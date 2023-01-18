FRANKFORT, Ky (WTVQ)- Police in Frankfort are stepping up their patrols after the chief says they’re seeing an uptick in crime. “In recent weeks and months, we’ve had an increase in concerns in regards to you know maybe some unruly people, some noise issues, fights,” says Chief Dustin Bowman of the Frankfort Police Department.

FRANKFORT, KY ・ 19 HOURS AGO