suzanne Louise Craddock, 67, Inverness, arrested Jan. 18 for failure to appear. No bond.
cbs12.com
WATCH: Florida man's run from deputies ends in the sand
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man's run from deputies in a Mercedes Benz ended in the sand. On Jan. 15, around 3 a.m., deputies with the Marion County Sheriff's Office saw a white Mercedes C240 swerving within the lane, speeding, and crossing over the center yellow line. Deputies...
Keystone Heights man arrested on aggravated battery charges, deputies say
A Keystone Heights man was arrested Wednesday and faces charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, simple battery and possession of ammo by an out-of-state felon. According to the arrest report, Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies were sent to a Keystone Heights residence in reference to a person shot, the caller told dispatch.
Independent Florida Alligator
Micanopy resident arrested on suspicion of homicide
A Micanopy resident faces a homicide charge after Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies connected him to the bloody scene of a murder in the rural town 14 miles away from Gainesville. Corey Grimmage, 37-year-old Gainesville resident, was fatally shot off Northeast Sixth Avenue in Micanopy. Over a month later,...
Comments / 6