Palos Park, IL

Palos Park PD wants to maintain good relationship with village

By Shardaa Gray
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

Palos Park PD wants to maintain its good relationship with village

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Many big cities struggle with trust when it comes to the community and police.

But officers in southwest suburban Palos Park may have the key to building better relationships. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray reports from outside of the Palos Park police station and got a first hand look at how their program works.

The Palos Park Police Department said they've always had a good relationship with the neighborhood, but they recently started a program that aims at building even more trust with the community.

Mary Ann Hanson has written down the name of every person who has walked into the Metra Palos Park train station. She manages a café there and has lived in the village her whole life.

Working at the Metra train stop, she makes sure she knows everyone who walks through. If an officer walking in, she makes sure to introduce them to a customer.

"Absolutely. I do that to the riders too," Hanson said.

"She knows the dynamics there, the families. That information, I think that's why these programs are so important, especially in a small town like this," said Detective Ross Chibe of the Palos Park Police Department.

A new year, brings a new program for the Palos Park Police department. Eleven fulltime and 18 part time officers are participating in the International Association of Chiefs of Police Trust Building Campaign. It focuses on six categories including:

*Bias-Free Policing
*Leadership and Culture
*Victim Services
*Use of force

Detective Ross Chibe said they used to do basic training when it came to use of force.

"It's now a two-day situation, where you have a review of use of force laws and policies and that sort of thing. That's followed with a day of actual hands on scenarios, where we bring out simulation weapons and that sort of thing," Chibe said.

The department just started the program this week, but they started the use of force training in July, which under the new SAFE-T Act is a state mandate of 12 hours every three years.

Police Commissioner Dan Polk says the 4,700 residents have direct access to the chief.

"You got a questions, text the chief and he answers whether he's working not working, here, home, wherever. I think it gives people a sense of belonging," Chibe said.

CBS Chicago

