Argyle council members walk out, end meeting over mayor’s statement
Argyle Town Council members abruptly ended a regular council meeting this week after accusing the mayor of violating the Open Meetings Act. About 22 minutes into Tuesday’s council meeting, under the agenda item “Mayoral updates on community projects and events,” Mayor Bryan Livingston began to read a statement saying that an investigation into an incident between him and town staff in June 2022 has been completed, and he has been exonerated of wrongdoing. But before he could get through the first two sentences of his statement, council members and Town Attorney Brenda McDonald interrupted him.
WFAA
This North Texas school district just approved moving to 4-day school week, adding to statewide trend
ANNA, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from August 2022 when Mineral Wells ISD announced its implementation of a four-day school week. The Anna Independent School District (AISD) school board announced Friday it approved moving to a four-day school structure for the 2023-24 year.
AOL Corp
Closed! This city hall in North Texas shuts down after mass resignations
A staffing shortage and mass resignation has forced the shutdown of Godley City Hall. On Thursday, a series of white signs hung on the municipal building’s doors on West Railroad Avenue. One cites the closure as a result of a staffing shortage. Another requests packages be taken to the fire department across the street. The third tells residents with water and sewer emergencies to contact the police department, which could get in touch of the public works department.
starlocalmedia.com
Plano City Council approves houses on Los Rios Boulevard
Six new homes are slated to fill open space on Los Rios Boulevard. At a meeting last week, the Plano City Council approved proposed rezoning on Los Rios Boulevard and Tree Shadow Trail to dedicate open space, previously allotted to a nearby daycare facility, to a new housing development.
dallasexaminer.com
Former U.S. Ambassador Ron Kirk joins Mayor Eric Johnson’s International Advisory Council
Mayor Eric Johnson announced Monday that former United States Ambassador Ron Kirk will join the Mayor’s International Advisory Council. Johnson formed the MIAC in January 2020 to help develop his administration’s international relations strategies. Its goal has been to strengthen and grow the city’s global business and diplomatic ties and boost international tourism in Dallas.
Hilton hotel underway in South McKinney
The upcoming Tru by Hilton Hotel location in South McKinney is under construction. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) A Tru by Hilton hotel is under construction in South McKinney. The hotel, located on the northwest corner of Craig Drive and Bush Drive, will have 84 guest rooms, owner Bobby Singh said. The...
AOL Corp
Texas A&M reveals new details about its future Fort Worth campus, including its name
Texas A&M University on Thursday announced the official name of its expanded downtown Fort Worth research campus. The three-building complex that will be built on four blocks where the law school is today will be called Texas A&M-Fort Worth. The project will serve as the anchor for what A&M describes as a technology and innovation district planned around the city’s redevelopment of the convention center.
Plano's 142-acre Haggard Farms mixed-use development project to break ground in 2023
(Sources: Stillwater Capital, Plano/Community Impact) The view of Plano from the Dallas North Tollway is about to get even busier. With office buildings, retail and residential neighborhoods visible in all directions, the planned site for the Haggard Farms project sticks out as a massive field of green in an area of the city that has grown up around it.
dmagazine.com
Hot Property: Live Among the Birds in This Harwood District High-rise Condo
Sometimes, when life gets too hard on the ground, you just need to look up. Way up. For some, it’s an airplane flight to a new destination, others it’s skydiving, and others, still, it’s daydreaming of sprouting wings like a bird. While becoming a 21st-century Icarus isn’t recommended, moving into a high-rise might just be the perfect compromise.
Dallas Mayor Wants To Take Universal Studios Park From Frisco
After Frisco residents expressed concerns about what the new Universal Studios theme park, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson proposed a solution: We’ll take it. In a tweet posted on Jan. 19, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson proposed having the theme park installed in Hensley Field instead. Mayor Johnson is known for...
fox4news.com
Former PTA president at Mansfield ISD school accused of embezzling money from PTA treasury
MANSFIELD, Texas - A former PTA president at a Mansfield ISD school was arrested after being accused of stealing thousands of dollars. Jennifer Medina was president of the Parent Teacher Association at Roberta Tipps Elementary School. Last November, the current president noticed missing funds and reported it to Mansfield police.
North Texas elementary school girl chokes on food at school, dies at hospital, district confirms
CEDAR HILL, Texas — A student at Highlands Elementary in Cedar Hill died after choking on a piece of food at lunch, according to a letter sent from the Cedar Hill ISD superintendent to parents. Cedar Hill ISD confirmed to WFAA a student died at the hospital on Friday...
Special scholarship helps cancer survivor pursue her college degree dreams
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A North Texas student diagnosed with cancer is continuing to pursue her dream of a college degree, in part thanks to a special scholarship program. Rebecca Halbert is from Burleson, and the 22-year-old has always been active. "I grew up playing every sport under the sun, pretty much," she said. "I cheered, swam, ran track and power lifted." She came to Dallas Baptist University on a cheer scholarship. Halbert was eager to compete on the squad, but COVID interrupted her freshman year. While quarantining at home, her health started to decline. "I lost a bunch of weight I didn't have to lose," Halbert...
murphymonitor.com
FM 544 to remain open
The Murphy City Council has refused to close FM 544 for at least three days to allow Kansas City Southern to improve its railroad crossing. Following a work session, council rejected the plan at its regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 17. The project, which would have forced the detour of 30,000 vehicles a day, also would have included the construction of east-west sidewalks across the tracks.
dallasexpress.com
UNT Adds Three New Degree Programs
The University of North Texas (UNT) will be seeing students graduate with three new types of degrees in the coming years as it expands its program offerings. UNT’s G. Brint Ryan College of Business now offers a bachelor’s degree that focuses on sports entertainment management. According to the Denton Record-Chronicle, it will be based out of the college’s new campus building in Frisco, which opened on Tuesday.
fox4news.com
Demolition begins on Dallas building deemed one of the 'most contaminated sites in the U.S.'
DALLAS - East Oak Cliff residents are ecstatic that a building that closed long ago that used dangerous chemicals and left the land contaminated is finally coming down. With concern over the potential health threat to the community, the government stepped up its plans to tear down an old electroplating facility in East Oak Cliff that's been identified as one of the most contaminated sites in the country.
dallasexpress.com
460-Acre Dallas Land Deal Slated for Homes
Builders are readying hundreds of acres of land for the development of new homes and apartments in Southwest Dallas. One of the largest land grabs in the Dallas region just occurred thanks to the sale of 460 acres at the Mountain Creek business park in Southwest Dallas. Courtland Development LLC,...
The world's largest, most popular dino event is coming to Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas — Cue the Jurassic Park music and T-Rex roars!. Dinosaur-loving Fort Worth peeps ... we have the perfect event for you coming this summer. From Friday, May 12 to Sunday, May 14, the "world's largest, most popular dino event" is coming to the Fort Worth Convention Center with unique and exciting experiences for the whole family.
Job Opportunities For PGA Of America At Major Golf Tournament In Frisco, Texas
The PGA of America has announced that it is offering a variety of job opportunities that will support the upcoming 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, which will take place in Frisco, Texas on May 24-28. The pro golf organization says that it is currently inviting local talent from underrepresented backgrounds...
This Dallas taco place serves up some of the most inventive Mexican food in North Texas
We're at the Revolver Taco Lounge right here in Deep Elm and their menu is all about the multicultural culinary influences of Mexico.
