wchstv.com
Golden Alert issued for elderly Pikeville, Ky. man
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Authorities in Kentucky have issued a Golden Alert for an elderly man reported missing from Pike County. Charles Douglas Coleman, 79, was last seen about 2 p.m. traveling along Route 460 near Elkhorn City, according to a news release from Pike County Community Management.
WSAZ
wymt.com
Stolen car found in Harlan County
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Harlan County Sheriff’s Office reported they found a stolen car on Friday. Police said the car was stolen at a Dollar General in Evarts. The Harlan County Sheriff’s Office and the Cumberland Police Department worked together and found the car later in the night.
wymt.com
wymt.com
‘That curse has been broken.’ Perry Countian tells how she overcame addiction
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - They call it “Hazard IOP,” a branch of Mountain Comprehensive Care where people struggling with addiction can receive counseling. Coordinating it all is Perry County native Ruby Gayheart. “Somedays can be stressful, but when you have clients that come in here that get jobs...
wymt.com
EKY volunteer fire fighters discuss impact of littering issue on their community
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Along Sam Campbell Branch Road in Perry County, a few members of the Krypton Volunteer Fire Department were working on Saturday to pick up remnants of what they believe has become an illegal dump site. “All you have to do is take these to the...
wymt.com
Knott County organizations host dinner in honor of fallen police officers
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Following the fatal shooting in Floyd County last summer that killed three police officers and a police k-9, one Knott County organization and church wanted to host a ‘Law Enforcement Appreciation Dinner’ for first responders. Members with the Carr Creek Fish and Game Club...
wymt.com
Consignment boutique opening in Downtown Hazard
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - My Sister’s Closet, a consignment boutique, officially opened to the public on Saturday. As a consignment boutique, the store can partner with anyone that wants to sell an item. If it is sold before 90 days, earnings are split 50/50 between the person and the store.
wymt.com
Two dead following Pike County crash
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) Troopers are investigating a deadly crash in Pike County. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, January 9, on State Highway 194E in the Meta community. After an investigation, troopers said Tabitha Vanhorn, 70, was driving a 2019 Toyota RAV4....
k105.com
Eastern Ky. man marries woman in December, kills her on Saturday
An eastern Kentucky man has been arrested in the murder of his wife. The Breathitt County Sheriff’s Office arrested Berry Johnson, 62, of Jackson, and charged him in the Saturday morning shooting death of his wife, 39-year-old Tammy Thorpe, according to WYMT.com. The couple married in December 2022. Johnson,...
wymt.com
Floyd County community remembers life of 15-year-old with candlelight vigil
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Folks in Floyd County gathered at the Betsy Layne Community Park on Tuesday evening to remember the life of 15-year-old Kylie Clark of Harold, Ky. who died due to a congenital heart defect. Clark, who was a freshman at Pikeville High School, died on Jan....
wymt.com
High School Scoreboard - January 19, 2023
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - District play is heating up across the mountains.
WSAZ
Floyd County Schools increasing security Monday following threat
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -Floyd County Schools announced there will be increased police presence throughout the district on Monday following a non-credible threat. Floyd County Schools said it was made aware of a social media post containing a threat to Betsy Lane High School. School officials said the Floyd County...
wymt.com
Suspect accused of impersonating police officer, stopping pedestrians
SANDY HOOK, Ky. (WSAZ) - Police say a man pretending to be a police officer was caught after pulling people over. A news release from the Elliott County Sheriff’s Office says Thursday, they responded to a report of a suspicious person using blue and red LED lights to stop pedestrians who were traveling near the Morgan/Elliott County line.
thebigsandynews.com
Human trafficking charge tops Lawrence County indictments
LOUISA — The Lawrence County Grand Jury returned 21 indictments Thursday. • Govindlal Patel, 62, of Louisa, charged with third-degree sexual abuse and criminal attempt/human trafficking for allegedly subjecting another person to attempting to subject another individual to engage in forced services or commercial sexual activity through the use of fraud or coercion on June 21, 2022.
wymt.com
WATCH: Lawrence County wins on once-in-a-lifetime buzzer beater
LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a magical night for Lawrence County on Friday. All tied up at 60, the Floyd Central boys basketball team had an opportunity to take the lead with two seconds left. On the inbound, Lawrence County’s Will Lafferty intercepted the pass, and threw up a...
wymt.com
‘There will only be one’: Pike County mourns loss of former tourism director
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - 77-year-old Phyllis Hunt of Pikeville died on Jan. 2. A former Pike County Tourism director, friends and former coworkers say Hunt loved her community. “She was so kind and so sweet,” said former First Lady of Kentucky and Chairwoman of Pike County Tourism CVB Judi Patton. “She loved Pikeville, she loved Pike County, she loved her family, she loved her friends, but most of all, she loved her church.”
wymt.com
Knott Central hosts Glory Road game at Old Hindman Gym
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Basketball fans along Route 80 turned back the clock on Saturday. The Knott Central and Floyd Central boys basketball teams represented their roots, wearing Hindman and Wayland jerseys respectively, in the Glory Road Project game at the old Hindman High School gym. ”This is something that...
wymt.com
Ethan Wolfe continues to inspire Leslie County
HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - There aren’t too many players in the mountains that can unite a community. But in Leslie County, the Eagles have found theirs in Ethan Wolfe. “We get caught up a lot in winning and losing,” said Leslie County head boys basketball coach John Noble. “We’ve won some games big this year and we’ve lost some games big this year. And in those games whether we’re in the positive or negative side of it, Ethan comes in at the end, does his thing and if it’s going good, he makes it better and if it’s going bad, he makes that better too.”
q95fm.net
