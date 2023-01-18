Long gone are the days when all phones did was make calls. With everything from music to GPS apps at our disposal, our smartphones give us access to just about anything we need. There might even be a few helpful features you aren't yet aware of. Did you know, for instance, that your iPhone can double as a sound machine? That's right—the device's secret white noise function can be turned on a flash when you need some help sleeping at night or focusing at work.

3 DAYS AGO