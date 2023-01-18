ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

The Cross Timbers Gazette

Argyle council members walk out, end meeting over mayor’s statement

Argyle Town Council members abruptly ended a regular council meeting this week after accusing the mayor of violating the Open Meetings Act. About 22 minutes into Tuesday’s council meeting, under the agenda item “Mayoral updates on community projects and events,” Mayor Bryan Livingston began to read a statement saying that an investigation into an incident between him and town staff in June 2022 has been completed, and he has been exonerated of wrongdoing. But before he could get through the first two sentences of his statement, council members and Town Attorney Brenda McDonald interrupted him.
ARGYLE, TX
AOL Corp

Closed! This city hall in North Texas shuts down after mass resignations

A staffing shortage and mass resignation has forced the shutdown of Godley City Hall. On Thursday, a series of white signs hung on the municipal building’s doors on West Railroad Avenue. One cites the closure as a result of a staffing shortage. Another requests packages be taken to the fire department across the street. The third tells residents with water and sewer emergencies to contact the police department, which could get in touch of the public works department.
GODLEY, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Plano City Council approves houses on Los Rios Boulevard

Six new homes are slated to fill open space on Los Rios Boulevard. At a meeting last week, the Plano City Council approved proposed rezoning on Los Rios Boulevard and Tree Shadow Trail to dedicate open space, previously allotted to a nearby daycare facility, to a new housing development.
PLANO, TX
dallasexaminer.com

Former U.S. Ambassador Ron Kirk joins Mayor Eric Johnson’s International Advisory Council

Mayor Eric Johnson announced Monday that former United States Ambassador Ron Kirk will join the Mayor’s International Advisory Council. Johnson formed the MIAC in January 2020 to help develop his administration’s international relations strategies. Its goal has been to strengthen and grow the city’s global business and diplomatic ties and boost international tourism in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
AOL Corp

Texas A&M reveals new details about its future Fort Worth campus, including its name

Texas A&M University on Thursday announced the official name of its expanded downtown Fort Worth research campus. The three-building complex that will be built on four blocks where the law school is today will be called Texas A&M-Fort Worth. The project will serve as the anchor for what A&M describes as a technology and innovation district planned around the city’s redevelopment of the convention center.
FORT WORTH, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Plano's 142-acre Haggard Farms mixed-use development project to break ground in 2023

(Sources: Stillwater Capital, Plano/Community Impact) The view of Plano from the Dallas North Tollway is about to get even busier. With office buildings, retail and residential neighborhoods visible in all directions, the planned site for the Haggard Farms project sticks out as a massive field of green in an area of the city that has grown up around it.
PLANO, TX
dmagazine.com

Hot Property: Live Among the Birds in This Harwood District High-rise Condo

Sometimes, when life gets too hard on the ground, you just need to look up. Way up. For some, it’s an airplane flight to a new destination, others it’s skydiving, and others, still, it’s daydreaming of sprouting wings like a bird. While becoming a 21st-century Icarus isn’t recommended, moving into a high-rise might just be the perfect compromise.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Special scholarship helps cancer survivor pursue her college degree dreams

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A North Texas student diagnosed with cancer is continuing to pursue her dream of a college degree, in part thanks to a special scholarship program. Rebecca Halbert is from Burleson, and the 22-year-old has always been active. "I grew up playing every sport under the sun, pretty much," she said. "I cheered, swam, ran track and power lifted." She came to Dallas Baptist University on a cheer scholarship. Halbert was eager to compete on the squad, but COVID interrupted her freshman year. While quarantining at home, her health started to decline. "I lost a bunch of weight I didn't have to lose," Halbert...
DALLAS, TX
murphymonitor.com

FM 544 to remain open

The Murphy City Council has refused to close FM 544 for at least three days to allow Kansas City Southern to improve its railroad crossing. Following a work session, council rejected the plan at its regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 17. The project, which would have forced the detour of 30,000 vehicles a day, also would have included the construction of east-west sidewalks across the tracks.
MURPHY, TX
dallasexpress.com

UNT Adds Three New Degree Programs

The University of North Texas (UNT) will be seeing students graduate with three new types of degrees in the coming years as it expands its program offerings. UNT’s G. Brint Ryan College of Business now offers a bachelor’s degree that focuses on sports entertainment management. According to the Denton Record-Chronicle, it will be based out of the college’s new campus building in Frisco, which opened on Tuesday.
fox4news.com

Demolition begins on Dallas building deemed one of the 'most contaminated sites in the U.S.'

DALLAS - East Oak Cliff residents are ecstatic that a building that closed long ago that used dangerous chemicals and left the land contaminated is finally coming down. With concern over the potential health threat to the community, the government stepped up its plans to tear down an old electroplating facility in East Oak Cliff that's been identified as one of the most contaminated sites in the country.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

460-Acre Dallas Land Deal Slated for Homes

Builders are readying hundreds of acres of land for the development of new homes and apartments in Southwest Dallas. One of the largest land grabs in the Dallas region just occurred thanks to the sale of 460 acres at the Mountain Creek business park in Southwest Dallas. Courtland Development LLC,...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

The world's largest, most popular dino event is coming to Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas — Cue the Jurassic Park music and T-Rex roars!. Dinosaur-loving Fort Worth peeps ... we have the perfect event for you coming this summer. From Friday, May 12 to Sunday, May 14, the "world's largest, most popular dino event" is coming to the Fort Worth Convention Center with unique and exciting experiences for the whole family.
FORT WORTH, TX

