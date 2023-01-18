ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

OU football sets date for Sooners' 2023 spring game

By Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 3 days ago

OU football sets date for Sooners' 2023 spring game

Brent Venables' second spring game as OU football head coach has a date to circle on the calendar.

The school announced Wednesday that the game will be held April 22 at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman. Kickoff time and additional information will be released at a later date.

Spring game tickets for OU football season ticket holders and Sooner Club members will cost $10 each and will be accessible via their renewal applications in the coming days.

Tickets for non-season ticket holders will cost $15 and be available for purchase at a later date.

For more information, contact the OU Athletics Ticket Office at (405) 325-2424 or by emailing outickets@ou.edu .

More: Tramel: Mississippi State makes a special hire in Zac Selmon, who could one day be OU's AD

Bills safety Damar Hamlin recovery continues with daily visits to team facility

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has returned to the team’s facility on an “almost daily” fashion, coach Sean McDermott said on Wednesday.

The purpose: Just to be in a routine again, like he was before his cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals game on Jan. 2.

“It’s limited, just overall. But he comes in and it started today or yesterday and trying to get into a little bit of a routine, getting himself acclimated again, and taking it one step – baby step – at a time,” McDermott said of Hamlin.

“Just dipping his toe back in here, and getting on the road to just getting back to himself.”

Hamlin, a 24-year-old safety from Pittsburgh, first visited the Bills facility in Orchard Park, New York last Saturday. He was expected to attend Buffalo’s playoff win against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, but instead watched from home.

It’s unclear whether Hamlin will attend Sunday’s playoff game — which will be against the Bengals.

Extra points

TENNIS: Rafael Nadal says his hip was injured during a second-round loss at the Australian Open to Mackenzie McDonald. The 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 defeat Wednesday abruptly ended Nadal's title defense and bid for a record-extending 23rd Grand Slam trophy. Nadal pulled up awkwardly at the end of a point late in the second set against the 65th-ranked McDonald.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: The University of Michigan placed offensive co-coordinator and quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss on leave. Weiss was put on leave amid an investigation by university police into a report of computer access crimes over a three-day span last month at Schembechler Hall. That's where coach Jim Harbaugh and his staff have offices and the Wolverines practice. ...

Ole Miss football has the answer to its quarterback depth problem. LSU transfer Walker Howard announced on Wednesday his commitment to play for the Rebels. The product of St. Thomas More in Louisiana was one of the top quarterback prospects in the Class of 2022, signing with the Tigers as the fifth-ranked QB in the cycle and the No. 40 overall prospect. ...

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa said he will return to the Terrapins next season. Tagovailoa holds a slew of school passing records. Now he'll try to help the Terrapins continue their recent rise under coach Michael Locksley.

—Staff and wire reports

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU football sets date for Sooners' 2023 spring game

