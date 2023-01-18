Kardashians are confused, concerned about Kanye West’s new marriage

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Kardashian family is confused — and concerned — over Kanye West’s sudden “marriage” to Yeezy architect Bianca Censori , a source tells Page Six.

One of the issues the family is worried about, our source says, is how West’s alleged new bride would figure into his kids’ lives.

“The family isn’t taking this as a marriage yet,” a source tells us. “They don’t know what it is.”

After going missing following a string of recent anti-Semitic outbursts, it was reported last week that West, 45, wed his employee Censori, 27,  in an intimate Beverly Hills, Calif., ceremony.

The source tells us the Kardashians are waiting to see if the disgraced rapper actually files marriage papers.

The Kardashians are just as confused as everyone about Kanye West’s recent “marriage,” a source tells Page Six.
“They aren’t sure if it is a PR stunt,” says the source. “They are waiting to see if he files for papers. They are nervous because if it’s real, she would be in the children’s life.”

Kim Kardashian and West split in February 2021 , and the pair share four children, North, Chicago, Psalm and Saint.

Page Six previously reported that Kardashian doesn’t like Censori, and “has long despised” her.

West and Bianca Censori had a wedding ceremony, but have not filed marriage papers.
“Kim hates her,” an insider told us last week.

Our latest source confirms Kardashian is not a fan of Censori.

“Kim has a bad opinion of her,” says the insider, who also noted, “This woman has done stuff to make herself look like Kim,” without elaborating.

They added of the whole debacle: “It’s already a nightmare co-parenting with him, this is just another wrench.”

A source tells us that the Kardashians are concerned over West’s new marriage.
Kardashian, 42, cried over the struggles of co-parenting with West earlier this year on the “Angie Martinez IRL” podcast — and has also said of dating , “There’s a part of me that is like, ‘Oh my God, is everyone gonna be scared because I don’t have the easiest ex?’”

West, who has been palling around with known white supremacist Nick Fuentes and praised Adolf Hitler, has been dropped from Adidas and other contracts .

He also threatened Kardashian’s ex Pete Davidson on Instagram and in a music video by depicting the rapper kidnapping and burying a cartoon version of the former “Saturday Night Live” star.

