Read full article on original website
Related
Most iPhone owners don’t know about three secret apps hidden on your phone
YOUR iPhone has several hidden apps tucked away – and you may have missed them. We've picked out three that are more secret than the average app, but are handy all the same. There's a handy Field Test trick that helps you find the best mobile signal. You can...
PC Magazine
Beyond Texting: 16 Cool Tricks Hidden Inside Apple Messages
The Messages app has long been a mainstay on the iPhone and iPad as the default way Apple would like you to send messages. But it can handle a lot more than just plain, old text messages. You can spruce up your messages with photos, videos, emoji, stickers, music, animated...
makeuseof.com
8 Things the Apple Watch Can Do Without Your iPhone Nearby
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. It's a beautiful day, you are feeling adventurous, and you rush out for a jog with your Apple Watch on your wrist. But wait, where's your iPhone? You are halfway through your run when you realize you forgot it at home. Fear not! This nifty device can still do a lot, even without your iPhone nearby.
iPhone owners have just weeks left to dodge higher bill – check your settings now
CHECK your iPhone settings sharpish – or you may end up out of pocket. Apple is planning a price hike for a key service, and you've got just a few weeks left to dodge it. Replacing your iPhone battery at Apple is a cheap and easy way to instantly improve your handset.
Apple Maps just got an upgrade that will make your life easier
Apple Maps is letting businesses control their own information — which will make life easier for you.
msn.com
A Tesla owner says he knows people who tie weights to the steering wheel to trick the system into thinking they are actively driving
A Tesla feature monitoring if drivers are holding the wheel can be tricked with weights, users say. Tesla's Autopilot requires constant human supervision, as it can't handle all driving situations. CEO Elon Musk may remove the monitor for drivers with over 10,000 miles under their belts. Tesla's Autopilot and "Full...
Millions warned to make two Google Maps changes – don’t risk ignoring it
GOOGLE Maps can be an incredibly helpful tool - but it does come with risks. While it can be handy for figuring out what a place looks like before you arrive, be it a house or restaurant, it may reveal details about your home you might want to hide. In...
Why a green and orange dot on your phone can indicate someone listening and watching
The orange and green dots you see at the top of your iPhone screen are enhanced security precautions as a result of the new security update for IOS 14 or better.
People are just realising iPhone has a secret keyboard you can unlock
YOUR iPhone has a secret keyboard that can make your life much easier. It's hidden away so well that you might never notice it. But it's seriously handy, especially if you've got a bigger smartphone. We're talking about the one-handed keyboard – an essential iPhone hack. It can be...
Enabling This One iPhone Setting Could Free Up So Much Data: iCloud Photo Library
If your iPhone lacks space and storage you’re left with a device that can’t really do a whole lot, including take photos and videos or download apps — not an ideal situation. Unfortunately, it’s far too easy to use up storage and data, and you may no...
ZDNet
Don't waste your money on these Apple products: January 2023 edition
2022 was a busy year for Apple, with the company updating pretty much everything, from the iPhone, the AirPods Pro, the Apple Watch, and the iPad and iPad Pro. And with a January 2023 refresh of the Mac Mini and MacBook Pro, kitting these out with the latest-generation Apple Silicon M2, M2 Pro, and M2 Max, the line up is stronger than ever.
PC Magazine
Easy Access: How to Control Your Apple Watch From Your iPhone
Apple Watch Mirroring is geared toward people with physical or motor disabilities, but can be helpful for those who find it easier to control an Apple Watch from the iPhone's larger screen. Navigating and using your Apple Watch directly can sometimes be a challenge, especially if some obstacle interferes with...
How to change the font on your iPhone
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson explains step-by-step how to change your iPhone's font size and font style if you have trouble reading your screen.
makeuseof.com
Can You Change the iOS Text Color on an iPhone?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Apple has slowly but steadily added customization in iOS, especially on the Home Screen, which has been exclusive to Android users for a long time. With Apple gradually enabling customization on the iPhone, you might wonder whether it's possible to change the system-wide text color in iOS.
marthastewart.com
Your iPhone Has a Secret White Noise Feature—Here's How to Turn It on for Better Sleep or Focus
Long gone are the days when all phones did was make calls. With everything from music to GPS apps at our disposal, our smartphones give us access to just about anything we need. There might even be a few helpful features you aren't yet aware of. Did you know, for instance, that your iPhone can double as a sound machine? That's right—the device's secret white noise function can be turned on a flash when you need some help sleeping at night or focusing at work.
Phone Arena
Apple might surprisingly announce new devices today
Apple could announce a bunch of new devices today, January 17, via a press release on its pressroom website today, says leakster Jon Prosser on Twitter. This is what the rumor mill has been buzzing about in the past few hours, and people are speculating about the possible releases we might get out of these surprising announcements.
PC Magazine
Set It and Forget It? 5 iPhone Settings You Should Check Right Now
Year after year, Apple rolls out new features and settings for its iPhones, adding more customization options that change how we use our phones. The start of a new year is a good time to review those settings. Do you really need notitications from that particular app? Want to revoke location access from a certain someone? Take a few minutes to peruse these settings and make sure you're getting the most out of your iPhone.
People are only just realising their iPad can power their iPhone
The iPad can do a lot of things. You can use it to watch media, play games, draw and even work. But it seems that a lot of people didn't realise it has another trick built in, and one that could help you our if your phone dies. A tech...
How to turn on Do Not Disturb on iPhone
Sometimes you just need to block out the world. Here's how to turn on Do Not Disturb on iPhone.
Create a Passive Income Stream with Merch by Amazon
If you have a knack for design and love drawing or creating images, consider opening an account with Amazon Merch to make money with Amazon. As a matter of fact, I’m coming back to edit this post because I was just scrolling through Amazon to pick a t-shirt for my son’s upcoming birthday party, and what do you know! The shirt I wanted was designed by a mom and put up on Amazon Merch. Boom! Sale made for her!
SlashGear
61K+
Followers
22K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.https://www.slashgear.com
Comments / 0