Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Todd & Julie Chrisley have now reported to federal prison. In two different states.Alpha TangoPensacola, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Earthquake rattles Central Kentucky with 2.6 magnitude tremor and frightens residentsEdy ZooKentucky State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Fan ejected from college game for holding up a 'Please Go To Texas' signAsh JurbergLexington, KY
Related
fox56news.com
Grieving Lexington mother hosting gun safety class
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Nearly 10 years after her son was shot and killed a Lexington mother has her sights set on teaching people to be smarter around guns. Her organization has teamed up with Buds gun range to offer a free classroom seminar about firearm safety. “It...
fox56news.com
Kentucky's "Distinguished Young Women" winner talks to FOX 56
The mission is to empower young women by providing around $1 billion in scholarship opportunities. Kentucky’s “Distinguished Young Women” winner talks …. The mission is to empower young women by providing around $1 billion in scholarship opportunities. Vote: Jan. 20 Home Team Play of the Week. WATCH:...
fox56news.com
Shannon Gilday back in court in Madison County
Gilday's motions to dismiss charges, change housing arrangements, and allow in-person visitation were all denied. Gilday's motions to dismiss charges, change housing arrangements, and allow in-person visitation were all denied. Vote: Jan. 20 Home Team Play of the Week. WATCH: Home Team Friday Nights – Jan. 20. Jan. 20:...
fox56news.com
Inaugural Bourboncon kicks off in Lexington
The event continues Saturday at the Griffin Gate Marriott. The event continues Saturday at the Griffin Gate Marriott. Jan. 20: Bad healthcare, Princess Diana’s dress, …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on Jan. 20, 2023. Lexington man arrested for fetal homicide, domestic …
fox56news.com
Keith Norman interview
Keith Norman interview on the firing of the officers involved in the Tyre Nichols case. Keith Norman interview on the firing of the officers involved in the Tyre Nichols case. Georgetown hoops improves to 18-3, 12-1 at home with …. Georgetown College. Vote: Jan. 20 Home Team Play of the...
WKYT 27
‘We are trying to help out in any way possible’: New ONE Lexington member talks about organization’s mission
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - ONE Lexington’s mission is to bring city government and community resources together to reduce gun violence among youth and young adults. Kenneth Payne is the Community Outreach Advocate for ONE Lexington. He’s been on the job for a month. Payne and other ONE Lexington...
WTVQ
Frankfort police chief speaks about extra patrol in downtown area
FRANKFORT, Ky (WTVQ)- Police in Frankfort are stepping up their patrols after the chief says they’re seeing an uptick in crime. “In recent weeks and months, we’ve had an increase in concerns in regards to you know maybe some unruly people, some noise issues, fights,” says Chief Dustin Bowman of the Frankfort Police Department.
fox56news.com
Police kill alleged shooter in Evansville walmart shooting
The shooter, now identified as 25-year-old Ronald Mosley, was killed in a police shootout. Police kill alleged shooter in Evansville walmart …. The shooter, now identified as 25-year-old Ronald Mosley, was killed in a police shootout. Vote: Jan. 20 Home Team Play of the Week. WATCH: Home Team Friday Nights...
fox56news.com
Scott County custodian saves child from choking
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) – An employee at Scott County Schools is being celebrated for performing a lifesaving technique on a student. On Tuesday, Scott County Schools announced on Facebook that head custodian Heather Collins was a hero. According to the school system, while students were eating lunch they began choking. Collins performed the Heimlich maneuver, saving the child’s life.
fox56news.com
Frankfort police increasing patrol on weekends
After a shooting and spike in safety concerns, the Frankfort Police Department is responding accordingly. After a shooting and spike in safety concerns, the Frankfort Police Department is responding accordingly. Vote: Jan. 20 Home Team Play of the Week. WATCH: Home Team Friday Nights – Jan. 20. Jan. 20:...
Wave 3
Knabel Family in contact with Kentucky State Police after remains found
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Possible human remains found in Boyle County could be tied to a Missing Persons case in the Louisville area. Kentucky State Police was notified about remains found in a field off of Craintown Road in Perryville just before 7 pm Friday. KSP said the skeletal remains...
fox56news.com
Clark County Schools introduces its own police department
WINCHESTER, Ky. (FOX 56) – The push for increased school safety continues throughout Kentucky and Clark County Public Schools is on the leading edge of keeping Kentucky kids safe. Kentucky schools are now required to have at least one certified School Resource Officer (SRO) on campus because of House...
fox56news.com
Ritchie Court fire contained by Lexington Fire Department
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington firefighters responded to a fire call on Ritchie Court on Friday. Crews said when they arrived they saw an elderly man trying to re-enter the home. Major Brian Dawson said thanks to the crew’s quick response they were able to prevent him from...
fox56news.com
2 Kentucky liquor stores raided by ABC
The investigations were prompted by complaints of alleged violations for the improper acquisition, transport, possession, and sale of bourbon — including vintage distilled — spirits at Justin’s House of Bourbon. 2 Kentucky liquor stores raided by ABC. The investigations were prompted by complaints of alleged violations for...
wdrb.com
POLICE: Former Ky. lawmaker John Tilley helped 'unstable' woman to hotel room before alleged rape
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A woman allegedly raped by John Tilley, the former chair of the Kentucky House Judiciary Committee, told police she blacked out after being given an alcoholic shot by a man she didn’t know at a Lexington bar last April, according to a search warrant affidavit.
WKYT 27
Arrest made in connection with Lakeshore Dr. shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has made an arrest in a shooting. Daquan Robertson is accused of shooting a man on Lakeshore Drive shortly before midnight on Saturday. The victim’s injuries have been reported as non-life-threatening, and he is expected to recover. Robertson is charged with...
fox56news.com
‘Unknown odor’ prompts evacuation of Tates Creek Middle School
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Tates Creek Middle School was evacuated Thursday after an “unknown odor” was detected on school grounds. Just after 10:30 a.m., students were relocated to Tates Creek High School. According to a spokesperson with Fayette County Public Schools, everyone is safe and emergency...
fox56news.com
Frankfort police increase downtown patrol following shooting
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) — In a small city like Frankfort, police said a few complaints and one shooting are all it takes to enforce a new order. Starting tonight at 10 p.m., the FPD will have two additional police officers patrol downtown until 2 a.m. Chief Dustin Bowman...
fox56news.com
Garrard County woman receives scam call from Fayette County sheriff imposter
A woman from Garrard County, who wishes to remain anonymous, just received a call Wednesday from someone impersonating at the sergeant Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. Garrard County woman receives scam call from Fayette …. A woman from Garrard County, who wishes to remain anonymous, just received a call Wednesday...
wbontv.com
Richmond KSP post investigating human remain discovery
The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post was contacted just before 7:00 pm on Friday, January 20, 2023 in reference to possible human remains discovered in Boyle County. The initial investigation indicates human skeletal remains were located in a field off of Craintown Road in Perryville. The remains were removed by the Boyle County Coroner and will be transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for identification.
Comments / 3