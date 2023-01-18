ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PC Magazine

Beyond Texting: 16 Cool Tricks Hidden Inside Apple Messages

The Messages app has long been a mainstay on the iPhone and iPad as the default way Apple would like you to send messages. But it can handle a lot more than just plain, old text messages. You can spruce up your messages with photos, videos, emoji, stickers, music, animated...
makeuseof.com

8 Things the Apple Watch Can Do Without Your iPhone Nearby

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. It's a beautiful day, you are feeling adventurous, and you rush out for a jog with your Apple Watch on your wrist. But wait, where's your iPhone? You are halfway through your run when you realize you forgot it at home. Fear not! This nifty device can still do a lot, even without your iPhone nearby.
ZDNet

Don't waste your money on these Apple products: January 2023 edition

2022 was a busy year for Apple, with the company updating pretty much everything, from the iPhone, the AirPods Pro, the Apple Watch, and the iPad and iPad Pro. And with a January 2023 refresh of the Mac Mini and MacBook Pro, kitting these out with the latest-generation Apple Silicon M2, M2 Pro, and M2 Max, the line up is stronger than ever.
PC Magazine

Easy Access: How to Control Your Apple Watch From Your iPhone

Apple Watch Mirroring is geared toward people with physical or motor disabilities, but can be helpful for those who find it easier to control an Apple Watch from the iPhone's larger screen. Navigating and using your Apple Watch directly can sometimes be a challenge, especially if some obstacle interferes with...
makeuseof.com

Can You Change the iOS Text Color on an iPhone?

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Apple has slowly but steadily added customization in iOS, especially on the Home Screen, which has been exclusive to Android users for a long time. With Apple gradually enabling customization on the iPhone, you might wonder whether it's possible to change the system-wide text color in iOS.
marthastewart.com

Your iPhone Has a Secret White Noise Feature—Here's How to Turn It on for Better Sleep or Focus

Long gone are the days when all phones did was make calls. With everything from music to GPS apps at our disposal, our smartphones give us access to just about anything we need. There might even be a few helpful features you aren't yet aware of. Did you know, for instance, that your iPhone can double as a sound machine? That's right—the device's secret white noise function can be turned on a flash when you need some help sleeping at night or focusing at work.
Phone Arena

Apple might surprisingly announce new devices today

Apple could announce a bunch of new devices today, January 17, via a press release on its pressroom website today, says leakster Jon Prosser on Twitter. This is what the rumor mill has been buzzing about in the past few hours, and people are speculating about the possible releases we might get out of these surprising announcements.
PC Magazine

Set It and Forget It? 5 iPhone Settings You Should Check Right Now

Year after year, Apple rolls out new features and settings for its iPhones, adding more customization options that change how we use our phones. The start of a new year is a good time to review those settings. Do you really need notitications from that particular app? Want to revoke location access from a certain someone? Take a few minutes to peruse these settings and make sure you're getting the most out of your iPhone.
Madison Cates

Create a Passive Income Stream with Merch by Amazon

