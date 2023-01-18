It takes patience each winter to promote pollinators and welcome wildness

Ready to garden? Don’t! Gardeners may itch to start digging when chilly weather keeps us indoors, but disturbance now can be harmful to soil, plants, and beneficial critters. If leaving them alone feels difficult, we can console ourselves by remembering that every day we leave the garden untouched is a good day for soil. How? Undisturbed soil improves in texture, rebalances nutrients, and captures airborne nitrogen in winter (that’s why farmers call snow “free fertilizer”).

A day without interference is also a good day for pollinators and beneficial bugs. Even in winter? Yes indeed. While plants slumber, so do countless tiny critters, tucked under leaves, into hollow grass stems, or in crevices in stumps. High among the reasons to leave garden cleanup until spring is saving those little lives. Tidy minded folks may struggle with this concept, but realizing that the soil itself may be full of bee burrows and plants may be nurseries can help us to put down the pruners and relax.

This advice goes double for pollinator patches and meadows. That doesn’t mean they look dreadful; nature doesn’t do tidy, yet healthy natural habitats have their own beauty in every season, as a walk in the woods or hike in the hills will demonstrate. Learning to appreciate the natural beauties of the wild can help us be more accepting of a little wildness in our own backyards. Much as we may want to support bees with pollinator patches, all the good done in summer can be wiped out in a day of pruning and digging. Sadly, those seemingly helpful tasks can be a death sentence for native bees and other beneficials those pollinator patches are intended to support. Clipping off brown stems and old leaves may destroy countless future bees and butterflies. A hasty shovel can destroy numerous underground nests, along with carefully stored supplies for the infants that now won’t see spring.

If they are lucky enough to experience an undisturbed winter, native baby bees shift from resting pupae to wake up as active adults, eager to sip nectar, gather protein-rich pollen, and make nests for their offspring. Many native bee species forge very close to home and can remember where the pickings are good and make nests in gardens that offer plenty of pollen and nectar. Sadly, bees aren’t able to tell which gardens are apt to get dug up, so every year, millions of nests and nestlings will be lost to tidiness. If we want to create helpful habitat, we must also protect it all year long.

Habitat doesn’t require a meadow; even a scrap of wildness can host a surprising amount of wildlife, and every tangle of scrub is someone’s home. It doesn’t take an intact forest to house wild things, and even modest areas of un-manicured yards can provide food and shelter for birds and bats, raccoons and foxes, insects and snakes, salamanders and yes, even slugs. To thrive, they all need a bit of the wild, and many a lingering bit of wildness is in danger these days.

Homeowners I work with often want to welcome birds and nurture bees, yet they may also want to eradicate the messy tangle of blackberries and salal, huckleberries and wild roses that edge many properties. Though I point out that such tangles are home and buffet for the very creatures they want to welcome, many folks can’t appreciate that uncontrolled appearance. As we take our winter rest, let’s ponder why the appearance of control may seem more important than a healthy, intact habitat environment. Onward, right?

Contact Ann Lovejoy at 413 Madrona Way NE, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110 or visit Ann’s blog at http://www.loghouseplants.com/blogs/greengardening/ and leave a question/comment.