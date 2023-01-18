ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lane County, OR

Egan Warming Centers to activate Thursday

By Tatiana Parafiniuk-Talesnick, Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
 3 days ago
Lane County's pop-up emergency shelters will activate Thursday night, Jan. 19, and be on standby Friday night.

Standby means volunteer shifts are posted for those days, but the official announcement won't be made until 5 p.m. the day before the activation.

Egan Warming Centers, run by St. Vincent de Paul of Lane County, pop up when overnight temperatures reach or fall below 30 degrees. They are in churches, school gyms or any habitable space lent to them, typically between Nov. 15 and March 31. Guests receive a hot meal at night and breakfast in the morning.

Warming sites:

Shuttles will be available from 6:30 p.m. to midnight behind First Christian Church, 1166 Oak St, Eugene.

Trinity United Methodist Church, 440 Maxwell Road, Eugene

  • Site is accessible and animals are welcome.
  • Doors open at 7 p.m.

Wheeler Pavilion, Lane Events Center, 796 W 13th Ave, Eugene

  • Site is accessible and animals are welcome.
  • Doors open at 10 p.m.

First Christian Church in downtown Eugene, 1166 Oak Street

  • The site is an all-night warming center that opens when the shuttles stop running. It doesn't offer sleeping options but provides warmth and hot drinks for those who want to stop in.
  • Site is accessible and animals are welcome.
  • Doors open at 11 p.m.

Springfield Memorial Building, 765 A St, Springfield

  • Site is accessible and animals are welcome.
  • Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

First United Methodist Church, 1376 Olive, Eugene

  • This is the youth site.
  • Site is accessible and animals are welcome.
  • Doors open at 6 p.m.

Updates will be posted at eganwarmingcenters.org.

Text the word “Join” to 541-730-3071 for text alerts for Egan Warming Centers’ activation status. Anyone interested in hosting a site or volunteering can email eganwarmingcenter@svdp.us.

The life-saving effort is dependent on volunteers. Training opportunities are offered regularly over Zoom and can be done in person. On nights when the centers are activated, volunteers work an approximately four-hour shift: either evening set-up, the first half of the night, the second half of the night or clean-up in the morning.

Contact reporter Tatiana Parafiniuk-Talesnick at Tatiana@registerguard.com or 541-338-2454, and follow her on Twitter @TatianaSophiaPT.

The Register-Guard

