Argyle Town Council members abruptly ended a regular council meeting this week after accusing the mayor of violating the Open Meetings Act. About 22 minutes into Tuesday’s council meeting, under the agenda item “Mayoral updates on community projects and events,” Mayor Bryan Livingston began to read a statement saying that an investigation into an incident between him and town staff in June 2022 has been completed, and he has been exonerated of wrongdoing. But before he could get through the first two sentences of his statement, council members and Town Attorney Brenda McDonald interrupted him.

ARGYLE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO