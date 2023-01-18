HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - There aren’t too many players in the mountains that can unite a community. But in Leslie County, the Eagles have found theirs in Ethan Wolfe. “We get caught up a lot in winning and losing,” said Leslie County head boys basketball coach John Noble. “We’ve won some games big this year and we’ve lost some games big this year. And in those games whether we’re in the positive or negative side of it, Ethan comes in at the end, does his thing and if it’s going good, he makes it better and if it’s going bad, he makes that better too.”

LESLIE COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO