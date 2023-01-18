ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Madonna admits she’s ‘struggling to understand how to be a mother’

By Andrew Court
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oImO5_0kJNtOCk00

It hasn’t been easy for Madonna to get into the groove of parenthood, admitting that she’s “still struggling to understand how to be a mother.”

The “Papa Don’t Preach” mom of six made the confession in an interview published in the Italian, French and Spanish issues of Vanity Fair Wednesday.

The superstar — who shocked in lingerie while celebrating Christmas with four of her kids — also conceded that it isn’t always easy for her offspring to deal with her unconventional approach to parenting.

“Growing up with a mother like me is a challenge,” the 64-year-old declared.

“No one gives you a manual,” she continued. “You have to learn from your mistakes. It is a profession that requires a lot of time. And it is exhausting because there is never rest.”

The twice-divorced diva is mom to Lourdes Leon, 26; Rocco Ritchie, 22; David Banda Ciccone, 17; Mercy James Ciccone, 16; and 10-year-old twins Estere and Stelle Ciccone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aMsKB_0kJNtOCk00
Madonna is mom to Lourdes Leon, 26; Rocco Ritchie, 22; David Banda Ciccone, 17; Mercy James Ciccone, 16; and 10-year-old twins Estere and Stelle Ciccone.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IU1KF_0kJNtOCk00
The “Papa Don’t Preach” mom of six made the confession in an interview published in the Italian, French and Spanish issues of Vanity Fair.
Luigi & Iango

Despite admitting she’s not a perfect parent, Madonna appears incredibly proud of her large brood.

“What makes me happiest is seeing how each of them has discovered their own creativity, and that it comes from an authentic place,” she said.

Madonna’s two oldest kids haven’t been able to escape the “nepo baby” label, with Lourdes releasing her own music and Rocco becoming a prominent painter who sells his work for five figures a pop.

“I have never encouraged my daughter Lola to make music or my son Rocco to paint — but I’ve always exposed them to art, to music, and I’m happy that they’ve found ways to express themselves,” she insisted. “I have respect and admiration for them and for what they do.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FRtFa_0kJNtOCk00
Despite bringing up her kids in the spotlight, the single mom appears incredibly proud of her large brood.

Madonna’s mother died when she was 5, and the superstar has brought up her own six kids in the limelight, with her parenting skills called into question over the years.

Just last month, the “Holiday” hitmaker attracted ire on social media when she shared a video of herself in lacy lingerie at a holiday party with her youngest children.

“I’m uncomfortable,” one critic declared after watching the upload, while another chimed in: “Is the goal ‘how creepy one can be?’ “

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HIF8t_0kJNtOCk00
Madonna with four of her six kids during a Christmas celebration.
Madonna/instagram
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)

Meanwhile, last August, Madonna spoke out about her teen son David’s passion for fashion, saying he raids her wardrobe and wears her clothes better than she does.

“He can put on any outfit and look swag as you know what,” the singer told Jimmy Fallon in an interview. “It’s really irritating. He wears my clothes and looks better in them. He can even wear a dress and look butch.”

The new interview comes after Madonna said that she will embark on her “Celebration” tour later this year in honor of the 40th anniversary of her music career.

The 35-city global trek will kick off in North America on July 15. It will make its way to Europe on Oct. 14 before wrapping on Dec. 1.

Comments / 87

No Joke
3d ago

Madonna, you need to lay off the plastics. Lord woman, you look awful. The surgeons you had took your money and lied to you. We all age. You now look like an alien.

Reply(2)
48
Peggy Perry
2d ago

With all the plastic surgeries I don’t even recognize her. Act like a mom instead of trying to be a teenager again. You look badddddd.

Reply
31
David Scofield
3d ago

Stop putting so much time effort and money into your face, it's not doing any good it's just taking up the time effort and money you can put it on your child.

Reply
15
Related
shefinds

Fans Think Madonna Looks Unrecognizable In Her Latest Instagram Post: ‘Who Is This Person’

Madonna, 64, shared photos of her Christmas this year with four of her children–David Banda, 17, Chifundo “Mercy” James, 16, and ten-year-old twins Stella and Estere. The queen of pop shared a sultry video to the site on Christmas morning, but, many fans were concerned about the singer’s different–almost unrecognizable–face. And this isn’t the first time. Madonna also posted photos from her Thanksgiving and many fans were disturbed by her new face. One fan even commented that Madonna now looked “like a Bratz doll.” Yikes!
OK! Magazine

Madonna Lets Loose With Her Kids As Haters Beg Queen Of Pop To Cancel World Tour: 'It Would Be A Huge Flop'

Madonna and her children may have showcased their groovy moves in a recent social media video, but can the Queen of Pop bring the heat to her rumored 2023 world tour later this year?On Saturday, January 7, the "Material Girl" singer took to Instagram to share a sweet video compilation of her kids Rocco Ritchie 22, David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 16, and twins Estere and Stelle Ciccone, 10, dancing the night away with their mom during their trip to Africa."Dancing under the full moon with the Masai and good music 🐘🇰🇪♥️🇰🇪💚🦓," Madonna captioned the memorable moment, which occurred just...
thesource.com

Rihanna Is LOVING Motherhood & Calls A$AP Rocky a ‘Great Dad’

Rihanna continues to wow the world effortlessly, and fans could not have been happier when she revealed she was pregnant with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. In May last year, the two lovebirds welcomed their newborn into the world, whose remains unknown (probably with good reason). A source recently told PEOPLE that...
purewow.com

Drew Barrymore Gets Candid About Why She Refuses to Give Her Kids Christmas Presents

When it comes to celebrating Christmas with her daughters, Drew Barrymore has a unique way of showing her love and appreciation. Earlier this month, The Wedding Singer actress sat down with Entertainment Tonight and shared that she doesn’t buy Christmas presents for her two daughters: Frankie (8) and Olive Barrymore Kopelman (10). Before you go, “Wait, what?!” she has a very good reason for it.
HollywoodLife

Cameron Diaz Seen In 1st Photos On Set With Jamie Foxx As She Returns To Acting After ‘Retirement’

Cameron Diaz is back on set after saying she was retired from making movies! The actress, 50, was spotted filming Netflix’s Back In Action with co-star Jamie Foxx in London on Dec. 22. The photos, published by the Daily Mail, mark the first time the rom-com queen has been seen on a film set in eight years. Cameron stayed cozy in a red blanket, as did Jamie, 55, as they filmed in the cool fifty degree weather. Details on the film have remained mum, however, Glenn Close, 75, was also seen filming.
OK! Magazine

Naomi Judd's Suicide Note Exposed: 'Do Not Let' Daughter Wynonna 'Come To My Funeral, She's Mentally Ill' — READ

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).Country sensation Naomi Judd left a heartbreaking suicide note that quite possibly leaves a deeper wound than her death, OK! can exclusively reveal.Naomi left a disturbing message for her daughter and singing partner, Wynonna Judd, instructing her to stay away from her mother's funeral."Do not let Wy come to my funeral. She’s mentally ill," the suicide note, written on a yellow Post-It, read.NAOMI JUDD SUICIDE SCENE REVEALED: HANDGUN, NOTE, BLOODSTAINED BEDDING & MOREAn emphasizing line was drawn beneath the...
TENNESSEE STATE
HOLAUSA

Channing Tatum shares thoughts on marriage with girlfriend Zoë Kravitz

Channing Tatum is sharing his thoughts on marriage, following his complicated divorce from Jenna Dewan. The 42-year-old actor is currently dating 34-year-old Zoë Kravitz, and he is detailing his perspective on serious relationships and his plans for the future. The Hollywood star talked to Vanity Fair about his...
musictimes.com

Madonna 'Celebration Tour' Canceled After Child Trafficking Allegations?

Madonna's 12th world tour was announced a few days before she was accused of child trafficking in Malawi; now fans worry that the "Celebration Tour" might be postponed or worse, canceled. Out of all her tours, Madonna's upcoming "Celebration Tour" might be the biggest and the grandest, for many reasons.
Vibe

Yo Gotti And Angela Simmons Take Their Relationship Courtside In First Public Outing

Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons have made their public debut as a couple in the rapper’s hometown after confirming their relationship on Instagram. The pair was spotted courtside during the  Memphis Grizzlies game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night (Jan 18). Photos of the new romance were shared by Simmons on her Instagram page with the caption “Long as I’m next to you.” She finished the upload with a red heart emoji. More from VIBE.comA$AP Rocky And Rihanna Share A Ghetto Love Tale In “D.M.B.” Music VideoStorm Reid and "Super Sweet" Shedeur Sanders Make Red Carpet Debut As A CoupleLori...
MEMPHIS, TN
netflixjunkie.com

TROUBLE IN PARADISE? Is Meghan Markle Miffed With Massive Success of Prince Harry’s Memoir?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle put up a united front last month as they unveiled their six-episode Netflix docuseries. After their appearance at the Ripple of Hope Award Gala, the couple featured in various trailers and episodes for Netflix. The Duke of Sussex continued with his appearances this month as well in a bid to promote his memoir Spare. However, the absence of Meghan Markle from the public light has given birth to a lot of controversial questions.
OK! Magazine

Madonna Wipes Her Instagram Clean After Months Of Backlash As Fans Predict Big Announcement Is 'Coming Soon'

A clean slate? Madonna has completely removed all photos from her Instagram account as rumors swirl a possible world tour is on the horizon.The Queen of Pop’s social media silence comes after months of incessant hate toward the 64-year-old’s “attention-seeking,” provocative and controversially inappropriate content across all of her online profiles.Moments after Madonna’s 18.6 million Instagram followers noticed her account had “no posts yet,” fans quickly flocked to Twitter to figure out the reason behind her unusual actions.RAPPER TOKISCHA REFLECTS ON 'AWARD-WINNING' MAKE OUT WITH MADONNA: 'WE ARE CONNECTED'"@Madonna started deleting her Instagram posts and unfollowed several people. Maybe she...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
166K+
Followers
74K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy